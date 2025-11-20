The Banana Stalk That Kisses The Earth: West Bengal Man's Giant Plant Stuns Nadia Villagers
In Shantipur, a retired government employee has managed to grow a banana stalk so enormous that locals now treat it like a botanical wonder.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 12:57 PM IST|
Updated : November 20, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST
Shantipur: Bengal is known to be the growing ground of poets, painters and political opinions in abundance. But being in news for a banana tree? That which has outgrown the usual sizes manifold? Well, that is something new for the state. In Nadia's Phulia Pareshnathpur, a single banana plant has become the newest local attraction, thanks to a stalk so long and ambitious that its owner had to dig a pit to give it more space to grow further!
Every day, curious people crowd outside the home of a retired Youth Welfare Department employee Niranjan Sarkar, to have a look at the spectacle - the “earth-kissing” banana.
Niranjan, who retired in 2009, has always been a plant lover, following in the footsteps of his father. But he had never been an avid plant grower. “Because I had heard about the thousand hands cluster banana tree that grows in Bengaluru and I was intrigued by the characteristics, I procured a sapling last year and planted it in my courtyard," narrates Niranjan.
What followed surprised him.
Two months later, a shoot appeared. Then another, and it went on. Eight months later, the shoots refused to stop. The stalk, now over seven feet long, has bent, touching the ground, earning the title of 'Bhumi Chumbon Hazari Kala' given by onlookers.
“I did not use any extra fertiliser. Just organic manure while planting and regular watering,” Niranjan says. Usually the variety of bananas are small but sweet, experts say.
Neighbour Abhijit Biswas says, “We heard of Hazari bananas, but never saw till Niranjan babu's plant bore fruit. He keeps on planting plants, flowers, herbs, and medicinal varieties.”
Botany experts stated that the variety is not suited for Bengal’s climate but this one defied all science. Rajkumar Sharma, head of the botany department in a college, explained that, "Some people try unusual varieties, though it is difficult to get the right yield in this climate. In this case, proper care and fertiliser must have worked.”
And Niranjan has done exactly that, cared for the plant. That bore fruits so long that it has now become a selfie point in the area.
Also Read: