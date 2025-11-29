Bamboo Pickle Queen Of Haryana: From Rs 2,000 To Millions, Yamunanagar’s Poonam Saini Shines At Gita Mahotsav
A once-struggling entrepreneur from Haryana is now the face of innovation at Gita Mahotsav, as visitors flock to taste her rare bamboo pickles and jams.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST
Kurukshetra: The bustling International Gita Mahotsav has been drawing visitors from Haryana and neighbouring states to its stalls that present a savoury array of regional delicacies. But amid the aroma of spices, one stall run by Poonam Saini of Yamunanagar stands out. On sale are her bamboo pickles and jams, that have become the talk of the festival and also the town.
Crowds line up to taste her unique creations, who not only praise the flavours but buy bottles to carry home. For many, her bamboo pickle, an unusual condiment, has become an unexpected favourite.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Poonam recalls her early days. “I started making pickles in 2019 after joining a self-help group. It was not very encouraging initially so my partner suggested I try something else. But I knew patience was the key. Moreover, my passion for cooking did not let me quit and I kept going. Today, my hard work has paid off, and our products have earned a distinct identity in Haryana and nearby states,” she said.
Among her most popular items are bamboo pickles and bamboo murabba, rarely found in Indian kitchens.
Speaking on the health benefits and ingredients used, Poonam says, “Very few people eat bamboo pickles and jams, but they are delicious and healthy. They are rich in calcium, which strengthens bones. When I first tasted bamboo pickles three years ago, I decided to experiment. Now people even place advance orders,” Poonam said.
Today, she makes 15 to 16 varieties of pickles and four to five types of jams besides chutneys and other organic products.
“I buy raw bamboo from the local vegetable market and prepare everything at home,” she explained, pointing at the jars lined up across her stall.
She had started the experiment with just Rs 2,000 but it has now grown into a flourishing enterprise.
“Many people advised my husband that I should stop supporting this work. But I was sure I will succeed, sooner or later. Today our turnover runs into millions. I was honoured by the Hisar Agricultural University, and when I returned, the villagers welcomed me with drums and trumpets,” Poonam said with a winner's smile.
Poonam is now working with a self-help group where she trains women in pickle making. So far she has completed training of nearly 30 women, many of whom have started their own small businesses and are earning independently. Through her entrepreneurial journey, Poonam has not only created employment for herself but become a source of empowerment and inspiration for many others.
Visitors to her stall say her products offer both novelty and authenticity. Satpal, an elderly woman from Panipat, said she tasted bamboo pickle and jam for the first time and loved the flavour and texture. Similarly Amita from Uttarakhand praised the quality, saying, “It is too good both in taste and freshness.”
Poonam’s pickles now travel far beyond Yamunanagar. She gets orders from Haryana and other states, and her products feature regularly at major fairs, exhibitions and cultural events.
Poonam feels the main product bamboo was a novelty for most. "Secondly it has a lot of health benefits. Even my organic approach gained me a loyal customer base, especially among health-conscious visitors at the festival," she added.
Looking ahead, Poonam wants to expand production, open more employment avenues for women and diversify her product line.
But she aims to grow and let other women working along be empowered. "From a Rs 2,000 investment, I could do a business worth lakhs. Imagine from a kitchen experiment I have the most frequented stall at the International Gita Mahotsav. My journey should encourage rural women to have the courage to dream different. Opportunity will follow and transform their lives too," she concludes.
