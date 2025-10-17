ETV Bharat / offbeat

At Rs 36,000 A Kilo, Bhopal’s ‘Golden’ Sweet Steals Spotlight This Diwali

The secret to its high cost lies in its rare ingredients.

At Rs 36,000 A Kilo, Bhopal’s ‘Golden’ Sweet Steals Spotlight This Diwali
The golden sweet (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 17, 2025 at 10:39 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bhopal: As Diwali draws near, markets across the country are brimming with colourful sweets and festive flavours. But a ‘luxurious’ new sweet that looks like gold that made its debut in Bhopal’s market is making headlines.

The price of this sweet exceeds many people’s Diwali budget. A kilogram of this sweet costs a whopping 36,000 rupees. The secret to its high cost lies in its rare ingredients: two premium dry fruits, usually sourced from neighbouring countries, and a lavish touch of edible gold.

Pishori pistachios and walnuts mixed with pure saffron are used to make this sweet at a shop in the New Market of Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal. Gold work is then applied over it.

At Rs 36,000 A Kilo, Bhopal’s ‘Golden’ Sweet Steals Spotlight This Diwali
Shop owner Navya with the sweet (ETV Bharat)

According to Navya, the owner of the shop, “Although pistachios are a common dry fruit, Pishori pistachios are greener, richer in nutrients, and more flavorful. Chilgoza, on the other hand, is a power-packed nut that’s both rare and extremely nutritious. Along with pure saffron and gold, these elements make the sweet truly special.”

Pishori pistachios, often imported from Afghanistan and grown in select areas of Kashmir, are prized for their high protein, fibre, and antioxidant content. Chilgoza, produced in the cold terrains of Kinnaur, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Afghanistan, is rich in vitamin E, zinc, magnesium, and iron. They help boost energy and immunity.

The result is a Diwali treat that is both beautiful and rich. It might be expensive for some, but it perfectly shows the joy and traditions of the festival of lights.

Read more:

  1. From Garage to Graduation: Story Of Ahmedabad Man Who Rose From Mechanic To PhD Scholar
  2. The Cactus Man Of Pilibhit: Finding Beauty And Wonder Not In Flowers, But In Thorns

TAGGED:

BHOPAL GOLDEN SWEET DIWALI 2025
RS 36000 PER KILO SWEET INDIA
LUXURIOUS DIWALI SWEETS BHOPAL
PREMIUM DIWALI SWEETS WITH GOLD
CHILGOZA WALNUT GOLDEN SWEET

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

How India’s Flavours Connect Global Cultures | World Food Day

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.