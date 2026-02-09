ETV Bharat / offbeat

‘Kuber’ The Murrah Bull Worth Rs 21 Crore Steals The Show At Kurukshetra Cattle Fair

Kuber’s owner, Vikas, said the bull shot to fame globally just three months ago after being crowned the world’s best and most expensive bull at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan, considered the largest cattle fair in the world. “After Pushkar, Kuber's value became Rs 21 crore. Wherever he goes, people are mesmerised,” Vikas said.

Valued at Rs 21 crore, Kuber is certainly the owner's pride, more expensive than nearly 20 luxury cars combined.

Kurukshetra (Haryana): At the famous cattle fair in Kurukshetra, where thousands of animals from across Haryana come together, one animal has turned the cynosure of all eyes, drawing attention and astonishment. Kuber, a Murrah breed bull, brought from Nagodi village in Fatehabad district, has become the undisputed star of the fair, not only for its size, but due to its staggering price tag.

According to him, Kuber has earned the number one title at multiple international animal fairs. Recently, someone from Andhra Pradesh, accompanied by an Italian mediator, placed a formal bid of Rs 21 crore to purchase the bull.

“Earlier too, Kuber was valued at Rs 11 crore, but selling him is out of question. Kuber is family and we continue to value him more than anything,” Vikas said, adding, "Whatever fruits, dry fruits and special food come home during festivals are first offered to Kuber,” he said.

Kuber’s semen, Vikas says, sells for Rs 500 per dose, earning him nearly Rs 20 lakh every month. Vikas claims that Kuber has brought him international recognition, with enquiries pouring in from Italy, the US and England.

“He is like my child. That is why I don’t want to sell him,” he said.

Kuber’s pedigree is as impressive as his price. The four-year-old Murrah bull stands over 5.5 feet tall and comes from a lineage of champions. He was born from Arjun, a former world champion bull, mother, a record-holder for producing 23 litres of milk during her peak. And not to forget the grandfather, Khali, also a world champion.

To maintain his health and physique, Kuber follows a strict and lavish routine. He is given special feed and chickpeas and consumes seven litres of milk daily, mixed with 250 grams of ghee to keep his skin glossy. During winters, he is given carrot juice and he eats fresh carrots too. He is walked five kilometres every day and receives a two-hour massage. "That is a part of his care regimen," Vikas explains.

He claims Kuber surpasses other bulls in both beauty and build. “He is 8 feet long and over 5 feet tall. More than 3,000 calves have already been born from his semen,” he said.