ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bandha Diwas: The Untold Story Of Radha Shyam Meher, The Man Behind India’s Most Iconic Sambalpuri Sarees

By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana

Sambalpur: As Sambalpur observed Bandha Diwas on Thursday to mark the 117th birth anniversary of legendary Sambalpuri handloom artist Radha Shyam Meher, weavers, designers and cultural historians put forth their a long-standing demand once again, national recognition for the man who first carried the craft to India’s fashion capitals and beyond.

Organised at the Tapaswini District Theatre, the Radha Shyam Jayanti celebration brought together weavers from across undivided Sambalpur and western Odisha, most of whom described Meher as the 'architect of Sambalpuri identity' though his contributions remain undervalued and unrecognised even today.

Bollywood icons wearing Sambalpuri handwoven sarees (Radha Shyam Meher Archives)

Decades before Sambalpuri sarees became a staple on celebrity red carpets, Radha Shyam Meher was already draping Bollywood icons like Meena Kumari and Naseem Bano. In the early 1950s, when the fabric was struggling for visibility, Meher travelled to Mumbai on his own, showcasing Sambalpuri tie-and-dye (bandha) to designers and filmmakers.

His grandson, Prashant Meher, reminisces, "My grandfather dressed Meena Kumari and Naseem Bano in Sambalpuri sarees and modelled the designs himself. So Sambalpuri is not something that the Hindi film stars are wearing today. It had already reached Bollywood by 1951.”

Pandit Nehru's letter appreciating Meher for his weaves (Radha Shyam Meher Archives)

The designs impressed several national figures, including Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who appreciated Meher’s craftsmanship. Yet, the family says, he never received the institutional recognition he deserved. Nehru had also sent a letter appreciating Meher for the art he was an expert in.