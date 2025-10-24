ETV Bharat / offbeat

Autistic Adults Fear Trump Rhetoric Only Further Stigmatizing The Condition

William Barnett, a young autistic YouTuber, uses his channel to push back against what he calls a wave of dehumanizing rhetoric in U.S. politics. ( AFP )

New York: Composer William Barnett started his YouTube channel as an outlet for his music -- but today he also uses it to debunk the steady stream of White House rhetoric on autism while sharing his own experience living with it.

US President Donald Trump and his health secretary, anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, have made autism their talking point, calling it a "horror show" and "a crisis" while making unproven claims that it's caused by vaccines or acetaminophen. "I just wonder if he sees us all as pawns," the 29-year-old told AFP from his apartment in Queens, New York.

Barnett -- in a view that mirrors the medical community at large -- sees the White House language as misinformation that only serves to drum up fear among parents and stigmatize people like himself. "It's caused a lot of autistic people to believe that there's something wrong with them, and that they don't really have a place in our society," Barnett told AFP.

Autism spectrum disorder is a broad neurodevelopmental diagnosis that encompasses challenges related to social skills, communication and behavior. Traits vary widely, as does the degree to which one's life is impacted. There is no known cause.

A combination of genetic and environmental factors is likely involved, according to the World Health Organization. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that one in 31 children were found to have autism in 2022 -- an increase that's largely attributed to improved, broadened diagnosis methods along with growing awareness.

'Treated as a human'

Barnett received multiple diagnoses related to autism, beginning at age three. Growing up in Los Angeles, "I just wanted to be normal," he said. "I just kept thinking about what my life would look like if I was neurotypical." The composer doesn't feel that way today: he has a Master of Fine Arts in musical theatre from New York University, and has found that by embracing his diagnosis, his life has only grown richer.