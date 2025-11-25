ETV Bharat / offbeat

At Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Over A Thousand Wedding Cards Arrive Daily As Devotees Invite The Deity First

Indore: If you ever visit the Khajrana Ganesh Temple here, the piles of envelopes tied with bright threads and smeared lightly with turmeric at the feet of the deity, will certainly draw your attention. Try finding what these packets are and you would be surprised that each one carries an invitation - “Be the first guest at our wedding.”

While many cards come from the state, there are hundreds that come from as far as Pune, Surat, Raipur, even Dubai and Melbourne.

With the beginning of the wedding season, this age-old devotion has taken on an extraordinary scale. More than a thousand wedding cards reach Khajrana every single day, transforming the marble floor near the sanctum into a carpet of invitations. Some are delivered by bride and groom-to-be, some by entire families, and many more come by speed post - brown envelopes stamped from distant pin codes, addressed with one line - “Shri Khajrana Ganesh, Indore.”

For those living hundreds of kilometers away, the ritual is as important to invite the deity as for any local. Considered the remover of obstacles, people have immense belief on Lord Ganesha's blessings and therefore send him an invitation ahead of inviting anyone else.