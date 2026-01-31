ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tribal traditions, Art And Self-Reliance Take Centre Stage At Bastar Pandum 2026

By Akash Singh Thakur

Narayanpur: The Bastar Pandum festival was organized in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur this week at the High School Ground in the district headquarters, captivating a large audience. Participants selected from various development blocks showcased the rich cultural, traditional and social heritage of the tribal communities of the Bastar region, bringing it to life on stage.

"Bastar Pandum revived memories of past heritage. Such events not only showcase tribal traditions but also create a strong platform for connecting the new generation to their roots. Bastar Pandum has once again presented diversity, self-reliance and cultural richness of the tribal community with full glory," said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Tribal traditions, Art And Self-Reliance Take Centre Stage At Bastar Pandum (ETV Bharat)

Under the Bastar Pandum program, competitions were held in a total of 12 different disciplines, including traditional musical instruments, traditional attire, food, beverages, dance, and other cultural forms of the tribal community. Through these disciplines, the participants showcased the unique traditions and customs of their respective regions.

The main stage of the Bastar Pandum venue was decorated in a traditional style, giving the entire premises a vibrant tribal feel. Various stalls provided a vivid glimpse into the art, culture, civilization, and social life of Abujmarh and Bastar. Young men and women adorned in tribal attire shared information with visitors about their clothing, ornaments and the cultural beliefs associated with them.