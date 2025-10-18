Bateshwar Dham Fair: A Festival Of Prancing Ponies And Rousing Performances
North India's biggest animal fair has been a source of horses and camels to the Mughals, the British and the Indian Army for 400 years
Published : October 18, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST
Agra: The dusty town of Bateshwar along the Yamuna — around 80 km from the district headquarters in Agra — is so nondescript that for most of the year, people don't even remember its one claim to year-long fame, as the ancestral village of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. But come Diwali, it springs to life.
Known as the "Bhanja (nephew) of Pilgrimages" across North India, the temple complex that is the centrepiece of the town — Bateshwar Dham — becomes host to a 400-year-old animal and folk fair, where livestock breeders and traders arrive with horses, mules, and other animals to buy, sell and learn.
Beginning sometime during the late Mughal period, it was the place where Mughals and the British would buy horses, mares and camels for their armies. Even today, the Indian Army buys horses from the Bateshwar fair for its cavalry division.
Though the fair formally begins on Dhanteras, this year, it began today, and will run till November 9, with the first half dedicated to animal trade, followed by the folk fair involving a variety of performances.
Riders On The Storm
Traders from across the country have begun arriving with their animals, and horse breeds that go by the names of Punjabi, Nakuli, Abalak, Marwari, Kathiawari, and others can be seen prancing around the open field where the fair is being held.
Already, buyers can be seen evaluating the breeds and specimens for their gait, speed, agility, and ability to "dance". Prices are being negotiated based on the physical condition and beauty of the horses and mares. At one corner, animal breeders are getting their animals registered. The district panchayat department is providing electricity, water, and other amenities at the fair.
To coincide with Diwali, a festival of lights will be held on the banks of the Yamuna at the temple complex. Ramlila and Raslila performances will be held on the cultural stage from October 25 to November 8. There will also be an All-India Kavi Sammelan on November 4. The fair will conclude with a wrestling competition on November 9.
Chhoti Kashi
Former state minister Raja Aridaman Singh, the president of the Bateshwar Tirtha Temple Trust, explained that in 1646, the then Bhadawar king, Maharajadhiraj Badan Singh, built a semi-dam on the Yamuna at Bateshwar and diverted the course of the river. As a result, the Yamuna flows in the opposite direction for 5 km here.
The main Brahmalalji Mahadev Temple was built on the banks of the Yamuna many centuries ago. Subsequently, the Bhadawar royals built 101 Shiva temples next to it. Currently, approximately 50 temples exist along the Yamuna.
Of Breeds, Steeds And Gaits
Raja Aridaman Singh said the Bhadawar royal also started the folk and animal fair in Bateshwar the same year he diverted the river, to generate income for the maintainance of the Brahmalalji Mahadev Temple. Since then, the Bateshwar fair became the biggest horse fair in North India.
The star of this year's show is King, the royal steed brought by Shashank Chaudhary, the son of former state minister Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh. The white Nakuli breed horse that stands at a height of 66 inches, is priced at Rs 1.21 crore. Chaudhary's Marwari breed horse, Shera, priced at Rs 50 lakh, is also drawing stares.
Another breeder, Sher Singh of Mathura, has priced his pair of Nakulis, the steed Chand and the mare Chandni, at Rs 25 lakh each. His Mathura neighbour Naresh Kumar has arrived with 15 camels. Pride of his retinue are the bull camel, Raja, and the cow camel Gauri, which are valued at Rs 2.50 lakh. Raja and Gauri are reportedly fast-paced and adept at climbing steep slopes.
Dance, Climb, Run
Elswehere, Kannauj trader Rasheed Khan, displaying a pair of dancing mares, Lakshmi and Rani, said, "Lakshmi is priced at Rs 10 lakh, and Rani at Rs 8 lakh. Buyers have already bid Rs 15 lakh for the pair which are expert dancers."
Shera, the horse of another Kannauj breeder, Anuj Yadav, is also attracting crowds with its stunts. Yadav said Shera has been priced at Rs 4 lakh, and that he's already received bids for Rs 3 lakh. Similarly, the 14-month-old mare Dhanno, belonging to Basir Khan of Rae Bareli, is drawing attention for its dancing skills.
Traders are still arriving at the fair with more animals. Salman Ustad, who arrived from Badaun, has brought horses named Toofan and Hero. They are adept at galloping. "Both horses are unmatched in a race. Toofan and Hero will thrill the crowds in the races at the fair," he said.
Camels, Too
Elsewhere in the fair grounds, Balveer Singh from Rajasthan's Alwar, is displaying his camels. He said, "I have brought a pair of camels, Kajli and Sajni. They are adept at galloping and climbing. Both are good at following their owner's commands, and are priced at Rs 2 lakh each."
