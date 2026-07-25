ETV Bharat / offbeat

At 67, This Veteran Hyderabad Athlete Is Winning Medals At International Marathons, Aims 'Ironman' Title

Hyderabad: At an age when most of the people retire and start fading into oblivion, Chandupatla Satyanarayana Reddy of Hyderabad started a new journey by following his passion for running. He continues to be a competitor in international marathons winning medals. In the process, he has overcome health problems that plagued him for 20 years.

This 67-year-old athlete had settled down in the Gachibowli area of the city after retirement in 2020 till the software professionals around him ignited his passion for running and trekking. Despite his enthusiasm for running, his feet stopped twenty times during his first run. But after that, he never looked back. With proper training, Satyanarayana has grown to the point of running half marathons and marathons with ease. He has also trekked to the Everest Base Camp and has even been swimming in the Krishna River at Vijayawada. He has won 160 medals in India and abroad so far.

He completed the Sydney Marathon in under four hours and was selected for the Boston Marathon. Out of the 744 participants at the prestigious Boston Marathon, he secured 343rd rank in the above 65 year category. Satyanarayana created a record by becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat in this age group. He said that he is now preparing for the ‘Ironman’ title which involves 3.8 km swimming, 180 km cycling and 42.2 km running.