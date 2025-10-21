Babita, The Inspiring Marathon Runner, Celebrates Odisha Culture In A Saree
Odisha marathon runner wears a saree because clothes are one’s distinctive identity
Published : October 21, 2025 at 2:27 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: At 51, Babita Devdarshini, a woman from Odisha, stands as a unique example of indomitable spirit of modern women who are thriving shoulder-to-shoulder with men in every field. From Earth to space, women have left an indelible mark and Babita is no exception.
This marathon runner from the Kalinga Bihar region of Bhubaneswar is draped in a Odisha handloom saree while running marathons. Her ultimate goal is to become a national brand ambassador for Odisha's handlooms. What truly sets Babita apart is her distinctive running attire. Babita is running marathons in different parts of India wearing a saree at the state as well as national level. The 51-year-old marathon runner started participating in a 5 km marathon in 2019 wearing a saree and she has run a total of about 40 marathons wearing a saree till date.
Babita explains her motivation, stating, "I always run marathons wearing Odisha handloom sarees. This way, people outside can learn about Odisha's rich handloom tradition. Additionally, I run in sarees because our clothes are our identity." She recalls her journey, saying, "I first ran 5 km wearing an Odisha handloom saree. After feeling comfortable, I officially ran 10 km wearing a saree in Cuttack, which earned me widespread praise."
She started running long marathons like 10 km and 15 km after the initial years. In the coming days, she has set a goal to run abroad wearing a saree.
Not only is she participating in marathons outside the state, but she is also introducing the culture of Odisha to outsiders. She said, "I want to give this message to everyone that if we women are physically healthy they can keep everyone healthy. Thinking of this, I have started being physically healthy. Everyone should do some exercise every day."
Babita has built a special identity for herself by competing in numerous marathons, including notable events in Kapilavastu, Sambalpur, and Phulbani. She has twice completed the demanding 42-kilometer full marathon, achieving a time of 6 hours and 26 minutes. With over 60 runs completed in total, and around 40 of those in a saree, her achievements are remarkable.
Despite her age, Babita’s passion and energy are unwavering. She has won numerous medals in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, in addition to her victories within Odisha. For Babita, a dedicated homemaker, participating in marathons has become her addiction. She shared, "I have run the 10 km marathon in Bengaluru, the Tata Marathon in Kolkata twice, and the 21 km in the Delhi Marathon. I've completed four marathons in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai, earning the PROCAM SLAM medal."
An educated woman holding an MBA, Babita previously held a job but chose to become a full-time homemaker to care for her family, which includes her husband, Subhransu Shekhar Mohanty, and their son.
She dedicates the prize money and earnings from her marathons to support the less fortunate ones and animals - a cause for which she receives support from her family.
Also read