ETV Bharat / offbeat

At Gayaji’s Pitru Paksha Mela, Chandan Singh Performs 'Pind Daan' For 10,000 People Who Do Not Have Anyone

Gayaji: Chandan Kumar Singh carries a diary to Dev Ghat on the banks of the Falgu River. Its pages hold the details he has gathered about people who died without anyone to perform their last rites. Some were found unclaimed. Others could not even be identified. As families arrive in Gayaji during Pitru Paksha to pray for their ancestors, Chandan opens his diary and remembers those who might otherwise have no one to call their own.

He has been doing this since 2014, following a promise he made to his father then. Chandan says he has performed tarpan, shraddha and pind daan for more than 10,000 people over the past 12 years. He does not claim them as relatives, yet he approaches the rituals as though they were his own.

At Gayaji’s Pitru Paksha Mela, Chandan Singh Performs 'Pind Daan' For 10,000 People Who Do Not Have Anyone (ETV Bharat)

“I am suddenly reminded of those who are no longer in this world,” he said, describing what he feels while performing the rites. “It feels as though they are telling me about themselves. When I think of them, I make sure to perform their shraddha first,” he adds.

Throughout the year, Chandan notes down whatever he can learn about the dead. He speaks to people who have conducted the last rites for unclaimed bodies and tries to gather details that may help him remember them later. His diary is both a record and a reminder that when Pitru Paksha arrives, he does not want to overlook anyone he has heard about.

This year, he plans to perform the rites at Dev Ghat on Matru Navami. He will offer tarpan, an offering of water, for victims of the Nepal floods. Chandan says he will conduct their shraddha next year, observing the year-long interval followed in the ritual practice he describes. For people for whom he offered tarpan (It is a Hindu ritual where water, often mixed with black sesame seeds, barley, and grass, is offered to divine entities, sages, or deceased ancestors to satisfy and honor them)last year, he plans to perform shraddha this year.

At Gayaji’s Pitru Paksha Mela, Chandan Singh Performs 'Pind Daan' For 10,000 People Who Do Not Have Anyone (ETV Bharat)

“We will perform tarpan for the Nepal flood victims this year, but their shraddha will take place next year because shraddha can only be performed after a year has passed,” he explained.

The practice began with Chandan’s father, Suresh Narayan Singh. The 2001 Gujarat earthquake had left him deeply troubled by the thought of people dying with no one able to pray for them in Gayaji. He began performing rites for those who had no surviving family, those whose identities were unknown and whose relatives could not travel because of poverty or disability.

Suresh continued the work year after year. Then, while performing tarpan at Dev Ghat in 2013, he asked Chandan to promise that he would carry it forward after him. Suresh died later that year but Chandan began fulfilling the promise in 2014 and continues till date.