Bandha Diwas: The Untold Story Of Radha Shyam Meher, The Man Behind India’s Most Iconic Sambalpuri Sarees
On his 117th birth anniversary, rich tributes were paid to Meher, the master weaver whose pioneering designs carried Odisha's craftsmanship to even Bollywood since 1950s.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 11:59 AM IST
By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana
Sambalpur: As Sambalpur observed Bandha Diwas on Thursday to mark the 117th birth anniversary of legendary Sambalpuri handloom artist Radha Shyam Meher, weavers, designers and cultural historians put forth their a long-standing demand once again, national recognition for the man who first carried the craft to India’s fashion capitals and beyond.
Organised at the Tapaswini District Theatre, the Radha Shyam Jayanti celebration brought together weavers from across undivided Sambalpur and western Odisha, most of whom described Meher as the 'architect of Sambalpuri identity' though his contributions remain undervalued and unrecognised even today.
Decades before Sambalpuri sarees became a staple on celebrity red carpets, Radha Shyam Meher was already draping Bollywood icons like Meena Kumari and Naseem Bano. In the early 1950s, when the fabric was struggling for visibility, Meher travelled to Mumbai on his own, showcasing Sambalpuri tie-and-dye (bandha) to designers and filmmakers.
His grandson, Prashant Meher, reminisces, "My grandfather dressed Meena Kumari and Naseem Bano in Sambalpuri sarees and modelled the designs himself. So Sambalpuri is not something that the Hindi film stars are wearing today. It had already reached Bollywood by 1951.”
The designs impressed several national figures, including Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who appreciated Meher’s craftsmanship. Yet, the family says, he never received the institutional recognition he deserved. Nehru had also sent a letter appreciating Meher for the art he was an expert in.
According to family documents shared at the event, it was Radha Shyam Meher’s early intervention that prevented Sambalpuri fabric from being sold under names like 'Made in Cuttack' and 'Made in Bihar'.
In 1930, after innovating a 90-inch 'manga' (likely a frame to weave) that allowed weaving of large bedsheets, he founded the Utkal Parada (Curtain) Agency (UPA) and began labelling every product 'UPA Sambalpur'. This small step changed the fate of the craft.
Recounting a turning point, Prashant Meher reveals, “A German buyer purchased a Sambalpuri fabric and, after seeing the UPA Sambalpur logo, and asked the Indian government about Sambalpur. That’s the time when Sambalpuri started getting global attention,” he recalled.
Radha Shyam Meher died in a road accident on 19 May 1961, while returning from a promotional tour. His disciples, Padma Shri awardees Chaturbhuj Meher and Kunjbihari Meher, later carried the tradition forward with innovative designs that revived national interest.
But the family feels wronged. They argue that while his disciples were honoured, the founder himself was not.
Pradeep Kumar Meher, his great-grandson, says, “Both his disciples received Padma Shri, but Radha Shyam Meher has never been awarded. We demand that the government give him his due.”
Renowned Barpali weaver Dr. Surendra Meher calls Radha Shyam the 'proverbial father of Sambalpuri weaving'. Designs like Saptapar, Vichitrapuri, and Madhupuri, originally conceived by him, are still in heavy demand. “Young people prefer Sambalpuri because it reflects local culture, lasts long, and carries our history. When someone wears it outside Odisha, people ask about it, that itself is the brand value and marketing,” he adds.
Today, western Odisha has nearly 50,000 weavers, the majority from the Meher/Bhanja and Kusta communities. But the craft is under pressure, as weaving a single Bandha saree often takes 15 days to several months, while returns remain low.
Former Rengali MLA Nauri Naik, who attended the event, said he would request Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to push for a national honour for Radha Shyam Meher.
The event concluded with a reading of appreciation letters sent over the decades by national leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Gulzarilal Nanda, and President Zakir Hussain, all praising the Sambalpuri designs created by Radha Shyam Meher.
