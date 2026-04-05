ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bamboo Artisans Of Dom Para Losing Out To Flex And Digital Printing In Poll Season

Kolkata: There was a time when elections were seen as a festive occasion by the workers of Ramesh Dutta Street, a part of Kolkata that is long known as Dom Para. This was a time when artists living here were in great demand to create various party symbols with the help of bamboo, paper, glue and paint that were used in the campaign. But those days are gone now. Faced with the onslaught of flex and digital printing, the traditional bamboo craft has gradually been pushed into a corner. Much like wall-writing, the art of crafting symbolic figures from bamboo and paper is also on the verge of extinction.

The bamboo models made here ahead of the polls could be a hand representing the Congress, hammer and sickle representing the Communists, lotus of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or flowers and grass of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). But, swept by the tide of time, this familiar scene is on the verge of extinction.

The artisans of Dom Para are primarily engaged in bamboo craftsmanship. Whether it is Kali Puja, Saraswati Puja or other fairs, their handiwork was once an eyecatching spectacle. Their expertise was best demonstrated through their ability to craft flawless replicas by cutting bamboo into splints and applying layers of paper and glue over them. Whenever elections approached, orders would pour in from all the political parties. Besides creating party symbols, they produced flagpoles and hand sticks, all of which combined to ensure a booming trade.

A stroll through Ramesh Dutta Street revealed that the crowds of the past are no longer there. Only a few artists remain at work. Some are cutting bamboo splints to fashion flagsticks while the others are crafting hand held staffs. That familiar bustle of old times is gone as the majority of the artists have moved on to other lines of work.

One of the artists, Baikuntha Majhi shared, "In the past, whenever elections approached, it was difficult to cope with the workload. Orders would pour in from every political party. Being artists we do not look at the political colours of any party. We take on every assignment. But now, those orders are gone. Flex printing has taken it all away."

He further disclosed that in the past the artists used to receive numerous orders for creating large scale party symbols and quite often lights were installed inside these to create a unique visual appeal. Such work has now come to a complete standstill.