At India International Trade Fair, 'Chai Pe Charcha' Tickles Taste Buds Of Tea Lovers
Sakshi Saxena at the Himachal Pradesh Pavilion of IITF explains the tea varieties beyond the usual 'chai patti' boiled in water, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Ask most of us what tea is, and the answer will be: water, milk, sugar and chai-patti, boiled together on the gas until the kitchen smells like home. But walk into the Himachal Pradesh Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, and you may start looking at your morning cup a little differently.
At the 'Camellia Twigs' stall, Sakshi Saxena patiently explains to curious visitors that tea is a whole world of its own; where it was grown, in which month it was plucked, how it was dried, what it was mixed with and even how you brew it all decide what finally reaches your cup.
Why the same garden gives different tastes
Sakshi says, “Let's start with the season. Tea leaves are not plucked at one time of the year. After winter, when the bushes wake up from their rest, fresh tender leaves sprout. This new growth is called a 'flush'”.
Darjeeling tea, for example, comes as First Flush, Second Flush and Autumn Flush. First Flush is picked early in the year and tastes light, fresh and slightly fruity, perfect for people who like a gentle cup, Sakshi said.
Second Flush comes later and has a deeper, nutty and malty flavour, which strong-tea lovers swear by. So even if two teas come from the same garden, their colour and taste can be quite different, just because they were plucked in different months.
Tea from one garden, and tea from many ingredients
Sakshi said that the stall's 'Originals' range is for those who like their tea pure. These are single-estate teas, which means they come from one garden only and carry the character of its soil, air and weather. The black, white and green teas here come from well-known Darjeeling estates such as Namring, Selim Hill, Okayti and Thurbo.
She said that the 'Signature Blends' stall is where many ingredients are mixed to create a new taste. The star at the stall is a 'masala chai' made with 12 ingredients, among them cardamom, cinnamon, lemongrass, rose petals, ginger, black pepper and white pepper.
Explaining further two kinds of tea, Sakshi said that the CTC granules (crush, tear, curl) give the chai a strong taste and a rich colour in no time, while whole-leaf orthodox tea adds a soft fragrance. She added that for those who want a taste of the street, there is also 'Kolkata Street Chai', and a 'Parsi Heritage' blend with mint and lemongrass.
Anita from Dwarka, who came to explore the trade fair, said, "There are so many varieties of tea, and I’m surprised to learn how they are made." After tasting the blue tea, she added, "The trade fair is not just about shopping; we also get to experience the diverse and unique cultures of our country."
The reason tea and perfume don't get along
This part surprises most people. Sakshi explained that tea is very sensitive to smell. Dry tea leaves and herbs pull in whatever aroma floats around them, and they do it fast. That is why perfumes, deodorants and strong sprays are a big no near tea. If someone enters during tea blending or storage area wearing perfume, the leaves can soak up that artificial fragrance and lose their own natural aroma, such as the flowery, muscatel notes of Darjeeling.
Even at home, the lesson is simple: keep your tea in an airtight container, away from moisture and strong-smelling things like spices and agarbatti.
The tea that has no tea
One unique thing is some drinks sold as 'tea' have no tea leaves at all. These are called tisanes, or herbal infusions, and are made purely from flowers, bark and herbs. They are caffeine-free too. The 'Hibiscus Rose' blend, for instance, balances the tang of hibiscus with the sweet smell of cardamom.
But the real showstopper is 'Blue Tea', made from the deep blue flowers of the butterfly pea plant, which many of us know as aparajita. Put the flowers in hot or cold water and the drink turns a striking blue. Now squeeze in a little lemon juice, and watch it change to purple or even pink.
Sakhi said there is no magic here, only science: the citric acid in lemon reacts with the natural colour in the flower. Visitors, especially the young ones, were so excited while tasting this tea.
Chai for the busy life
For today's hurried lifestyle, the stall also has 'Functional Teas', inspired by Ayurveda and traditional wisdom. There is 'Miss Tea' for women's wellness, 'Kuff-T' for a sore throat and 'Cardio-G', made keeping heart health in mind.
Sakshi says tea is a healthy lifestyle choice that supports overall well-being. “But don’t assume it as medicine, and no one should drink them hoping to cure a serious illness”.
Some famous flavours
Green Tea: A Natural Elixir
- Made from Camellia sinensis leaves and buds
- Not withered or oxidised like oolong and black tea
- Originated in China, now made across East Asia
- Rich in polyphenols, natural compounds with health benefits
- Has small amounts of minerals
Darjeeling Tea: The Champagne of Tea
- Grown in Darjeeling district, West Bengal
- Usually made from the small-leaved Camellia sinensis
- Processed as black, green, white and oolong tea
- Light-coloured, thin-bodied cup with a fruity-floral aroma
- Has a musky spiciness known as “Muscatel”
- First Indian product to get a GI tag (2004-05)
Premium Assam Tea: Rich, Strong and Robust
- Named after Assam, where it is grown
- Made from Camellia sinensis var. assamica
- Mostly grown at or near sea level
- Rich body, brisk, malty flavour and bright colour
- Often sold as “breakfast” tea
- Processed in climate-controlled facilities to avoid spoilage
Exclusive Black Tea: A Cupful of Serenity
- Developed in China, where it is called “red tea”
- Oxidation turns leaves from green to dark brown-black
- Oxidation means leaves are exposed to moist, oxygen-rich air
- More oxidised than oolong, yellow, white and green teas
- Generally stronger in flavour than other teas
White Tea: The Nectar of the Gods
- Made at the peak of the first flush in Darjeeling
- 100% hand crafted
- Aromas of summer berries and roasted hazelnuts
- Bright, light cup with hints of vanilla and nutmeg
- Anya Pearl keeps the “two leaf and a bud” look
- Delicate taste, close to fine fruity white wine
Herbal Tea: Natural Remedies
- Made by steeping herbs, spices or plants in hot water
- Not made from tea leaves, unlike true teas
- Uses dried fruits, flowers, spices or herbs
- Wide range of tastes, a good alternative to sugary drinks
- One cup is about 200–220 ml
- Used as natural remedies for hundreds of years
Functional Tea: Soothing and Healing Beverages
- Inspired by Ayurvedic concepts
- Blends are made for specific health and wellbeing needs, not just taste
- Combines tea leaves with herbs, spices or natural extracts
- Not just for refreshment, unlike regular teas
Premium Assam Tea: Rich, Strong and Robust
- Named after Assam, India, where it is grown
- Made from Camellia sinensis var. assamica
- Mostly grown at or near sea level
- Hand-harvested leaves
- Rich body, brisk, malty flavour and bright colour
- Often sold as “breakfast” tea
- Fresh leaves go through two to seven processing steps
- Processing is done in climate-controlled facilities to avoid spoilage from moisture and changing temperatures
Read More: