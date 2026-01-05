ETV Bharat / offbeat

Banaras Publishing House Brings Important Old Texts To Life By Republishing Them

Varanasi: A publishing house in Banaras is in the process of introducing the vanishing old books to the new generation by republishing them. This unique and innovative initiative has been undertaken by the Nagari Pracharini Sabha, which is Banaras' oldest organization that has made significant contributions to Hindi Khariboli.

It is through this initiative that literature, novels and poems that were lost over time have found a new life. These books are being republished and made accessible to the public. The Sabha has preserved hundreds of handwritten pages, manuscripts and writings of prominent poets, literary figures and saints that it is now making accessible to the public.

A Khariboli Manuscript. (ETV Bharat)

Recently, the Sabha has republished some old literary and other important books. This has sparked both debate and competition among publishers. For the first time, these books have been modelled after foreign publications that not only contain the original handwritten documents of their original authors, but are also available with the corrected redacted versions.

Sabha President Vyomesh Shukla disclosed that the organization has hundreds of handwritten documents and manuscripts which have become extremely dilapidated over time. He said that when he inherited the manuscripts after a long struggle by the Sabha and legal battles with some senior members, he was unaware that preserving and delivering them to the public would be no less challenging a task.

A republished manuscript. (ETV Bharat)

"Many people preserve things but fail to share them with others, which benefits neither the creator nor the public. The Sabha began republishing books written by Goswami Tulsidas, Jayasi, Munshi Premchand, Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi, Acharya Ramchandra Shukla, Kabir, Surdas and numerous other writers and saints about three years ago," Shukla told ETV Bharat.

He said that he first republished ‘Hindi Sahitya Ka Itihas’ (History of Hindi Literature), which is considered an important book for everyone from civil service aspirants to Hindi lovers. He pointed out that manuscripts have long been considered of extraordinary cultural significance, but they were inaccessible to the public. In keeping with changing times and the mindset and preferences of young people, manuscripts were presented in a new form along with original writings to touch their hearts.