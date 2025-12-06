Bastar Olympics 2025: A New Chapter Of Hope And Resilience For Tribal Youth And Former Naxalites
Saroj from Sukma is a mother of 3-year-old child and a member of the tug-of war competition winning team
Bastar: The Bastar Olympics, launched by the Chhattisgarh government with the aim of recognising the hidden talents in remote forests and Naxal-affected areas, is once again making waves. Following the success of 2024, the event has once again become a platform of hope for thousands of youth, women, and former Naxalites who have returned to the mainstream in 2025.
The participants are proving time and again that, given the opportunity, they can flourish. This event has become a symbol of renewed confidence for women, youth and children from remote areas.
As part of the ongoing tournament, division-level competitions will be held in Jagdalpur from December 11th to 13th. Talents from Abujhmad, Orchha, Sukma, Dantewada, and Kanker will showcase their strengths.
Rubina Potai's team from Abujhmad Orchha Narayanpur district is now qualified for the division-level competition in the junior Kho Kho competition. “The Bastar Olympics provided the platform we needed for years. Now our goal is to win first place at the divisional level kho-kho competition,” said Rubina.
Potai's team members included Saloni Kovachi, Sundari Potai, Roshni Kumeti, Sanita, Sarita Mandavi, Shivani Kachalam, Anju Rawal, Kavita Padda, Mamta Vadde, Manisha Potai, Sunita Usendi, and Saroj Podiam, who is a mother of a 3-year-old child.
Saroj Podiam, from Muraliguda village in the Konta block of Sukma district, has emerged as the most inspiring woman's story at this year's Bastar Olympics.
Saroj had the misfortune of witnessing the murder of her father-in-law in Maoist violence in 2009. The Bastar Olympics 2025 reignited the athlete within her. Saroj and her team won the tug-of-war competition, securing divisional-level tickets.
“Women spend most of their time at home, but the Bastar Olympics demonstrated that we are equally strong and capable on the field. Now, winning the divisional championship is our goal,” said Saroj.
Women members of the team included: Nandita Sodhi, Sarita Podiyam, Lipika Dey, Munni Nag, Lalita Yadav, Poonam Bhekhar, Jaswanti Vetti, and Bandi Barse.
From the Naxal-affected Dantewada region, Kosi, is another story of strength and courage. Kosi created history by winning first place with her volleyball team at the Bastar Olympics. Despite the difficult terrain and Naxal tensions, Kosi and her team achieved this feat by embracing sports. Now, Kosi is preparing for division-level competitions.
