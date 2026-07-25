At 67, This Veteran Hyderabad Athlete Is Winning Medals At International Marathons, Aims 'Ironman' Title
Chandupatla Satyanarayana Reddy took up running after retirement and has won 160 medals in India and abroad since then
Published : July 25, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: At an age when most of the people retire and start fading into oblivion, Chandupatla Satyanarayana Reddy of Hyderabad started a new journey by following his passion for running. He continues to be a competitor in international marathons winning medals. In the process, he has overcome health problems that plagued him for 20 years.
This 67-year-old athlete had settled down in the Gachibowli area of the city after retirement in 2020 till the software professionals around him ignited his passion for running and trekking. Despite his enthusiasm for running, his feet stopped twenty times during his first run. But after that, he never looked back. With proper training, Satyanarayana has grown to the point of running half marathons and marathons with ease. He has also trekked to the Everest Base Camp and has even been swimming in the Krishna River at Vijayawada. He has won 160 medals in India and abroad so far.
He completed the Sydney Marathon in under four hours and was selected for the Boston Marathon. Out of the 744 participants at the prestigious Boston Marathon, he secured 343rd rank in the above 65 year category. Satyanarayana created a record by becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat in this age group. He said that he is now preparing for the ‘Ironman’ title which involves 3.8 km swimming, 180 km cycling and 42.2 km running.
''Initially, I used to take 10 breaks while running 5 km. But now I can run 42.2 km. I am participating in the 100 km run from Pune to Baramati. While I had to complete this run in 14 hours, I set a goal to achieve it in 12 hours. My ultimate goal is to win the Ironman title, which is held across seven continents in seven days," he said.
Satyanarayana disclosed that he used medicines for some ailments before starting his running journey. He has become completely healthy since then. He said that he takes a special diet three times a day.
He said that if one focuses on something, one can achieve success. Through his journey, he has proved that the real innings of life begin only after retirement. He has set an example not for the elderly but for the youth as well.
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