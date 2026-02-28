Baramati Farmer Establishes New Agriculture Paradigm By Profitable Production Of Strawberries
Deepak Jagtap has demonstrated that proper crop selection, micromanagement, use of technology and knowledge of the market can yield a good income.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Baramati (Maharashtra): A farmer has established a new paradigm for agriculture in Baramati that is known for its traditional cultivation, particularly of sugarcane. Deepak Jagtap has been growing strawberries on the Nimbut plateau. Strawberries normally grow in relatively colder climes instead of hot and relatively dry climates.
Though it started as an experiment, strawberry cultivation is proving to be economically profitable and has shown the way towards modern, science-based agriculture. Jagtap has around 18 years of experience in fig farming and has a fig orchard spread over about seven acres. On the strength of that experience, he decided to cultivate strawberries.
Many experienced farmers said that growing strawberries was not possible in Baramati, but he emphasized on meticulous observation and management of the crop to successfully produce them.
Jagtap said that understanding the ‘language’ of the crop is the real technology. Identifying the need for nutrients from the colour, growth and movement of the leaves, catching the symptoms of the disease before it occurs and taking timely measures have been the foundation of his success. He carried out preventive management for problems like thrips, mites or root rot.
He pointed out, “You should know what the plant is saying by looking at the leaves. Nature teaches you when to apply fertilizer or medicine.”
Jagtap brought 10,000 strawberry seedlings of the ‘Winter’ variety from the Wai area. However, while planting, he diverted from the traditional method. To avoid being affected by the October heat, he did not mulch immediately after planting. He did it three weeks later.
‘Straw mulching’ using sugarcane husks kept the soil temperature under control, retained moisture and provided natural moisture to the plants. Due to this microclimate management, the crop grew vigorously even in adverse conditions.
The biggest feature of this experiment is its economics. Conventional sugarcane requires an area of one acre and a period of about 18 months. It gives a net income of about Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.
On the other hand, Jagtap planted strawberries in just 10 gunthas of land. Initially, he used manure and vermicompost. He made a bed in the field and planted strawberry seedlings on it. After two months, he started getting the yield, which initially was only 10 to 20 kg. But in six months, his production was worth Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh, earning him a net profit of around Rs 5. Having spent around Rs 4 lakh, he is still to get income from the crop for the next two months, which is expected to be around another Rs 5 lakh.
He disclosed that, along with production, he paid special attention to marketing. Instead of depending on the local market, he sent his produce directly to Kolhapur, Belgaum and Bengaluru markets.
Due to early planting, the price was initially around Rs 300 per kg, and while it decreased later, the income remained stable due to consistent production. Buying seedlings worth around Rs 90,000 for 10 gunthas was a bold move, but there was study and planning behind it.
Jagtap believes that agriculture is profitable only if it is viewed as a business. “There is hard work in agriculture. But if science and planning are combined, agriculture can offer a lot. The youth should not be afraid to experiment,” he said.
He added that with proper crop selection, micromanagement, use of technology and knowledge of the market, a large income can be obtained even from a small area.