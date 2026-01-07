ETV Bharat / offbeat

At 75, A French Art Lover Finds A ‘Living Culture’ In Jharkhand’s Seraikela Chhau

Seraikela: When the rhythms of Chhau echoed all around the courtyards of Seraikela, a 75-year-old Gisèle Busson from France, kept watching, spellbound. In her words, it was not just a dance, but 'a civilisation in motion'.

Seraikela known as the cultural capital of Jharkhand is globally known for its refined and mask-based Chhau tradition. During her recent visit, Busson got an opportunity to immerse in the region’s tribal traditions, observing closely how movement, mythology and mask-making together create one of India’s most distinctive dance forms.

What fascinated her most was not merely the athletic grace of the dancers, but the emotional expression concealed behind the elaborate masks. “These masks do not hide emotions, they reveal them. And each expression carries centuries of storytelling, discipline and spiritual depth,” she observed.

During her stay, Busson interacted with Tapan Kumar Patnaik, former director of the Chhau Art Centre, who spoke to her about the dance’s history linked to the royal families, rigorous training traditions and the painstaking craft of mask making, an art passed down generations in Seraikela.