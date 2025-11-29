ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bamboo Pickle Queen Of Haryana: From Rs 2,000 To Millions, Yamunanagar’s Poonam Saini Shines At Gita Mahotsav

Kurukshetra: The bustling International Gita Mahotsav has been drawing visitors from Haryana and neighbouring states to its stalls that present a savoury array of regional delicacies. But amid the aroma of spices, one stall run by Poonam Saini of Yamunanagar stands out. On sale are her bamboo pickles and jams, that have become the talk of the festival and also the town.

Crowds line up to taste her unique creations, who not only praise the flavours but buy bottles to carry home. For many, her bamboo pickle, an unusual condiment, has become an unexpected favourite.

Bamboo Pickle Queen Of Haryana: From Rs 2,000 to Millions, Yamunanagar’s Poonam Saini Shines At Gita Mahotsav (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Poonam recalls her early days. “I started making pickles in 2019 after joining a self-help group. It was not very encouraging initially so my partner suggested I try something else. But I knew patience was the key. Moreover, my passion for cooking did not let me quit and I kept going. Today, my hard work has paid off, and our products have earned a distinct identity in Haryana and nearby states,” she said.

Among her most popular items are bamboo pickles and bamboo murabba, rarely found in Indian kitchens.

Speaking on the health benefits and ingredients used, Poonam says, “Very few people eat bamboo pickles and jams, but they are delicious and healthy. They are rich in calcium, which strengthens bones. When I first tasted bamboo pickles three years ago, I decided to experiment. Now people even place advance orders,” Poonam said.

Today, she makes 15 to 16 varieties of pickles and four to five types of jams besides chutneys and other organic products.