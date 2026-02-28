ETV Bharat / offbeat

Baramati Farmer Establishes New Agriculture Paradigm By Profitable Production Of Strawberries

Baramati (Maharashtra): A farmer has established a new paradigm for agriculture in Baramati that is known for its traditional cultivation, particularly of sugarcane. Deepak Jagtap has been growing strawberries on the Nimbut plateau. Strawberries normally grow in relatively colder climes instead of hot and relatively dry climates.

Though it started as an experiment, strawberry cultivation is proving to be economically profitable and has shown the way towards modern, science-based agriculture. Jagtap has around 18 years of experience in fig farming and has a fig orchard spread over ​​about seven acres. On the strength of that experience, he decided to cultivate strawberries.

Many experienced farmers said that growing strawberries was not possible in Baramati, but he emphasized on meticulous observation and management of the crop to successfully produce them.

Jagtap said that understanding the ‘language’ of the crop is the real technology. Identifying the need for nutrients from the colour, growth and movement of the leaves, catching the symptoms of the disease before it occurs and taking timely measures have been the foundation of his success. He carried out preventive management for problems like thrips, mites or root rot.

Strawberry plant in the farm. (ETV Bharat)

He pointed out, “You should know what the plant is saying by looking at the leaves. Nature teaches you when to apply fertilizer or medicine.”

Jagtap brought 10,000 strawberry seedlings of the ‘Winter’ variety from the Wai area. However, while planting, he diverted from the traditional method. To avoid being affected by the October heat, he did not mulch immediately after planting. He did it three weeks later.