'ATM Farming Model' Transforms Lives Of Farmers In Naxal-Hit Dantewada

The district officials have trained 30 organic farmers to use this unique technique. ( ETV Bharat )

By Mukesh Srivas

Dantewada: There was a time when development and farming activities seemed impossible in areas affected by Naxal violence. However, today, the picture in these regions in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada is changing rapidly, thanks to the persistent efforts of the government, the district administration and the agriculture department, which are collectively bringing reforms and positive changes for residents, especially the farmers.

Of late, the ATM method has become very popular in the district and is said to have changed farmers' lives by giving higher profits in a short period of time.

Dantewada district is known for organic farming. The district administration, along with the agriculture department, is actively promoting organic cultivation and organic vegetables through awareness and training programmes in every village.

As part of these efforts, 30 organic farmers were specifically identified and trained on the ATM farming model. This method allows farmers to grow 3-4 types of vegetables together on a small piece of land, helping them earn higher profits in less time.

What Is 'ATM' Model In Farming?