Banaras Publishing House Brings Important Old Texts To Life By Republishing Them
Nagari Pracharini Sabha which is Banaras' oldest organization that has made significant contributions to Hindi Khariboli
Published : January 5, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Varanasi: A publishing house in Banaras is in the process of introducing the vanishing old books to the new generation by republishing them. This unique and innovative initiative has been undertaken by the Nagari Pracharini Sabha, which is Banaras' oldest organization that has made significant contributions to Hindi Khariboli.
It is through this initiative that literature, novels and poems that were lost over time have found a new life. These books are being republished and made accessible to the public. The Sabha has preserved hundreds of handwritten pages, manuscripts and writings of prominent poets, literary figures and saints that it is now making accessible to the public.
Recently, the Sabha has republished some old literary and other important books. This has sparked both debate and competition among publishers. For the first time, these books have been modelled after foreign publications that not only contain the original handwritten documents of their original authors, but are also available with the corrected redacted versions.
Sabha President Vyomesh Shukla disclosed that the organization has hundreds of handwritten documents and manuscripts which have become extremely dilapidated over time. He said that when he inherited the manuscripts after a long struggle by the Sabha and legal battles with some senior members, he was unaware that preserving and delivering them to the public would be no less challenging a task.
"Many people preserve things but fail to share them with others, which benefits neither the creator nor the public. The Sabha began republishing books written by Goswami Tulsidas, Jayasi, Munshi Premchand, Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi, Acharya Ramchandra Shukla, Kabir, Surdas and numerous other writers and saints about three years ago," Shukla told ETV Bharat.
He said that he first republished ‘Hindi Sahitya Ka Itihas’ (History of Hindi Literature), which is considered an important book for everyone from civil service aspirants to Hindi lovers. He pointed out that manuscripts have long been considered of extraordinary cultural significance, but they were inaccessible to the public. In keeping with changing times and the mindset and preferences of young people, manuscripts were presented in a new form along with original writings to touch their hearts.
Shukla gave the example of the essay ‘What is Poetry?’ penned by Acharya Ramchandra Shukla. The eminent writer of Hindi literature was born in 1884, and he completed the first version of the essay in 1908, while the final version was published in 1930. He wrote the same essay in different forms and got it published by different publishers. In his journey of about 23 years, he wrote the same essay four times.
The writer wrote the essay several times for Indian society and Hindi-speaking people, while including some changes to it to show how things changed over time. The Sabha procured all four drafts over time and has brought out these archives in a book for the readers.
Shukla explained, "At the age of 24, Ramchandra Shukla sent his work to Saraswati Publishers. The editor at that time was Acharya Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi, a prominent figure in the literary world. He proofread it and found numerous errors. We have included those errors and the corrections made by Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi, along with the red marks, in the book exactly as they appeared. This will give people an idea of how the book appeared after the original edits."
Shukla further disclosed that the Sabha has compiled Munshi Premchand's most important stories, ‘Panch Parmeshwar’ and ‘Ishwar Nyaya’, into a single book. This re-publication was the first to showcase this aspect of Munshi Premchand's writing. It was also submitted to Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi for editing. Premchand had initially titled it ‘Panch Bhagwan’, but Mahavir later changed it to ‘Panch Parmeshwar’.
“We have included this original editing document in this book,” he said.
Shukla went on to state that for the readers of Hindi literature, the book ‘Hindi Sahitya Ka Itihas’ is no less than the Bhagwad Gita. The first edition of this book was published in 1929, riddled with numerous errors. After the copyright expired, it was reprinted by 500 publishers. “After thoroughly correcting the old 550-page book, a new 850-page book was launched two years ago. It remains in demand both online and offline,” he said.
The Sabha claims to be the first publisher of ‘Ramcharitmanas’ by Tulsidas. Shukla said, “The authenticity of the manuscripts or handwritten documents is a significant question. We have extensive documentary evidence for this. We also possess manuscripts from Ayodhya, the personal documents of the King of Kashi, along with items from Rajapur and other sites around this era."
The Gita Press’ edition of the Ramcharitmanas, revered in every household, was not available before 1923, as the Gita Press was established in 1923.
“But prior to this, the Sabha had published Tulsidas' manuscripts of the Ramcharitmanas along with the Manasetra Ekadash Granth in three volumes. Subsequently, in 1974, the Sabha undertook a significant initiative of involving scholars from across the country and republished it as 'Tulsi Granthavali',” he added.