At 72, Odisha Farmer Padan Nayak Earns Lakhs From Guava Farming, Creates Rural Jobs
The Kendrapara farmer now earns lakhs from guava cultivation, provides regular employment and inspires young people to rediscover the rewards of farming, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Kendrapara: At 72, farmer Padan Nayak continues to practise agriculture with the same dedication he showed when he began more than five decades ago. In his lush orchard at Jaanra Barimul village under Derabish block in Kendrapara district, guava trees stand thick with fruit. While some branches are laden with tender green guavas, others bear ripe, pale fruit ready for harvest. Nayak and his workers move through the orchard, plucking the guavas and preparing them for sale.
Through guava cultivation, the septuagenarian has not only secured a steady income for his family but also created regular employment for others. His success has earned him recognition from government agencies and private organisations.
A lifetime devoted to agriculture
Nayak has cultivated almost every major vegetable grown in the region. Depending on the season, he has raised sugarcane, bananas, cucumbers, bitter gourds, pointed gourds, tomatoes, cabbages, brinjals, taro and several other crops.
His guava orchard, however, particularly has attracted attention. Residents of Jaanra Barimul and neighbouring villages frequently visit the farm, which is believed to be among the first large-scale guava plantations in Derabish block. As the fruit is sold locally at prices lower than those prevailing in retail markets, buyers also flock to the village.
Recalling his long association with agriculture, Nayak said, “I began farming when I was 16 and have continued ever since. I used to cultivate sugarcane on 10 acres, besides growing brinjals. We would load the produce onto a vehicle and take it to weekly markets at Chandol, Chhanpur and other places for sale.”
One year, he submitted 12 pointed gourds to the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra for an award. Officials visited his field, examined the produce and took photographs. “That year, I earned Rs 90,000 from the sale of pointed gourds,” he added.
Nayak said television programmes and YouTube videos encouraged him to experiment with guava cultivation. Before establishing the orchard, he had grown papayas and bananas on the same land.
Explaining how the farm took shape, he said, “The idea of developing a guava farm came to me after I watched programmes on television and videos on YouTube. I saw how guavas were cultivated and decided to take it up. It proved to be a boon for me. At a time when agricultural workers are difficult to find, guava cultivation does not require many labourers.”
He purchased about 500 saplings from Karnataka at Rs 300 each. Initially, he planted guava on around 10 to 12 gunthas of land.
“Even before the plantation was a year old - it still had about two months to go - we received a return of Rs 1.30 lakh,” he said, adding that the smaller the tree, the better it bears fruit. Even a small tree can produce around 10 kg of guavas.
In the first year, many branches broke under the weight of the fruit. Around four to five quintals guavas fell from the trees and were wasted. Despite the loss, he earned Rs 1.30 lakh that year.
Nayak believes he began guava cultivation around 2020. “We gradually expanded the plantation by preparing grafts. The first 500 saplings grew into trees and branches from those trees were cut and used to produce more plants.
“I spend around Rs 2 lakh on the farm every year and earn approximately Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. Two or three labourers work regularly in my fields, and I employ them on monthly salaries. At present, each worker is paid Rs 12,000 a month,” he said.
Ensuring adequate irrigation also required considerable investment. Nayak has installed four borewells at different points across his agricultural land. “Earlier, when I cultivated sugarcane on 10 acres, two borewells were used for that crop. Besides, deep tube wells are also dug inside this field, with water sources located in different parts of the farmland,” Nayak said.
The land on which the guava orchard now stands was once low-lying and uneven. He purchased the plots gradually, filled the depressions and levelled the land before developing the plantation.
“But I find joy in agricultural work,” said the farmer, who also cultivates paddy on a patch of land.
Nayak expressed concern that younger people are increasingly moving away from farming. He believes agriculture can still provide both financial security and personal fulfilment when pursued seriously and scientifically.
“I would encourage youngsters to take up agriculture. I have run a dairy farm and cultivated azolla, hybrid Napier and other fodder grasses. True happiness comes from farming, but very few people are willing to take it up now. However, one has to be dedicated to the work, otherwise, earning a profit is not easy,” he advised.
Nayak’s wife, Premalata Nayak, has been his partner throughout his agricultural journey. She has worked alongside him from their early years as sharecroppers to the establishment of their present guava farm.
“I have seen him farming ever since I married him. Earlier, we cultivated brinjals, tomatoes, pointed gourds, cabbages, sugar beet, cucumbers, sweet potatoes and many other crops. In the beginning, we cultivated leased land and worked as sharecroppers. We worked extremely hard, cultivating one or two gunthas at a time and gradually earned enough to purchase our own land,” Premalata said.
She said the family’s livelihood and the education of their children were funded by their earnings from agriculture.
“We have a daughter and a son. We educated our son up to the BSc level. Our daughter studied up to Class V and could not continue her education, but she helped us a great deal in the fields. Farming supported our family and enabled us to progress,” she said.
Organic manure, including cow dung, is used in the orchard. Guavas are harvested throughout the year, although production rises during certain months.
The guavas are sold for around Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg in Chandol, Balia, Anuapada, Kendrapara, Paradip, Tirtol, Jagatpur, Bilahat and Nischintakoili, among other places.
The couple also faces the problem of theft from the farm, while monkeys often eat the fruit. “We have to employ guards before the harvest season. Despite the theft and other losses, the farm remains profitable,” Nayak said.
Ramachandra Mallick, who has worked on the farm for around two years, looks after irrigation, the application of manure and fertilisers, plant protection and other essential operations.
“I have been working here for two years. The guava field has to be irrigated, after which fertiliser and manure are applied. The plants are also treated with the required plant-protection products. We usually work for seven to eight hours a day,” he said.
Recognition for an accomplished farmer
Nayak’s contribution to agriculture has earned him honours from both government agencies and private organisations. He has been felicitated as a Krushak Bandhu and honoured at a farmers’ fair in Bhubaneswar. More than 50 private organisations have also reportedly recognised his work.
Debadas Dutta, Assistant Director in the office of the Assistant Director of Horticulture, described Nayak as one of Kendrapara district’s successful and versatile farmers.
“Padan Nayak is a successful farmer from our district. He has considerable expertise in horticulture and is skilled in cultivating everything from vegetables to fruit crops. Last year, he received government assistance for guava cultivation,” the officer said.
For Nayak, however, recognition is only one part of the journey. The orchard he developed on what was once low-lying land stands as evidence of more than five decades of perseverance. It also demonstrates that, with careful crop selection and sustained effort, agriculture can continue to generate income, create rural employment and offer dignity to those who remain committed to the soil.
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