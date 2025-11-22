ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Badal', 'Varsha Rani' And 'Lukka': The Tiny Superstars Of Sonepur Animal Fair

Vaishali: Bihar's world-famous Harihar Kshetra Sonepur Animal Fair is in the news this year for a unique pair of horses. The 24-inch-tall horse 'Badal' and the 16-inch-tall mare 'Varsha Rani' have become the most talked-about attractions in the fair's horse market.

The Sonepur Fair is world-famous for its diverse horse breeds. Hundreds of horses arrive from all over the country. Seeing horses of varying colours, sizes, and textures is a delight, but this time, the smallest pair has outdone everyone else.

The three-and-a-quarter-foot-tall horse, 'Lukka', is yet another smallest version of horses in the fair. The tiny horse is most entertaining and performs aerobatics. 'Lukka', brought from the Nepal-China border region, dances, performs acrobatics and displays strange antics at the behest of its caretaker. Children and adults alike are competing to take selfies with it.

Jaanbaaz is the tallest, Cobra is the fastest of horses at Sonepur fair (ETV Bharat)

Veterinarian Dr. Jitendra Yadav said, "I've been coming to the fair for 17 years, but this time, Lukka has won everyone's heart. We bring them here for exhibition, not for sale, so people feel free to come and enjoy them."

"Jaanbaaz is the tallest, Cobra is the fastest, and Lukka is the tiniest. These three are like my children. People are offering crores, but I love them more than money," added Yadav.