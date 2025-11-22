ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Badal', 'Varsha Rani' And 'Lukka': The Tiny Superstars Of Sonepur Animal Fair

Owners exhibit beloved tiny horses at Sonepur fair, say they are family members and not for sale

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 7:41 PM IST

Vaishali: Bihar's world-famous Harihar Kshetra Sonepur Animal Fair is in the news this year for a unique pair of horses. The 24-inch-tall horse 'Badal' and the 16-inch-tall mare 'Varsha Rani' have become the most talked-about attractions in the fair's horse market.

The Sonepur Fair is world-famous for its diverse horse breeds. Hundreds of horses arrive from all over the country. Seeing horses of varying colours, sizes, and textures is a delight, but this time, the smallest pair has outdone everyone else.

The three-and-a-quarter-foot-tall horse, 'Lukka', is yet another smallest version of horses in the fair. The tiny horse is most entertaining and performs aerobatics. 'Lukka', brought from the Nepal-China border region, dances, performs acrobatics and displays strange antics at the behest of its caretaker. Children and adults alike are competing to take selfies with it.

Veterinarian Dr. Jitendra Yadav said, "I've been coming to the fair for 17 years, but this time, Lukka has won everyone's heart. We bring them here for exhibition, not for sale, so people feel free to come and enjoy them."

"Jaanbaaz is the tallest, Cobra is the fastest, and Lukka is the tiniest. These three are like my children. People are offering crores, but I love them more than money," added Yadav.

Bhatan Bhagat of the Saharsa district in Bihar, who owns the unique pair of 'Badal' and 'Varsha Rani', said, "Crowds are flocking to see the six-year-old horse Badal and the one-year-old mare Varsha Rani. People are cradling them, taking photos, selfies, and videos. Their photos and videos are rapidly going viral on social media."

“These horses are not for sale, but only for exhibition," he said. "They are part of our family. If anyone asks for their price, we clearly tell them that they have no value; we brought them just to show them to the public. This time, I brought this pair to the Sonepur Fair specifically for exhibition," he maintained.

Bhatan Bhagat has been coming to the Sonepur Fair for the past 28 years. He said, "I have never seen so much attraction in all these years. People are coming from far and wide just to see Badal and Varsha Rani." Seeing such small horses for the first time is surprising to many.

While the horse market is brimming with buying and selling of large horses, Badal and Varsha Rani are attracting the largest crowd in a corner. Everyone, from children to adults wants to touch these tiny horses and take photos with them.

Jitendra Yadav's horses are also remarkable. His camp houses Bihar and Uttar Pradesh's tallest horse and 'Lukka', one of the smallest horses in the country, drawing a large crowd.

In Jitendra Yadav's pandal, 'Jaanbaaz', the tallest and strongest horse, captivates everyone with its grandeur, while 'Cobra' amazes the audience with its speed and agility. Both horses are adept at racing and performing stunts.

This year, the Sonepur Cattle Fair started on November 9, 2025 and will conclude on December 10, 2025. This month-long fair showcases new breeds of cows, buffaloes, goats, dogs, and horses.

