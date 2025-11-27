'ATM Farming Model' Transforms Lives Of Farmers In Naxal-Hit Dantewada
Dantewada, once known only for Naxal violence, is now witnessing a quiet revolution in farming after implementation of 'ATM model'.
By Mukesh Srivas
Dantewada: There was a time when development and farming activities seemed impossible in areas affected by Naxal violence. However, today, the picture in these regions in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada is changing rapidly, thanks to the persistent efforts of the government, the district administration and the agriculture department, which are collectively bringing reforms and positive changes for residents, especially the farmers.
Of late, the ATM method has become very popular in the district and is said to have changed farmers' lives by giving higher profits in a short period of time.
Dantewada district is known for organic farming. The district administration, along with the agriculture department, is actively promoting organic cultivation and organic vegetables through awareness and training programmes in every village.
As part of these efforts, 30 organic farmers were specifically identified and trained on the ATM farming model. This method allows farmers to grow 3-4 types of vegetables together on a small piece of land, helping them earn higher profits in less time.
What Is 'ATM' Model In Farming?
This is essentially a unique farming method, named as 'ATM' model, because just like one can withdraw money from an ATM machine anytime, farmers too can harvest crops every 15-20 days. Leafy vegetables like spinach, fenugreek, red leafy vegetables and mustard greens can be harvested in 15-20 days, while fibrous vegetables like radish and carrot take 20-25 days. By sowing everything simultaneously, the gap between harvests is reduced, and farmers can cut and sell the crops in the market regularly. Through this method, farmers are earning regular income by growing vegetables throughout the year.
- The ATM model is a kind of multi-layer farming system.
- In this method, farmers can harvest crops every 15-20 days after one round of sowing.
- Different vegetables that grow at different times are sown together.
- Just like money can be withdrawn from an ATM anytime, this model gives farmers regular income.
- This method is also called Continuous Return Farming.
- It is a very successful model in South India and is now spreading fast in Dantewada.
Harsingh Poyami, a farmer from Binjam village, said, "With this ATM method, 3-4 types of vegetables are grown together in a small area. Farmers are earning good income by selling crops every 15-20 days. Spinach, fenugreek, red leafy vegetables, radish and carrots keep getting ready continuously."
How Does The ATM Model Work?
- Three to four types of vegetables are grown together in the same field.
- Surface crops spinach, fenugreek, red leafy vegetables, mustard greens, coriander are ready in 15-20 days.
- After that, root crops like radish, carrot and beetroot (ready in 20-25 days) grow. These do not disturb the surface crops.
- Then, the main long-duration crops like tomato, brinjal and chilli grow later.
Benefits Of ATM Model
The ATM model offers several benefits for farmers. It gives them a steady income because they can harvest crops every 15-20 days. Even on small pieces of land, they can grow more produce, and the risk is lower since if one crop fails, the others still grow. Farmers do not need to keep sowing repeatedly, and the multi-layer farming method makes full use of the soil. This apart, the method promotes chemical-free farming and ensures year-round work and earnings.
Agriculture Officer Suraj Pansari said the ATM method has been successful in many areas of South India. "Now it is being adopted rapidly in Dantewada as well. Farmers from Vizam village and other areas are receiving technical training, regular guidance and support for organic farming," he added.
