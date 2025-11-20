ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Banana Stalk That Kisses The Earth: West Bengal Man's Giant Plant Stuns Nadia Villagers

Shantipur: Bengal is known to be the growing ground of poets, painters and political opinions in abundance. But being in news for a banana tree? That which has outgrown the usual sizes manifold? Well, that is something new for the state. In Nadia's Phulia Pareshnathpur, a single banana plant has become the newest local attraction, thanks to a stalk so long and ambitious that its owner had to dig a pit to give it more space to grow further!

Every day, curious people crowd outside the home of a retired Youth Welfare Department employee Niranjan Sarkar, to have a look at the spectacle - the “earth-kissing” banana.

The Banana Stalk That Kissed the Earth: West Bengal Man’s Giant Plant Stuns Nadia Villagers (ETV Bharat)

Niranjan, who retired in 2009, has always been a plant lover, following in the footsteps of his father. But he had never been an avid plant grower. “Because I had heard about the thousand hands cluster banana tree that grows in Bengaluru and I was intrigued by the characteristics, I procured a sapling last year and planted it in my courtyard," narrates Niranjan.