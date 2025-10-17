At Rs 36,000 A Kilo, Bhopal’s ‘Golden’ Sweet Steals Spotlight This Diwali
The secret to its high cost lies in its rare ingredients.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 10:39 AM IST
Bhopal: As Diwali draws near, markets across the country are brimming with colourful sweets and festive flavours. But a ‘luxurious’ new sweet that looks like gold that made its debut in Bhopal’s market is making headlines.
The price of this sweet exceeds many people’s Diwali budget. A kilogram of this sweet costs a whopping 36,000 rupees. The secret to its high cost lies in its rare ingredients: two premium dry fruits, usually sourced from neighbouring countries, and a lavish touch of edible gold.
Pishori pistachios and walnuts mixed with pure saffron are used to make this sweet at a shop in the New Market of Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal. Gold work is then applied over it.
According to Navya, the owner of the shop, “Although pistachios are a common dry fruit, Pishori pistachios are greener, richer in nutrients, and more flavorful. Chilgoza, on the other hand, is a power-packed nut that’s both rare and extremely nutritious. Along with pure saffron and gold, these elements make the sweet truly special.”
Pishori pistachios, often imported from Afghanistan and grown in select areas of Kashmir, are prized for their high protein, fibre, and antioxidant content. Chilgoza, produced in the cold terrains of Kinnaur, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Afghanistan, is rich in vitamin E, zinc, magnesium, and iron. They help boost energy and immunity.
The result is a Diwali treat that is both beautiful and rich. It might be expensive for some, but it perfectly shows the joy and traditions of the festival of lights.
