Balijatra, Kataka 2026: With An Eye For Detail, Odisha Man Draws Paintings — And Crowds As Well
The 2026 Balijatra edition started on November 24 and will continue till December 1, 2026.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
By Narayan Sahu
Cuttack: If you visit Balijatra, Kataka 2026, keep your eyes peeled for a small placard that reads: “Please help; your small contribution will help shape my future and enable me to fulfil my father's dream."
Balijatra is a major annual festival and open-air trade fair held on the banks of the Mahanadi river in Cuttack, Odisha, starting on Kartika Purnima. The 2026 edition started on November 24 and will continue till December 1, 2026.
Behind this placard sits Turupa Ho, a 19-year-old young man from Anandapur in the Keonjhar district of Odisha. He passed his Class 12 examination in the second division in 2025 but makes first-class drawings, notwithstanding the fact that he is completely blind in his right eye. Even with his left eye, his vision is poor.
"I heard that a grand fair is being held in Cuttack where I thought I could showcase my art. My family’s financial situation is dire; I didn't even have the money for a bus fare," he says. "So, I walked all the way from Anandapur to Cuttack. Whenever I felt hungry along the way, people would give me food when I asked. I made my way here by asking for directions. Jayadev Satapathy, a resident of Cuttack, helped me come here."
Turupa started drawing when he was in the third grade. He never received formal training; rather, through consistent practice, he developed the ability to create captivating artwork. He can replicate any image he sees with remarkable precision — whether it is a depiction of Lord Jagannatha or other deities.
He makes beautiful portraits of figures ranging from the President to the Prime Minister to various celebrities, all within a very short time. Moreover, he can draw an exact likeness of any person by looking at a photograph in a very short time. For this, all he needs is a sheet of white paper and a sketching tool.
The young man arrived at the Balijatra with many hopes in his heart. With the assistance of Additional District Collector Kamaljit Das, arrangements have been made for him to set up a stall under the ORMAS (Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society) pavilion. He produces four to five paintings a day, selling each one for Rs 500.
"I will use the money I earn to pursue my education. Through my art, people will come to know me. I, too, will be able to earn a living and support my family. Many people make snide remarks, but I choose to ignore them and focus on developing my art," says Turupa. "It was my father's dream that I become a great artist. I will create a unique identity for myself and fulfil my father's dream."
As the eldest son, the responsibility of supporting the family has fallen upon his shoulders following his father's death. Despite this, he harbours a strong desire for higher education. He has a widowed mother and a younger brother. Apart from Turupa, there is no other breadwinner in the family. As a result, he has turned to his artistic talent as a means of earning a living to sustain his family.
Satapathy, who helped bring the youngster to the Balijatra, met Turupa last Monday while visiting a temple with his family. "When Turupa asked for food, I learned about his plight and stepped forward to help him. I gave him my phone number. He later contacted me using someone else's mobile phone and has now come here," says Satapathy. "Turupa possesses a wealth of artistic talent. The government should also extend its support to help nurture and develop this talent."
Turupa is not just an artist; he is also a skilled singer. He has participated in numerous state-level competitions. Beyond singing, he also writes songs and composes music.
Uma Mahesh, Joint CEO of ORMAS, is helping him out. "We have allowed him to showcase his talent at a stall under ORMAS. He creates excellent paintings, drawing a large crowd of people."
Also Read: