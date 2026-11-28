ETV Bharat / offbeat

At Cuttack Bali Jatra, Harihar Sutar’s Papier-Mâché Carries The Story Of A Family That Lived On Paper Bags

Harihar Sutar with his artefacts at Bali Jatra fair ( ETV Bharat )

Cuttack: There was a time when Harihar Sutar would eat one meal and go hungry on the next. His father made paper bags for a living and Harihar helped him sell them to keep the household going. Years later, paper still earns him a living. At 66, the Keonjhar artisan is a master trainer whose craft has helped more than 200 families earn an income. At Cuttack’s Bali Jatra, customers are gathering around his stall to see what he makes out of the newspapers, notebooks and paper bags most people throw away.

Harihar remembers being drawn to paper as a child, long before he understood how much his family depended on it. “I’ve loved paper since I was a child. I don’t know why I liked it so much. When I grew a little older, I realised that paper had kept us going. My father made paper bags to support us. That made me love paper even more. Today, that same paper has given me my identity,” he said.

Papier mache artifacts on display at Bali Jatra (ETV Bharat) Making a start with what he could find Selling paper bags alongside his father gave Harihar a way to help at home. Even as the family struggled to get by, he kept thinking about what else he could make with paper. He had little money to buy materials, so he began with what he could gather. He picked up old newspapers, used notebooks and discarded paper bags, then worked out how to turn them into household items and decorative pieces. “I had nothing with me at the time, so I decided to see what I could make out of waste,” he said. He also wanted to make something people would remember him for. “I’m here today and may be gone tomorrow. I want to do work that people will remember me for even after I am no more.” He soaks the discarded paper in water and works it into a pulp, using glue and plaster of Paris to shape his pieces. Getting those materials took some searching. "I went door to door collecting tamarind seeds to make the glue. Sometimes I even resorted to stealing the seeds. To get white powder for the work, I visited hospitals and collected discarded plaster casts that had been removed from patients," reminisces Harihar. The range of products vary at Harihar's stall in Bali Jatra grounds (ETV Bharat) Also a stonework and sculpture artisan, Harihar, however, says that people prefer buying more of the household and decorative items made out of waste paper and not stonecrafted pieces. So he decided to devote more time to that craft. His wife helped him with the work. As word spread, women began coming to learn from him and they formed a group. Working together allowed them to make more items and the business grew. Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) later gave him a wider platform to showcase his work. Harihar said his products have also earned him awards. Harihar's products are on display at Bali Jatra fair in Cuttack (ETV Bharat)