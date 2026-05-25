Mangaluru Doctor Turns Coconut Fibre Into Eco-Friendly Plant Pots, Promotes Sustainable Living
The idea took shape during the construction of an Ayurvedic hospital when several trees had to be cut down
Published : May 25, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Mangaluru: The growing use of plastic pots has emerged as an environmental concern as gardening and home plantations continue to gain popularity in the country.
However, an Ayurvedic doctor from Mangaluru has developed an eco-friendly alternative to plastic pots using coconut fibre.
Her initiative has now evolved into a sustainable venture named 'Sankalpa Sanjeevini Garden Production,' producing and selling environmentally friendly coir pots.
Dr Meera, an Ayurvedic practitioner from Mangaluru, said the idea took shape during the construction of an Ayurvedic hospital, when several trees had to be cut down.
The experience left her deeply disturbed and motivated her to focus on planting and nurturing greenery in a new space.
However, she soon noticed that most saplings and plants were supplied in plastic covers, which again raised concerns about environmental damage.
“We are planting trees to protect the environment, but the same plants are coming wrapped in plastic. That thought stayed with me,” she said.
In August 2022, Dr Meera launched Sankalpa Sanjeevini Garden Production and began manufacturing plant pots using coir fibre, a by-product of coconuts.
By utilising coconut fibre that often goes to waste in coastal regions, she aimed to introduce a sustainable gardening product to the market.
The coir fibre used in the production process is sourced from Kerala and Kunigal, a town in Karnataka.
It is treated with a special rubber latex spray and then moulded into different shapes and sizes using hydraulic machines.
The product range includes four-inch, six-inch and eight-inch pots, along with hanging pots and basket-style designs.
According to Dr Meera, the four-inch pots are ideal for indoor plants as they help retain moisture even with limited watering.
Six-inch pots are suitable for growing leafy vegetables such as mint and spinach, while the eight-inch variants can support ornamental plants like crotons and chrysanthemums, apart from larger vegetables.
The venture also offers hanging pots and grill-fixing systems for homes with limited space.
Recently, the enterprise introduced special trays for microgreens and seedling pots designed to reduce root damage during transplantation.
Since the sapling can be planted directly into the soil along with the coir pot, the roots remain undisturbed and plant growth becomes easier.
One of the common doubts surrounding eco-friendly products is their durability.
Addressing this concern, Dr Meera said the pots are manufactured using additional fibre layering, latex processing and heat treatment technology to improve longevity and prevent fungus or insect infestation.
She noted that the pots have proven durable even in Mangaluru’s humid climate.
“We destroyed forests and built concrete structures in one generation. But the present generation is once again showing interest in planting trees, which is a positive sign. We are finally realising the value of plants,” said Dr Meera.
Planting trees alone is not enough. They should also be grown in an environmentally responsible manner. Coir pots benefit both the environment and the health of the plants. Most importantly, they prevent root damage during transplantation,” she added.
Dr Meera believes environmental conservation should not remain confined to speeches and discussions, but must become part of daily life through small, practical changes.
The venture also operates through its official website, where customers can explore different varieties of coir pots.
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