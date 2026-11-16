At 76, 'Calendar Uncle' Walks 15 Km Everyday To Sell 'Jagannath Panjika' In Odisha's Kendrapara
Bichitrananda Panda has been at it for the last 54 years despite his family advising him to shift to a softer job, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Kendrapara: Come November and Bichitrananda Panda (76) sets out on foot to sell the immensely popular 'Jagannath Panjika' (Jagannath Calendar) in Odisha's Kendrapara town. Even as people of his age prefer resting at home spending time with their grandchildren, Panda walks 15 km everyday despite his family advising against it, just to keep fit and earn a little.
Fondly known as 'calendar uncle', Panda carries a bundle of the traditional calendars and has over the years become a known face in Kendrapara town. Dressed in dhoti, cotton shirt with a scarf around his neck, Panda sets out to sell his calendars at 6 am and returns home at Nischintakoili in Cuttack only in the evening. Panda has been at it for the last 54 years.
It is customary for every Odia household to have a new 'panjika' at the end of the year. Unlike the English calendars, the 'panjika' contains details of local festivals and auspicious occasions. Be it Kohinoor or Jagannath, the sale of such traditional calendars starts around November much before the English ones. Panda sells the Jagannath calendars from November till January. The septuagenarian said he wakes up at 3:30 am and after completing his daily ablutions, reaches Kendrapara at 6 am.
Be it streets in the town or villages on its outskirts, Panda walks only on foot. He sells his calendars at places like Trimhuhani, Old and New Bus Stand, Medical Chowk, Madhial, Santsahi, Keshapur Bazaar, Sanamangala, Garapur and Duhuria in Kendrapara.
"I have been selling the calendars since 1962 and have been doing business in Kendrapara since 1972,' Panda said, adding he sells calendars and other items like horoscope books published by Odisha Kohinoor Press.
Panda has never used any means of transport and believes walking is a great workout which has been keeping him in shape all these years. He said he buys the calendars for Rs 22 to 23 and sells them for Rs 30 to 32 each. Apart from selling calendars, Panda also performs rituals to make a living.
"I have no desire to build a big house or lead a luxurious life. While my family has been asking me to give up the work, I keep doing it to keep myself physically fit and also earn some money," said Panda.
he said he sells 100 to 150 calendars daily in Kendrapara city. Hadibandhu Singh, a lawyer from Kendrapara town said, "I have been seeing Bichitranand uncle for almost 52 years now, since I was a child. He used to give my father and grandfather new calendars every year in December. Back then, there were no bookshops and he would come to the city on a bullock carts and shout slogans, and people would eagerly wait to buy calendars from him. The era has changed, but Bichitrananda uncle hasn't".
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