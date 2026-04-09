ETV Bharat / offbeat

Balasore Women Turn Clay Into Sacred Conches, Creating Livelihood And Preserving Tradition

The process though intricate is rooted in traditional knowledge. After clay is collected, it is ground and sieved to remove impurities. Fine sand is mixed into it to strengthen the structure, preventing cracks. The conch is then shaped carefully, fired in a kiln and later decorated with vibrant lacquer colours. Many of them are adorned with motifs of Lord Jagannath and floral patterns, adding both aesthetic and spiritual value.

Across several villages, especially in Nilagiri block’s Shiadiamal Panchayat, the sound of devotion now emerges not from the sea, but from the soil. These clay conches, shaped by hand and fired in kilns, not only resemble traditional conches but also produce a strikingly similar sound. This simple craft has now grown into a source of livelihood and empowerment for these women.

But in a shift from the usual, women in Balasore district are redefining this age-old symbol of faith, by crafting conches out of clay.

Balasore: In Odisha, no sacred or celebratory ritual begins without the sound of the conch accompanied by ululation. An integral part of invoking the divine, the resonating sound of 'shankha dhwani' is believed to purify the surroundings and awaken devotion. Rooted deeply in tradition, the conch has long been an inseparable part of Odia households in Odisha. Even temples across the state have the tradition of praying the conch shell and using it to invoke the deity.

These handcrafted conches are sold in local markets, fairs and festivals, offering women a steady income. Priced affordably, starting from around Rs 100, these are increasingly preferred over costlier marine conches.

In tribal-dominated areas, these clay conches are now being used in daily worship, making the craft both culturally relevant and economically viable. With growing demand, government-backed training programmes are also supporting women to learn and scale the craft.

So far, around 15 women in the Babandh area have completed training and become self-reliant, while another batch is currently learning the craft under the guidance of artisan Kanak Lata Das.

Kanak Lata Das, who has been associated with this craft since 2005, said, “We have trained many women, and now they are earning by selling these conches. Sea conches are becoming difficult to find, but clay conches made from our own soil can be used for worship. The sound is almost the same, and people are appreciating it.”

Balasore Women Turn Clay Into Sacred Conches, Creating Livelihood And Preserving Tradition (ETV Bharat)

For the women artisans, the craft is more than just an income source, it is a matter of identity and pride.

Anita Behera, a clay conch artisan, said, “We make conches out of clay here. Like sea conches, ours also produce a similar sound. It takes about an hour to make one. By selling them, at least we earn some money. It is better to do something to earn than to sit idle and complain. People often think the clay conch would break, but they do not, as they are fired in a kiln. They can be used for worship and since they are made from our soil, they feel more sacred.”

Balasore Women Turn Clay Into Sacred Conches, Creating Livelihood And Preserving Tradition (ETV Bharat)

Devaki Jena, another artisan, added, “The conch is a symbol of auspiciousness. Everything begins with it. Earlier, conches came from the sea, but now we are making them from clay. Around 15 to 30 women are involved. Some have completed training, and others are learning. Small conches sell for Rs 100, bigger ones for Rs 200 since prices vary based on design. Through this, we are earning and creating our own identity.”

Beyond economics, the clay conch carries a deeper meaning. It reflects a sustainable alternative to marine resources, preserves a cultural practice and strengthens grassroots entrepreneurship among rural women.