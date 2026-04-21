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Setting An Example, Ayushi & Nikhil From Rajasthan Host Wedding In Gaushala, Offer 'Chhappan Bhog' To Cows

The family conducted wedding inside a cow shelter highlighting values like service, faith and gave out a message of mindful celebrations, reports Akhil Kumar Tiwari.

Setting An Example, Rajasthan Family Hosts Wedding In Gaushala; Follows Unique Rituals
Setting an example, bride and groom from Rajasthan serve a feast of 56 types of offerings for cows at Gaushala (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Chittorgarh: Weddings are increasingly shifting towards luxury hotels, resorts and destination venues but there are some who choose precincts of their home to conduct the sacred rituals. Rarer are those who go out of the way to organise weddings amidst cows in a gaushala (cow shelter), like the family in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh. By doing so, the Balotia family expressed their faith in age-old beliefs, tradition and sent out a strong social message.

The Sanwaliyaji town was witness to the unique marriage inside a cow shelter on April 18, where a personal celebration became a statement of belief and cultural values. Rajendra Sharma, an employee of the Shri Sanwaliyaji Temple Board, solemnised the marriage of his daughter Ayushi in the sacred premises of Shri Mahavir Gaushala in Chikarada village, around 8 kilometres from Sanwaliyaji, drawing attention for the unconventional choice.

Setting An Example, Rajasthan Family Hosts Wedding In Gaushala; Follows Unique Rituals
Wedding at gaushala (ETV Bharat)

The groom, Nikhil, arrived with the wedding procession from Nathdwara and the rituals, including the sacred 'pheras', were performed in the presence of cows, accompanied by Vedic chants and traditional rites.

The idea, Sharma said, was inspired by his spiritual guide, Dhirendra Shastri. "He advocates conducting weddings in temples or gaushalas because cows embody divine presence. Following his guidance, we chose the gaushala as the venue, where cows were not only present but also revered as part of the ceremony," he explains.

One of the most important feature of the wedding was the offering of ‘56 bhog’ (chhappan bhog) to the cows. Before the rituals began, the family performed prayers and expressed gratitude towards the animals. The premises echoed with chants of devotion, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Setting An Example, Rajasthan Family Hosts Wedding In Gaushala; Follows Unique Rituals
The wide array of offerings at the wedding for cows (ETV Bharat)

Relatives, friends and locals gathered in large numbers, witnessing the event they described as rare and meaningful. Beyond rituals, the family emphasised that the intention was to send a message that not everything is about showing off through lavishness. On life's most important days, values like service, faith and cultural roots can take precedence over display and extravagance.

The family also shared their connection with Dhirendra Shastri, stating they had invited him to the celebration, though he could not attend due to prior commitments.

Sharma also offered a silver throne, weighing around one kilogram, to Lord Sanwaliya Seth at the temple on the day.

Also Read:

  1. Divya Vivah : Odisha Bride, Karnataka Groom Choose Simplicity For Their Three-Day Marriage Celebration
  2. Small In Frame, Big In Commitment, How Mukesh And Neha Chose Love, Not Appearances

TAGGED:

CHITTORGARH UNIQUE WEDDING
SANWALIYAJI TEMPLE WEDDING
COW SHELTER MARRIAGE
AYUSHI NIKHIL WEDDING
GAUSHALA WEDDING RAJASTHAN

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