ETV Bharat / offbeat

​Bastar Woman Entrepreneur Scripts Tale Of Traditional Jewellery Revival

Poonam Kumari Murla ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A woman entrepreneur from Asana village of Jagdalpur tehsil of Bastar in Chhattisgarh has scripted a tale of the revival of the traditional jewellery of her region. There was a time when Poonam Kumari Murla would rent the traditional jewellery for Rs 100, but today she is commissioning, manufacturing, selling and renting the same traditional tribal jewellery to other women.

Her story is that of transformation and becoming a ‘Lakhpati Didi’. She can be visited at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Tribal jewellery has a unique identity and beauty. Poonam explained that in the past, elderly women and midwives wore such traditional jewellery, but over time, many of these pieces gradually began to disappear. She disclosed that when traditional jewellery became less common, she decided to wear the articles herself and set up a stall selling them and even renting them. Traditional Jewelry Of Bastar (ETV Bharat) "What started as renting jewellery for Rs 100 for myself has become a source of employment, recognition and self-reliance. This is not only giving new life to traditional art but also providing other women with the opportunity to experience traditional adornments at a low cost,” she said. Introducing her traditional tribal jewellery that reflects the folk culture of Bastar and Chhattisgarh, she explained, “Coin necklaces are a key part of this traditional jewellery where both real coins and artificial coins are used. This is a special traditional necklace worn around the neck."