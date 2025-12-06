ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bastar Olympics 2025: A New Chapter Of Hope And Resilience For Tribal Youth And Former Naxalites

Bastar Olympics 2025: A New Chapter Of Hope And Resilience For Tribal Youth And Former Naxalites ( ETV Bharat )

Bastar: The Bastar Olympics, launched by the Chhattisgarh government with the aim of recognising the hidden talents in remote forests and Naxal-affected areas, is once again making waves. Following the success of 2024, the event has once again become a platform of hope for thousands of youth, women, and former Naxalites who have returned to the mainstream in 2025.

The participants are proving time and again that, given the opportunity, they can flourish. This event has become a symbol of renewed confidence for women, youth and children from remote areas.

As part of the ongoing tournament, division-level competitions will be held in Jagdalpur from December 11th to 13th. Talents from Abujhmad, Orchha, Sukma, Dantewada, and Kanker will showcase their strengths.

Bastar Olympics 2025: A New Chapter Of Hope And Resilience For Tribal Youth And Former Naxalites (ETV Bharat)

Rubina Potai's team from Abujhmad Orchha Narayanpur district is now qualified for the division-level competition in the junior Kho Kho competition. “The Bastar Olympics provided the platform we needed for years. Now our goal is to win first place at the divisional level kho-kho competition,” said Rubina.