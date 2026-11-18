ETV Bharat / offbeat

At India International Trade Fair, 'Chai Pe Charcha' Tickles Taste Buds Of Tea Lovers

Hibiscus rose tea on display at the Himachal Pradesh Pavilion during India International Trade Fair in Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Ask most of us what tea is, and the answer will be: water, milk, sugar and chai-patti , boiled together on the gas until the kitchen smells like home. But walk into the Himachal Pradesh Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, and you may start looking at your morning cup a little differently.

At the 'Camellia Twigs' stall, Sakshi Saxena patiently explains to curious visitors that tea is a whole world of its own; where it was grown, in which month it was plucked, how it was dried, what it was mixed with and even how you brew it all decide what finally reaches your cup.

Why the same garden gives different tastes

Sakshi says, “Let's start with the season. Tea leaves are not plucked at one time of the year. After winter, when the bushes wake up from their rest, fresh tender leaves sprout. This new growth is called a 'flush'”.

Special types of tea on display at the Himachal Pradesh Pavilion during India International Trade Fair in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Darjeeling tea, for example, comes as First Flush, Second Flush and Autumn Flush. First Flush is picked early in the year and tastes light, fresh and slightly fruity, perfect for people who like a gentle cup, Sakshi said.

Second Flush comes later and has a deeper, nutty and malty flavour, which strong-tea lovers swear by. So even if two teas come from the same garden, their colour and taste can be quite different, just because they were plucked in different months.

Tea from one garden, and tea from many ingredients

Sakshi said that the stall's 'Originals' range is for those who like their tea pure. These are single-estate teas, which means they come from one garden only and carry the character of its soil, air and weather. The black, white and green teas here come from well-known Darjeeling estates such as Namring, Selim Hill, Okayti and Thurbo.

Sakshi Saxena at the Himachal Pradesh Pavilion during India International Trade Fair in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

She said that the 'Signature Blends' stall is where many ingredients are mixed to create a new taste. The star at the stall is a 'masala chai' made with 12 ingredients, among them cardamom, cinnamon, lemongrass, rose petals, ginger, black pepper and white pepper.

Explaining further two kinds of tea, Sakshi said that the CTC granules (crush, tear, curl) give the chai a strong taste and a rich colour in no time, while whole-leaf orthodox tea adds a soft fragrance. She added that for those who want a taste of the street, there is also 'Kolkata Street Chai', and a 'Parsi Heritage' blend with mint and lemongrass.

Anita from Dwarka, who came to explore the trade fair, said, "There are so many varieties of tea, and I’m surprised to learn how they are made." After tasting the blue tea, she added, "The trade fair is not just about shopping; we also get to experience the diverse and unique cultures of our country."

The reason tea and perfume don't get along

This part surprises most people. Sakshi explained that tea is very sensitive to smell. Dry tea leaves and herbs pull in whatever aroma floats around them, and they do it fast. That is why perfumes, deodorants and strong sprays are a big no near tea. If someone enters during tea blending or storage area wearing perfume, the leaves can soak up that artificial fragrance and lose their own natural aroma, such as the flowery, muscatel notes of Darjeeling.

Special types of tea on display at the Himachal Pradesh Pavilion during India International Trade Fair in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Even at home, the lesson is simple: keep your tea in an airtight container, away from moisture and strong-smelling things like spices and agarbatti.

The tea that has no tea

One unique thing is some drinks sold as 'tea' have no tea leaves at all. These are called tisanes, or herbal infusions, and are made purely from flowers, bark and herbs. They are caffeine-free too. The 'Hibiscus Rose' blend, for instance, balances the tang of hibiscus with the sweet smell of cardamom.