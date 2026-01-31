Tribal traditions, Art And Self-Reliance Take Centre Stage At Bastar Pandum 2026
Participants selected from various development blocks showcased the rich cultural, traditional and social heritage of the tribal communities of the Bastar region
Published : January 31, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
By Akash Singh Thakur
Narayanpur: The Bastar Pandum festival was organized in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur this week at the High School Ground in the district headquarters, captivating a large audience. Participants selected from various development blocks showcased the rich cultural, traditional and social heritage of the tribal communities of the Bastar region, bringing it to life on stage.
"Bastar Pandum revived memories of past heritage. Such events not only showcase tribal traditions but also create a strong platform for connecting the new generation to their roots. Bastar Pandum has once again presented diversity, self-reliance and cultural richness of the tribal community with full glory," said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
Under the Bastar Pandum program, competitions were held in a total of 12 different disciplines, including traditional musical instruments, traditional attire, food, beverages, dance, and other cultural forms of the tribal community. Through these disciplines, the participants showcased the unique traditions and customs of their respective regions.
The main stage of the Bastar Pandum venue was decorated in a traditional style, giving the entire premises a vibrant tribal feel. Various stalls provided a vivid glimpse into the art, culture, civilization, and social life of Abujmarh and Bastar. Young men and women adorned in tribal attire shared information with visitors about their clothing, ornaments and the cultural beliefs associated with them.
Traditional musical instruments, tools, and food items used by the tribal community were displayed at stalls. Various types of vegetables, crops, and other seeds preserved from the forests and fields were also showcased, reflecting the self-reliance of the tribal community and their harmony with nature.
Talking about the Bastar Pandum, Dinesh Salam, an artist, said, "I have participated in four Bastar Pandum festivals before. I congratulate the CM, Vishnu Deo Sai. They are working to bring tribal culture to the forefront through Bastar Pandum. I belong to the Abujhmadiya and Muria tribes. I am showcasing their traditional attire."
Another female artist said, "We have provided information on how Mand (a traditional drink) is made in Abujmarh at this Bastar Pandum. This is our traditional beverage. We prepared Mand from water and soaked Mahua flowers."
A local artist at Bastar Pandum displayed a peacock crown and said, "It is called Tukna. It is also called Gaur Mukut. Besides this, the Tutadi (a traditional instrument) was also displayed at Bastar Pandum. It is also used for communication and to alert people."
Tribal Literature also showcased
In this rapidly changing era, the exhibition of the tribal literature collection was a special attraction. Written documents related to the tribal community were displayed there. The exhibition of Ayurvedic herbs put up by Vaidyaraj Hemchand Manjhi, who was recently conferred with Padma Shri and his team shared information about the qualities, uses and traditional medical practices of various medicinal plants.
During the program, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Forest and Transport Minister Kedar Kashyap and Minister in charge of Narayanpur district, Tank Ram Verma, visited the exhibition area. They closely observed the heritage, art, culture, civilization, and customs of the tribal community of Abujmarh and appreciated the efforts of the participants.
The CM also released the 24th instalment of the Mahtari Vandan Yojana (Mother's Welfare Scheme) during the event.
