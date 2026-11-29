ETV Bharat / offbeat

Balijatra, Kataka 2026: With An Eye For Detail, Odisha Man Draws Paintings — And Crowds As Well

Cuttack: If you visit Balijatra, Kataka 2026, keep your eyes peeled for a small placard that reads: “Please help; your small contribution will help shape my future and enable me to fulfil my father's dream."

Balijatra is a major annual festival and open-air trade fair held on the banks of the Mahanadi river in Cuttack, Odisha, starting on Kartika Purnima. The 2026 edition started on November 24 and will continue till December 1, 2026.

Behind this placard sits Turupa Ho, a 19-year-old young man from Anandapur in the Keonjhar district of Odisha. He passed his Class 12 examination in the second division in 2025 but makes first-class drawings, notwithstanding the fact that he is completely blind in his right eye. Even with his left eye, his vision is poor.

"I heard that a grand fair is being held in Cuttack where I thought I could showcase my art. My family’s financial situation is dire; I didn't even have the money for a bus fare," he says. "So, I walked all the way from Anandapur to Cuttack. Whenever I felt hungry along the way, people would give me food when I asked. I made my way here by asking for directions. Jayadev Satapathy, a resident of Cuttack, helped me come here."

Drawings by Turupa Ho (ETV Bharat)

Turupa started drawing when he was in the third grade. He never received formal training; rather, through consistent practice, he developed the ability to create captivating artwork. He can replicate any image he sees with remarkable precision — whether it is a depiction of Lord Jagannatha or other deities.

He makes beautiful portraits of figures ranging from the President to the Prime Minister to various celebrities, all within a very short time. Moreover, he can draw an exact likeness of any person by looking at a photograph in a very short time. For this, all he needs is a sheet of white paper and a sketching tool.