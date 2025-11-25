At Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Over A Thousand Wedding Cards Arrive Daily As Devotees Invite The Deity First
Across continents and cities, devotees mail their wedding cards to Indore’s Khajrana Ganesha, believing the ceremony begins only when He receives the first invitation.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 11:33 AM IST
Indore: If you ever visit the Khajrana Ganesh Temple here, the piles of envelopes tied with bright threads and smeared lightly with turmeric at the feet of the deity, will certainly draw your attention. Try finding what these packets are and you would be surprised that each one carries an invitation - “Be the first guest at our wedding.”
While many cards come from the state, there are hundreds that come from as far as Pune, Surat, Raipur, even Dubai and Melbourne.
With the beginning of the wedding season, this age-old devotion has taken on an extraordinary scale. More than a thousand wedding cards reach Khajrana every single day, transforming the marble floor near the sanctum into a carpet of invitations. Some are delivered by bride and groom-to-be, some by entire families, and many more come by speed post - brown envelopes stamped from distant pin codes, addressed with one line - “Shri Khajrana Ganesh, Indore.”
For those living hundreds of kilometers away, the ritual is as important to invite the deity as for any local. Considered the remover of obstacles, people have immense belief on Lord Ganesha's blessings and therefore send him an invitation ahead of inviting anyone else.
The tradition is prevalent since generations. Chief priest of the temple Ashok Bhatt says that the practice is not just a custom but emotion. “This tradition is very ancient. The first card is offered to Lord Ganesha along with turmeric, a coconut and rice. The belief is simple - when Ganesha is the first to be invited, no hurdle touches the wedding,” he explains.
Ashok adds that after wedding, the newly-weds also come to the temple to offer prayers. Besides, people get their new vehicles to consecrate at the temple by offering puja to the Lord.
At the temple, work for the priests grows as the number of invitations increase in the wedding season. They spend hours receiving cards, sorting them and placing each one at the feet of the Ganesha idol. For the devotees who cannot come in person, the priests perform the act on their behalf, turning every speed-post envelope into a matter of faith.
For 23-year-old Tushar Chauhan, who arrived clutching his brother’s wedding card, the ritual is part of family memory. “In every wedding in our home, the first card has always being given to invite Lord Ganesha. I do not remember anyone who does not invite Him as the first guest. I offered the invitation card and also prayed for a good life for the newly-weds,” he says.
As the temple lamps glow, the invitations continue to reach in an unbroken stream - a proof that even in a digital age, when traditional ceremonies shrink and celebrations evolve, the first guest at thousands of weddings across the world is still the same - the smiling Ganesha of Khajrana.
