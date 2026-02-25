Bastar Village Witnesses Unique Gayata Pakhna Ritual After Two Decades
This ritual of the Usendi tribals is aimed at bringing peace to the departed souls and their being enshrined as a rock.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Narayanpur: The village of Keralapal in the Abujhmarh area of Bastar has witnessed the ‘Gayata Pakhna’ ritual after a gap of two decades. This ritual is a tradition of the Usendi tribals. The four-day event saw Usendis gathering in seven different branches (Khandas). This ritual is aimed at bringing peace to the departed souls and their being enshrined as a rock.
The locals claim that this is a symbol of the tribals' unwavering faith in maintaining relationships with their family members even after death.
The first phase of the event saw the return of Usendis to their villages on February 22, along with members of their ‘Hansin Nata’ (maternal and maternal uncle's fraternity) who were specially invited. In the tribal culture, the maternal side is viewed with utmost respect and reverence. Throughout the night, people gathered around a bonfire, inquiring about the well-being of their loved ones.
The first night saw the women and the elderly singing ‘Patangpare’ (songs of the dead) and ‘Pen Pata’ (songs of the Gods) at high volume. The indigenous people believe these songs to be special ‘mantras’ containing names and memories of the deceased ancestors. It is believed that singing these songs brings the spirits of the deceased into the environment.
A Kalash was installed in memory of each of the deceased family members, and an oil lamp was lit over a small earthen pot placed inside a bamboo basket. Auspicious puja items such as paddy, turmeric, rice and flowers were placed in the basket. During this ritual, the tribals danced to the tunes of their traditional songs throughout the night.
The second phase saw the Kalash being carried to a site on the village boundary under the leadership of the village Sirha (head priest). This was on the second day of the event. The Kalash was worshipped by burying branches of Saja trees that are considered sacred, as they are believed to be the source of Dev Aanga. This ritual symbolizes the departed souls leaving the earthly boundaries of the village and proceeding towards their eternal resting place.
The priest then led everyone to the Gayata Pakhna site, where large and small rocks are buried as evidence of past events. These rocks indicate that the tribal community has been observing this tradition for centuries. During this ceremony, the lamp pot was placed near the ancestral rocks, and special prayers were offered.
The third phase is the most remarkable part of the entire ritual. The men, including members from the maternal and paternal sides, accompanied the priest to a nearby hill. It is believed that on the hill, the priest is possessed by the spirits of the dead. He took turns selecting the rocks attributed to the deceased that were buried in the ground. These rocks were removed and covered with a white cloth.
The weight and size of the rock are determined by the age of the deceased. Heavier rocks (up to 15 kg) are chosen for the elderly, medium ones for the young and small ones for the children. These stones were carried with utmost respect on the shoulders back to the Gayata Pakhna site.
Before installing the rocks, coins and iron rings were placed in the pit. After their installation, the rocks were coated with a paste of turmeric, oil and rice. Mahua juice was offered to the rocks. Mahua is considered the drink of the Gods and is seen to be the purest in tribal culture. The tribals believe that these sacred souls will now journey towards nature and God. The rocks are seen as their home in this mortal world.
The fourth phase of the event saw a special ‘madai’ (market) being set up at the Keralapal playground for a symbolic sale of goods where transactions were made using broken pieces of pottery (tiles) and leaves. The items sold included homemade cheela roti, various vegetables, lentils and jaggery.
This market, organised on the third day of the event, is a social ritual designed to create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. It was followed by a community feast and group dance symbolizing social harmony.
The fourth day of the event saw all the members returning to the site of the installation to inspect the condition of the rocks.
The locals believe that if a rock is found fallen, it is considered inauspicious and the priests re-examine the cause of its ‘death’.
The Gayata Pakhna site contains stones hundreds of years old. Local residents claim that these rocks grow in size over time, and some now stand up to 10 feet tall and weigh several tons. They claim, "These stones grow with the power of their truth and spirit."
Rocks attributed to those who died by accident or suicide are not installed at this sacred site. A separate time and place is designated for them, as their souls are considered ‘wandering spirits’.
The locals related that a grand feast on the fourth evening marks the conclusion of the event. This is followed by a farewell ceremony with the Usendis leaving with the memories to nurture for another 20 years.