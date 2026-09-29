At Gayaji’s Pitru Paksha Mela, Chandan Singh Performs 'Pind Daan' For 10,000 People Who Do Not Have Anyone
Carrying on a promise to his father, Chandan performs rites in Gayaji for people who died alone or whose identities remain unknown, reports Sartaj Ahmad.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Gayaji: Chandan Kumar Singh carries a diary to Dev Ghat on the banks of the Falgu River. Its pages hold the details he has gathered about people who died without anyone to perform their last rites. Some were found unclaimed. Others could not even be identified. As families arrive in Gayaji during Pitru Paksha to pray for their ancestors, Chandan opens his diary and remembers those who might otherwise have no one to call their own.
He has been doing this since 2014, following a promise he made to his father then. Chandan says he has performed tarpan, shraddha and pind daan for more than 10,000 people over the past 12 years. He does not claim them as relatives, yet he approaches the rituals as though they were his own.
“I am suddenly reminded of those who are no longer in this world,” he said, describing what he feels while performing the rites. “It feels as though they are telling me about themselves. When I think of them, I make sure to perform their shraddha first,” he adds.
Throughout the year, Chandan notes down whatever he can learn about the dead. He speaks to people who have conducted the last rites for unclaimed bodies and tries to gather details that may help him remember them later. His diary is both a record and a reminder that when Pitru Paksha arrives, he does not want to overlook anyone he has heard about.
This year, he plans to perform the rites at Dev Ghat on Matru Navami. He will offer tarpan, an offering of water, for victims of the Nepal floods. Chandan says he will conduct their shraddha next year, observing the year-long interval followed in the ritual practice he describes. For people for whom he offered tarpan (It is a Hindu ritual where water, often mixed with black sesame seeds, barley, and grass, is offered to divine entities, sages, or deceased ancestors to satisfy and honor them)last year, he plans to perform shraddha this year.
“We will perform tarpan for the Nepal flood victims this year, but their shraddha will take place next year because shraddha can only be performed after a year has passed,” he explained.
The practice began with Chandan’s father, Suresh Narayan Singh. The 2001 Gujarat earthquake had left him deeply troubled by the thought of people dying with no one able to pray for them in Gayaji. He began performing rites for those who had no surviving family, those whose identities were unknown and whose relatives could not travel because of poverty or disability.
Suresh continued the work year after year. Then, while performing tarpan at Dev Ghat in 2013, he asked Chandan to promise that he would carry it forward after him. Suresh died later that year but Chandan began fulfilling the promise in 2014 and continues till date.
Chandan recalls Suresh praying for people across regions and religions. According to him, his father performed pind daan in the names of public figures including Benazir Bhutto, Bismillah Khan and MF Husain. Suresh believed that differences of faith should not prevent someone from offering a prayer with reverence for the departed.
“Father performed 'pind daan' for the vulnerable sections of society and for people from other regions as well,” Chandan said. His father taught him that people may follow different religions, but grief and the wish to remember the dead cannot be differentiated.
That belief guides Chandan’s own work. He says he expects nothing from the families of the people for whom he performs the rites. Some families are unknown to him; in other cases, there may be no family left. What matters to him is the act of remembering.
“Shraddha is a matter of faith. Through your faith, you pray to God for the peace and salvation of the deceased soul. Prayer to God exists in all religions, while the methods may differ, the act of prayer remains universal,” he said.
The rituals also present a practical question. Families who come to Gayaji usually know the names and lineage of the ancestors for whom they are praying. What does a priest do when neither is known?
Pandit Venkatesh Prapannacharya of the Ramanuj Shankaracharya Math said rites can be performed for people outside one’s gotra, or lineage and for those whose identities remain unknown. In the latter case, he said, they may be invoked collectively as gyaat-agyaat - the known and the unknown. He described a practice in which symbolic names are invoked for men and women when their own names cannot be supplied.
“There are deeply religious people who perform the shraddha ceremony at Gayaji for people with whom they share no lineage or gotra connection,” he said. He sees Chandan’s observance as an expression of humanity as well as devotion.
Pandit Manilal Barik, another priest, also spoke of invoking divine names when a person’s lineage is unknown. He explained the three forms of tarpan as offerings to deities, sages and ancestors. The priests described the ritual conventions they follow.
"Even within families, the names of earlier generations are often forgotten. Few people can recite an unbroken line of ancestors. Faith and intention remain when a name cannot be recovered. For those whose names are forgotten, the rituals of tarpan and pind daan are performed by invoking the Almighty,” Chandan added.
Chandan’s preparations continue wherever his work takes him. "I make it a point to go to Gayaji during Pitru Paksha regardless of where I am at the time." he stated. He remembers travelling through the night during the 2024 Lok Sabha election period so that he could carry out the rites before returning to his other responsibilities.
The journey brings him back to the place where his father asked for that promise. Each year, families gather at the Falgu with names they have known all their lives. Chandan arrives with the names he managed to learn, the fragments he wrote down and prayers for those whose names no one could tell him.
The 2026 Pitru Paksha Mela in Gayaji continues from September 25 to October 10.
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