Bateshwar Dham Fair: A Festival Of Prancing Ponies And Rousing Performances

Agra: The dusty town of Bateshwar along the Yamuna — around 80 km from the district headquarters in Agra — is so nondescript that for most of the year, people don't even remember its one claim to year-long fame, as the ancestral village of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. But come Diwali, it springs to life.

Known as the "Bhanja (nephew) of Pilgrimages" across North India, the temple complex that is the centrepiece of the town — Bateshwar Dham — becomes host to a 400-year-old animal and folk fair, where livestock breeders and traders arrive with horses, mules, and other animals to buy, sell and learn.

Beginning sometime during the late Mughal period, it was the place where Mughals and the British would buy horses, mares and camels for their armies. Even today, the Indian Army buys horses from the Bateshwar fair for its cavalry division.

Though the fair formally begins on Dhanteras, this year, it began today, and will run till November 9, with the first half dedicated to animal trade, followed by the folk fair involving a variety of performances.

Riders On The Storm

Traders from across the country have begun arriving with their animals, and horse breeds that go by the names of Punjabi, Nakuli, Abalak, Marwari, Kathiawari, and others can be seen prancing around the open field where the fair is being held.

Already, buyers can be seen evaluating the breeds and specimens for their gait, speed, agility, and ability to "dance". Prices are being negotiated based on the physical condition and beauty of the horses and mares. At one corner, animal breeders are getting their animals registered. The district panchayat department is providing electricity, water, and other amenities at the fair.

To coincide with Diwali, a festival of lights will be held on the banks of the Yamuna at the temple complex. Ramlila and Raslila performances will be held on the cultural stage from October 25 to November 8. There will also be an All-India Kavi Sammelan on November 4. The fair will conclude with a wrestling competition on November 9.

Chhoti Kashi

Former state minister Raja Aridaman Singh, the president of the Bateshwar Tirtha Temple Trust, explained that in 1646, the then Bhadawar king, Maharajadhiraj Badan Singh, built a semi-dam on the Yamuna at Bateshwar and diverted the course of the river. As a result, the Yamuna flows in the opposite direction for 5 km here.

The main Brahmalalji Mahadev Temple was built on the banks of the Yamuna many centuries ago. Subsequently, the Bhadawar royals built 101 Shiva temples next to it. Currently, approximately 50 temples exist along the Yamuna.