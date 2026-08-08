ETV Bharat / offbeat

At 72, Odisha Farmer Padan Nayak Earns Lakhs From Guava Farming, Creates Rural Jobs

Kendrapara: At 72, farmer Padan Nayak continues to practise agriculture with the same dedication he showed when he began more than five decades ago. In his lush orchard at Jaanra Barimul village under Derabish block in Kendrapara district, guava trees stand thick with fruit. While some branches are laden with tender green guavas, others bear ripe, pale fruit ready for harvest. Nayak and his workers move through the orchard, plucking the guavas and preparing them for sale.

Through guava cultivation, the septuagenarian has not only secured a steady income for his family but also created regular employment for others. His success has earned him recognition from government agencies and private organisations.

At 72, Odisha Farmer Padan Nayak Earns Lakhs From Guava Farming, Creates Rural Jobs (ETV Bharat)

A lifetime devoted to agriculture

Nayak has cultivated almost every major vegetable grown in the region. Depending on the season, he has raised sugarcane, bananas, cucumbers, bitter gourds, pointed gourds, tomatoes, cabbages, brinjals, taro and several other crops.

At 72, Odisha Farmer Padan Nayak Earns Lakhs From Guava Farming, Creates Rural Jobs (ETV Bharat)

His guava orchard, however, particularly has attracted attention. Residents of Jaanra Barimul and neighbouring villages frequently visit the farm, which is believed to be among the first large-scale guava plantations in Derabish block. As the fruit is sold locally at prices lower than those prevailing in retail markets, buyers also flock to the village.

Recalling his long association with agriculture, Nayak said, “I began farming when I was 16 and have continued ever since. I used to cultivate sugarcane on 10 acres, besides growing brinjals. We would load the produce onto a vehicle and take it to weekly markets at Chandol, Chhanpur and other places for sale.”

One year, he submitted 12 pointed gourds to the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra for an award. Officials visited his field, examined the produce and took photographs. “That year, I earned Rs 90,000 from the sale of pointed gourds,” he added.

At 72, Odisha Farmer Padan Nayak Earns Lakhs From Guava Farming, Creates Rural Jobs (ETV Bharat)

Nayak said television programmes and YouTube videos encouraged him to experiment with guava cultivation. Before establishing the orchard, he had grown papayas and bananas on the same land.

Explaining how the farm took shape, he said, “The idea of developing a guava farm came to me after I watched programmes on television and videos on YouTube. I saw how guavas were cultivated and decided to take it up. It proved to be a boon for me. At a time when agricultural workers are difficult to find, guava cultivation does not require many labourers.”

He purchased about 500 saplings from Karnataka at Rs 300 each. Initially, he planted guava on around 10 to 12 gunthas of land.

“Even before the plantation was a year old - it still had about two months to go - we received a return of Rs 1.30 lakh,” he said, adding that the smaller the tree, the better it bears fruit. Even a small tree can produce around 10 kg of guavas.

Awards Nayak has won (ETV Bharat)

In the first year, many branches broke under the weight of the fruit. Around four to five quintals guavas fell from the trees and were wasted. Despite the loss, he earned Rs 1.30 lakh that year.

Nayak believes he began guava cultivation around 2020. “We gradually expanded the plantation by preparing grafts. The first 500 saplings grew into trees and branches from those trees were cut and used to produce more plants.