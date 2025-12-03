Baghin, The River That Colours Cloth And The Village That Coloured The World
Here in Baghin village, colours come alive the moment the cloth touches the river. This natural alchemy has made Bagh print a globally celebrated art.
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Mythological stories made us understand that rivers wash away sins. But in Baghin, a small village in Dhar district, the river does something different, it gives colour. The moment cloth touches its calcium-and-zinc-rich water, dyes becomes brighter, bolder and come alive. Fabrics soften, patterns bloom while colours smile.
This is the legendary Baghin River from which emerges one of India’s most celebrated organic textiles, Bagh or Baghin print, a craft now admired across the world. Baghin village, once little more than a dot on the map, is now globally known for this river and this art.
The Baghin print is known for its long, painstaking, and completely organic process involved. Every stage - from washing to dyeing to printing, depends on the Baghin River’s water. Without its mineral composition, the colours simply do not behave the same.
National Award–winning Baghin artist Mohammad Bilal Khatri, the third generation in his family practising the craft of textiles, says, “The Baghin River has flowed here for centuries. Its water is rich in calcium and zinc. The moment colours touch it, they brighten instantly.”
Bilal adds that during a UN mission on block printing, he was told that Baghin’s water was 'the cleanest'.
What makes Baghin prints extraordinary is that every colour is organic, derived from natural, locally available materials.
Bilal explains, "Red comes from red alum, black from iron rust, yellow from myrobalan, dyes are prepared using tamarind seed powder and Dhawadi flowers, which also give the cloth its signature shine, madder root deepens the maroon tones, even goat manganese plays a role in the alchemy. The process is like a ritual - precise, methodical, and unhurried."
The journey begins with cutting the cloth and soaking it in Baghin water.
The next day, the fabric is pounded, worked with a paste of goat manganese, castor oil, and sanchora salt, then pressed underfoot. This continues for three days. It is then washed in the river again, treated with myrobalan, dried, and finally ready for printing using wooden blocks.
Tamarind seed paste forms the printing medium.
After printing, the cloth rests for 8–10 days before being washed again in the flowing river, against the water current, to remove minerals, alum, and rust.
Then comes the furnace process, where cloth is boiled with Dhawadi flowers and madder root. Once dyed, the cloth is washed and dried repeatedly in the Tapai process until it gains a natural whiteness. The final pieces, sharp black, deep maroon, sunlit yellow, carry motifs from the Bagh caves, Taj Mahal, Red Fort, and other monuments, engraved onto the wooden blocks used for printing.
"The story of Baghin print is also the story of the Khatri community. We migrated from Sindh, Pakistan to Rajasthan, and later settled on the banks of the Baghin River in Manawar. My ancestors came here in 1962 and stayed. My grandfather, Ismail Suleman Khatri, and my father, Mohammad Yusuf Khatri, brought Bagh print to the world,” Bilal says.
From making lehengas and lughras for tribal brides in Manawar to exporting handcrafted cloth to over 24 countries, the Khatris shaped the identity of Bagh print. Bilal himself has travelled to five countries to showcase the craft and his father to 24. But even today, he adds, the heart of the art remains the same, "The river. The earth. The hands that print. And the patience that honours all three."
