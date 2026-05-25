ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mangaluru Doctor Turns Coconut Fibre Into Eco-Friendly Plant Pots, Promotes Sustainable Living

Dr Meera, an Ayurvedic practitioner from Mangaluru developed eco-friendly alternative to plastic pots ( ETV Bharat )

Mangaluru: The growing use of plastic pots has emerged as an environmental concern as gardening and home plantations continue to gain popularity in the country.

However, an Ayurvedic doctor from Mangaluru has developed an eco-friendly alternative to plastic pots using coconut fibre.

Her initiative has now evolved into a sustainable venture named 'Sankalpa Sanjeevini Garden Production,' producing and selling environmentally friendly coir pots.

Dr Meera, an Ayurvedic practitioner from Mangaluru, said the idea took shape during the construction of an Ayurvedic hospital, when several trees had to be cut down.

Eco-friendly coir pots (ETV Bharat)

The experience left her deeply disturbed and motivated her to focus on planting and nurturing greenery in a new space.

However, she soon noticed that most saplings and plants were supplied in plastic covers, which again raised concerns about environmental damage.

“We are planting trees to protect the environment, but the same plants are coming wrapped in plastic. That thought stayed with me,” she said.

In August 2022, Dr Meera launched Sankalpa Sanjeevini Garden Production and began manufacturing plant pots using coir fibre, a by-product of coconuts.

By utilising coconut fibre that often goes to waste in coastal regions, she aimed to introduce a sustainable gardening product to the market.

The coir fibre used in the production process is sourced from Kerala and Kunigal, a town in Karnataka.

Plastic pots are replaced with pots made of coconut fibre. (ETV Bharat)

It is treated with a special rubber latex spray and then moulded into different shapes and sizes using hydraulic machines.