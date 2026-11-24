Bastar Woman Entrepreneur Scripts Tale Of Traditional Jewellery Revival
Poonam Kumari Murla's story is that of transformation and becoming a ‘Lakhpati Didi’
Published : November 24, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
New Delhi: A woman entrepreneur from Asana village of Jagdalpur tehsil of Bastar in Chhattisgarh has scripted a tale of the revival of the traditional jewellery of her region. There was a time when Poonam Kumari Murla would rent the traditional jewellery for Rs 100, but today she is commissioning, manufacturing, selling and renting the same traditional tribal jewellery to other women.
Her story is that of transformation and becoming a ‘Lakhpati Didi’. She can be visited at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Tribal jewellery has a unique identity and beauty. Poonam explained that in the past, elderly women and midwives wore such traditional jewellery, but over time, many of these pieces gradually began to disappear.
She disclosed that when traditional jewellery became less common, she decided to wear the articles herself and set up a stall selling them and even renting them.
"What started as renting jewellery for Rs 100 for myself has become a source of employment, recognition and self-reliance. This is not only giving new life to traditional art but also providing other women with the opportunity to experience traditional adornments at a low cost,” she said.
Introducing her traditional tribal jewellery that reflects the folk culture of Bastar and Chhattisgarh, she explained, “Coin necklaces are a key part of this traditional jewellery where both real coins and artificial coins are used. This is a special traditional necklace worn around the neck."
This traditional piece of jewellery is included in her collection that also includes articles worn on hand, Mudri, and Kanta Posni. A Gajra made of cowries makes this traditional collection even more special. Their prices vary from Rs 450 to Rs 600.
It's not easy for any woman to leave her home to work and travel to distant cities, especially when she has the responsibility of family and children. Poonam disclosed that her family's complete support allowed her to move forward. She has two children, one in Class 11 and the other in Class 6. When she's away, her in-laws and husband take care of them.
Talking about her Delhi experience, Poonam disclosed that this is her fourth visit to the national capital. She enjoys seeing the Delhi residents’ fascination with Chhattisgarh and its traditional products. She said that she offers steep discounts so that people can easily purchase her articles. She shared that she doesn’t have to make elaborate preparations for participation in the IITF as her shop operates regularly and she always has goods available.
Poonam’s story demonstrates that traditional heritage and self-reliance can coexist. She has proven that with family’s support, hard work and self-confidence, any woman can rewrite her destiny.
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