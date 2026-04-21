ETV Bharat / offbeat

Setting An Example, Ayushi & Nikhil From Rajasthan Host Wedding In Gaushala, Offer 'Chhappan Bhog' To Cows

Setting an example, bride and groom from Rajasthan serve a feast of 56 types of offerings for cows at Gaushala ( ETV Bharat )

Chittorgarh: Weddings are increasingly shifting towards luxury hotels, resorts and destination venues but there are some who choose precincts of their home to conduct the sacred rituals. Rarer are those who go out of the way to organise weddings amidst cows in a gaushala (cow shelter), like the family in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh. By doing so, the Balotia family expressed their faith in age-old beliefs, tradition and sent out a strong social message. The Sanwaliyaji town was witness to the unique marriage inside a cow shelter on April 18, where a personal celebration became a statement of belief and cultural values. Rajendra Sharma, an employee of the Shri Sanwaliyaji Temple Board, solemnised the marriage of his daughter Ayushi in the sacred premises of Shri Mahavir Gaushala in Chikarada village, around 8 kilometres from Sanwaliyaji, drawing attention for the unconventional choice. Wedding at gaushala (ETV Bharat) The groom, Nikhil, arrived with the wedding procession from Nathdwara and the rituals, including the sacred 'pheras', were performed in the presence of cows, accompanied by Vedic chants and traditional rites.