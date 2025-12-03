ETV Bharat / offbeat

Baghin, The River That Colours Cloth And The Village That Coloured The World

Baghin, The River That Colours Cloth And The Village That Coloured The World ( ETV Bharat )

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Mythological stories made us understand that rivers wash away sins. But in Baghin, a small village in Dhar district, the river does something different, it gives colour. The moment cloth touches its calcium-and-zinc-rich water, dyes becomes brighter, bolder and come alive. Fabrics soften, patterns bloom while colours smile.

This is the legendary Baghin River from which emerges one of India’s most celebrated organic textiles, Bagh or Baghin print, a craft now admired across the world. Baghin village, once little more than a dot on the map, is now globally known for this river and this art.

Mohammad Bilal Khatri (ETV Bharat)

The Baghin print is known for its long, painstaking, and completely organic process involved. Every stage - from washing to dyeing to printing, depends on the Baghin River’s water. Without its mineral composition, the colours simply do not behave the same.

National Award–winning Baghin artist Mohammad Bilal Khatri, the third generation in his family practising the craft of textiles, says, “The Baghin River has flowed here for centuries. Its water is rich in calcium and zinc. The moment colours touch it, they brighten instantly.”

Mohammad Bilal Khatri (ETV Bharat)

Bilal adds that during a UN mission on block printing, he was told that Baghin’s water was 'the cleanest'.