Bailahongala Engineer Has Made Tamarind Choco Go Places

Belagavi: An engineer from Bailahongala in Karnataka's Belagavi district has given a global status to Tamarind Choco, a local favourite, by selling it across the country and even abroad. Girish Halasagi has even obtained a patent for this product and now dreams of setting up a large-scale Tamarind Choco business.

Besides providing employment to the local women, Halasagi has made the humble tamarind popular. He is now reaping the rewards of his nine years of hard work. His 'Imli Choko' sweets were patented by the Indian Patent Office on April 25, 2025.

Children have for ages plucked the fruit from the tamarind trees, added salt, cumin and jaggery to it while crushing it with a stone and stuck it on a stick to relish it. The present generation might not be aware of tamarind being a miracle commodity. Its importance was known by the previous generations who used it a lot in the kitchen.

Halasagi, who resides in Shatagara Chala locality, is determined to make his Imli Choko popular internationally. He has been successful in his endeavour.

The third son of retired teacher Mahadevappa and his wife Veeramma, Halasagi is an engineering graduate in industrial production from Basaveshwara Engineering College in Bagalakote. He graduated in 2002.

Those who know him say that he is extremely talented and could have earned a lot by working for big companies. But he decided to stay in his hometown and build a business.

He began from making paper bags and then moved to making his Imli Choko, for which he obtained a patent. He is supported by his wife in his journey.

Halasagi has attractively packed his Imli Choko in small boxes in the shape of a chocolate while using colourful aluminum foil. People are immediately attracted to his product the moment they look at it. Girish sets up stalls at exhibitions, state-level festivals and at other places his product is very popular among the children who refer to him as ‘Choco Uncle’.