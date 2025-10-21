ETV Bharat / offbeat

Babita, The Inspiring Marathon Runner, Celebrates Odisha Culture In A Saree

Bhubaneswar: At 51, Babita Devdarshini, a woman from Odisha, stands as a unique example of indomitable spirit of modern women who are thriving shoulder-to-shoulder with men in every field. From Earth to space, women have left an indelible mark and Babita is no exception.

This marathon runner from the Kalinga Bihar region of Bhubaneswar is draped in a Odisha handloom saree while running marathons. Her ultimate goal is to become a national brand ambassador for Odisha's handlooms. What truly sets Babita apart is her distinctive running attire. Babita is running marathons in different parts of India wearing a saree at the state as well as national level. The 51-year-old marathon runner started participating in a 5 km marathon in 2019 wearing a saree and she has run a total of about 40 marathons wearing a saree till date.

Medals won by Babita Devdarshini (ETV Bharat)

Babita explains her motivation, stating, "I always run marathons wearing Odisha handloom sarees. This way, people outside can learn about Odisha's rich handloom tradition. Additionally, I run in sarees because our clothes are our identity." She recalls her journey, saying, "I first ran 5 km wearing an Odisha handloom saree. After feeling comfortable, I officially ran 10 km wearing a saree in Cuttack, which earned me widespread praise."

She started running long marathons like 10 km and 15 km after the initial years. In the coming days, she has set a goal to run abroad wearing a saree.