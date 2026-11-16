ETV Bharat / offbeat

At 76, 'Calendar Uncle' Walks 15 Km Everyday To Sell 'Jagannath Panjika' In Odisha's Kendrapara

Bichitrananda Panda with his calendars ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: Come November and Bichitrananda Panda (76) sets out on foot to sell the immensely popular 'Jagannath Panjika' (Jagannath Calendar) in Odisha's Kendrapara town. Even as people of his age prefer resting at home spending time with their grandchildren, Panda walks 15 km everyday despite his family advising against it, just to keep fit and earn a little.

Fondly known as 'calendar uncle', Panda carries a bundle of the traditional calendars and has over the years become a known face in Kendrapara town. Dressed in dhoti, cotton shirt with a scarf around his neck, Panda sets out to sell his calendars at 6 am and returns home at Nischintakoili in Cuttack only in the evening. Panda has been at it for the last 54 years.

It is customary for every Odia household to have a new 'panjika' at the end of the year. Unlike the English calendars, the 'panjika' contains details of local festivals and auspicious occasions. Be it Kohinoor or Jagannath, the sale of such traditional calendars starts around November much before the English ones. Panda sells the Jagannath calendars from November till January. The septuagenarian said he wakes up at 3:30 am and after completing his daily ablutions, reaches Kendrapara at 6 am. The Jagannath Panjika (ETV Bharat) Be it streets in the town or villages on its outskirts, Panda walks only on foot. He sells his calendars at places like Trimhuhani, Old and New Bus Stand, Medical Chowk, Madhial, Santsahi, Keshapur Bazaar, Sanamangala, Garapur and Duhuria in Kendrapara. "I have been selling the calendars since 1962 and have been doing business in Kendrapara since 1972,' Panda said, adding he sells calendars and other items like horoscope books published by Odisha Kohinoor Press. Bichitrananda Panda at a shop in Kendrapara town (ETV Bharat)