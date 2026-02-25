ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bastar Village Witnesses Unique Gayata Pakhna Ritual After Two Decades

Narayanpur: The village of Keralapal in the Abujhmarh area of Bastar has witnessed the ‘Gayata Pakhna’ ritual after a gap of two decades. This ritual is a tradition of the Usendi tribals. The four-day event saw Usendis gathering in seven different branches (Khandas). This ritual is aimed at bringing peace to the departed souls and their being enshrined as a rock.

The locals claim that this is a symbol of the tribals' unwavering faith in maintaining relationships with their family members even after death.

The first phase of the event saw the return of Usendis to their villages on February 22, along with members of their ‘Hansin Nata’ (maternal and maternal uncle's fraternity) who were specially invited. In the tribal culture, the maternal side is viewed with utmost respect and reverence. Throughout the night, people gathered around a bonfire, inquiring about the well-being of their loved ones.

The first night saw the women and the elderly singing ‘Patangpare’ (songs of the dead) and ‘Pen Pata’ (songs of the Gods) at high volume. The indigenous people believe these songs to be special ‘mantras’ containing names and memories of the deceased ancestors. It is believed that singing these songs brings the spirits of the deceased into the environment.

Members of the Usendi tribe. (ETV Bharat)

A Kalash was installed in memory of each of the deceased family members, and an oil lamp was lit over a small earthen pot placed inside a bamboo basket. Auspicious puja items such as paddy, turmeric, rice and flowers were placed in the basket. During this ritual, the tribals danced to the tunes of their traditional songs throughout the night.

The second phase saw the Kalash being carried to a site on the village boundary under the leadership of the village Sirha (head priest). This was on the second day of the event. The Kalash was worshipped by burying branches of Saja trees that are considered sacred, as they are believed to be the source of Dev Aanga. This ritual symbolizes the departed souls leaving the earthly boundaries of the village and proceeding towards their eternal resting place.

Women of the Usendi tribe at the Gayata Pakhna rituals. (ETV Bharat)

The priest then led everyone to the Gayata Pakhna site, where large and small rocks are buried as evidence of past events. These rocks indicate that the tribal community has been observing this tradition for centuries. During this ceremony, the lamp pot was placed near the ancestral rocks, and special prayers were offered.