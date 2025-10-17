ETV Bharat / offbeat

At Rs 36,000 A Kilo, Bhopal’s ‘Golden’ Sweet Steals Spotlight This Diwali

Bhopal: As Diwali draws near, markets across the country are brimming with colourful sweets and festive flavours. But a ‘luxurious’ new sweet that looks like gold that made its debut in Bhopal’s market is making headlines.

The price of this sweet exceeds many people’s Diwali budget. A kilogram of this sweet costs a whopping 36,000 rupees. The secret to its high cost lies in its rare ingredients: two premium dry fruits, usually sourced from neighbouring countries, and a lavish touch of edible gold.

Pishori pistachios and walnuts mixed with pure saffron are used to make this sweet at a shop in the New Market of Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal. Gold work is then applied over it.