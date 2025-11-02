ETV Bharat / offbeat

Barwagadha Village Of Latehar In Jharkhand Remains Wedded To Vegetarianism

The majority of the people in this village belong to the Tana Bhagat community that follow Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and principles. Not a single member of this community consumes meat and their diet remains purely vegetarian.

Latehar is a district in Jharkhand that has thick forests and mountains. The goats here are considered to be of excellent quality and are in great demand both locally as well as outside. However, Barwagadha village of Newari Panchayat continues to embrace vegetarianism.

The residents of Barwagadha abstain from meat and even in schools, the children are given fruit instead of eggs during lunch.

Latehar: At a time when eating habits are undergoing a rapid change and there is an inclination towards non-vegetarian food, a village in Latehar remains completely vegetarian.

The members of the Tana Bhagat community are known to have opposed the taxes imposed on them by the British government. They were the ones who staged a civil disobedience movement even before Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagraha movement.

Experts say that they opposed the feudal landlords and moneylenders. They later became followers of Mahatma Gandhi and adopted the principle of ahimsa (nonviolence).

The villagers told ETV Bharat that it is their tradition to ensure that their food is completely ‘pure and sattvic’.

A school in Barwagadha (ETV Bharat)

Abhisheka Khakha, a school teacher disclosed that majority of the students belong to the Tana Bhagat community that is completely vegetarian. "Since there is a government provision that children who are vegetarian have to be given fruits instead of eggs for their midday meal, they are provided with fruits," she said.

A village resident Mangara Tana Bhagat explained that the villagers prefer having 'pure' and fresh food. "Because of this pure, vegetarian diet, most villagers remain healthy, both physically and mentally. They rarely fall ill. We use only home-cooked food in our diet. Even the children here avoid food from restaurants. This is why, except for minor seasonal illnesses, no villager ever suffers from serious illnesses," he said.

Deputy Superintendent at Latehar Hospital, Dr Akhileshwar Prasad stated that vegetarian food is the best food in the current circumstances. "It is easily digestible and offers numerous benefits. Non-vegetarian food takes a long time to digest and this can lead to gas formation besides liver and kidney problems which are detrimental to our health. This is the reason why vegetarianism is currently being promoted worldwide. Besides, there is an old saying that the food we eat determines our mind," he said.