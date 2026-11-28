At Cuttack Bali Jatra, Harihar Sutar’s Papier-Mâché Carries The Story Of A Family That Lived On Paper Bags
Once a paper bag seller, Keonjhar’s Harihar Sutar now turns discarded paper into handicrafts and helps 200 families earn a living, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST
Cuttack: There was a time when Harihar Sutar would eat one meal and go hungry on the next. His father made paper bags for a living and Harihar helped him sell them to keep the household going. Years later, paper still earns him a living. At 66, the Keonjhar artisan is a master trainer whose craft has helped more than 200 families earn an income. At Cuttack’s Bali Jatra, customers are gathering around his stall to see what he makes out of the newspapers, notebooks and paper bags most people throw away.
Harihar remembers being drawn to paper as a child, long before he understood how much his family depended on it. “I’ve loved paper since I was a child. I don’t know why I liked it so much. When I grew a little older, I realised that paper had kept us going. My father made paper bags to support us. That made me love paper even more. Today, that same paper has given me my identity,” he said.
Making a start with what he could find
Selling paper bags alongside his father gave Harihar a way to help at home. Even as the family struggled to get by, he kept thinking about what else he could make with paper. He had little money to buy materials, so he began with what he could gather. He picked up old newspapers, used notebooks and discarded paper bags, then worked out how to turn them into household items and decorative pieces.
“I had nothing with me at the time, so I decided to see what I could make out of waste,” he said. He also wanted to make something people would remember him for. “I’m here today and may be gone tomorrow. I want to do work that people will remember me for even after I am no more.”
He soaks the discarded paper in water and works it into a pulp, using glue and plaster of Paris to shape his pieces. Getting those materials took some searching. "I went door to door collecting tamarind seeds to make the glue. Sometimes I even resorted to stealing the seeds. To get white powder for the work, I visited hospitals and collected discarded plaster casts that had been removed from patients," reminisces Harihar.
Also a stonework and sculpture artisan, Harihar, however, says that people prefer buying more of the household and decorative items made out of waste paper and not stonecrafted pieces. So he decided to devote more time to that craft. His wife helped him with the work. As word spread, women began coming to learn from him and they formed a group. Working together allowed them to make more items and the business grew.
Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) later gave him a wider platform to showcase his work.
Harihar said his products have also earned him awards.
A skill that pays every month
For Rashmi Sha, who trained under Harihar, the difference is felt when she takes home money each month. She remembers how hard it used to be to support her family. “Things were very difficult for me before. I struggled to run my household. Thanks to Sutar sir, I’ve been able to stand on my own feet. I trained under him and took up this work. I earn money every month now. It has been 17 years since I have worked with him,” she said.
Both of Harihar’s sons have joined him in the business and now train others. His son Jyoti Prakash Sutar said learning from his father gave him a way to earn on his own. “I became self-reliant after learning the tricks of the trade. I also train others. I no longer feel the need to look for a job. The business gives me a good income and has earned me respect,” he said.
Harihar measures the change in his own life against the years when there was barely enough to eat. “There was a time when I had no money for food. Today, my family is well off. I’ve built a house. I remember walking long stretches for lack of a means of transport in my struggling days, now at least I have my own vehicles. Both my sons have joined me and are training others. With determination and dedication, you can do anything,” he said.
Harihar's products range from Rs 100 to Rs 50,000 and almost all varieties are available at the stall.
Paper crafts draw crowds at Bali Jatra
At Harihar’s Bali Jatra stall, some visitors stop to buy his handmade pieces and others take selfies. Customer Smruti Snigdha Mahapatra said the stall stood out for her at this year’s fair. “Every handmade item here looks beautiful. It’s hard to believe that such beautiful things can be made out of material we throw away,” she said.
Another customer, Selina, said she had never imagined that such pieces could be made by hand. She said visitors could encourage artisans by showing an interest in their work. For Harihar, the stall is also a chance to show what became of the material he once helped his father sell as paper bags. For Rashmi and the others who learnt from him, it is work they can count on to help run their homes.
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