At 72, Belagavi Farmer Earns Rs 11 Lakh Profit By Harvesting 391 Tonnes Of Sugarcane From Three Acres Of Farmland
Septuagenarian Balappa Belakud is a shining example that age is no barrier to innovation, hard work and excellence, even in agriculture sector.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 3:30 PM IST
Belagavi: Careful soil management and farming based on scientific principles can deliver extraordinary results, and 72-year-old Balappa Basappa Belakud from Karnataka's Belagavi district has proved exactly that.
Balappa, a progressive farmer from Kalloli village in Mudalagi taluk, has garnered significant attention after harvesting an astonishing 391 tonnes of sugarcane from just three acres of land, averaging 130 tonnes per acre. The record yield has earned him widespread appreciation from farmers, agricultural experts and officials.
From this harvest, Balappa earned a total sugarcane bill of Rs 12,90,300. After accounting for cultivation expenses of about Rs 1.95 lakh, he recorded a net profit of Rs 10,95,300. At an age when many step away from active farming, Balappa has not only stayed in the field but rewritten benchmarks for productivity.
Record Yield Through Scientific Planning
Balappa said that the key to his success was improving soil fertility and following scientific practices consistently. Usually, sugarcane yields range around 40-50 tonnes per acre. While some farmers manage to touch 100 tonnes with great effort, Balappa had already crossed 125 tonnes per acre last year. This season, he surpassed his own record.
The sugarcane crop grew over 25 feet tall, with each stalk weighing between 3.5 and four kilograms and carrying 48-50 nodes. The variety used was CO 86032, sourced from the Samerwadi Sugar Factory in Mudhol. Planting was done in the first week of September 2024, maintaining five feet between rows and two and a half feet between plants.
The crop was nurtured for 14 months using soil test based nutrient management, a mix of organic and chemical fertilisers, and a fully drip based irrigation system.
Balanced Fertiliser Use And Soil Care
Balappa follows what he calls a 50:50 formula, using organic and chemical fertilisers in equal proportion. He said his 55 acre holding maintains organic carbon levels of about one percent, which he believes is rare in the state.
Before planting sugarcane, green manure was applied. Intercrops such as groundnut, black gram, tomato and onion were grown between the rows. These provided some income and also contributed to green manure. Before closing the rows, he applied ten tonnes of farmyard manure, six tonnes of cattle manure, two tonnes of poultry manure and two tonnes of sheep manure per acre.
Chemical fertilisers and micronutrients were applied at different growth stages. Urea, ammonium sulphate and micronutrients were added as per schedule, along with periodic sprays of pesticides, fungicides and growth promoters. Drenching was done early to support healthy root development and disease resistance.
Through the drip system, Balappa applied bio digester liquid, cow based formulations like Gokrupamruta and Jeevamruta, vermicompost tea and microbial cultures such as Trichoderma, Pseudomonas and PSB. He ensured a plant population of 35,000 to 40,000 per acre.
Turning Farm Waste Into Wealth
"All the value is in what we usually call waste. Crop residues, fallen leaves and agricultural waste from his farm are used to prepare vermicompost. Cow dung, urine and wash water are processed in biodigesters and released through drip irrigation,"Balappa said.
He prepares several organic formulations using cow dung, cow urine, jaggery and pulse flour. Based on soil test reports, these inputs are applied at regular intervals. As per his own estimations, Balappa produces and applies 80 to 100 tonnes of vermicompost every year on his own land.
Vision For The Future
Balappa has travelled to China, Israel and Japan and visited agricultural universities in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Agricultural scientists from the United States, the Netherlands and France have also visited his farm.
With support from the Samerwadi Sugar Factory, he now plans to experiment with artificial intelligence based farming methods. His goal for the coming year is ambitious: producing 200 tonnes of sugarcane per acre on five acres, following models seen in the US and Europe.
"A living soil is essential. Excessive chemical use destroys soil microbes, which are vital for fertility," he said.
"The land breathes only when microbes are alive. Hard work and scientific thinking are essential. Farming cannot be done sitting at home," he advised fellow farmers.
Balappa Teaches By Example
Balappa comes from a traditional farming family and owns 55 acres of land. Along with sugarcane, he cultivates turmeric, soybean, maize, wheat and chickpea. His yields include 26 quintals of soybean per acre and up to 40 tonnes of turmeric.
Farming since 1984, he began experimenting seriously after 2002 and found success. Though educated only up to SSLC, he regularly visits agricultural colleges to teach students and guides farmers who visit his fields.
Local farmers describe his farm as a a living university. Ramachandra Gundappagol, a fellow farmer, said Balappa inspires everyone with his dedication. Young farmer Ashok Gadadi said hundreds of farmers and students visit the farm daily to learn from him.
Nagappa Savasuddi, a farmer from Rajapur, called Balappa a "role model" not just for the district but for the entire state.
Recognition Without Seeking Awards
Balappa has never actively sought awards for his achievements. Even when officials encouraged him to apply, he declined, saying recognition was not his priority. However, many farmers believe the government should formally honour such achievers.
Joint Director of Agriculture Dr H D Kolekar confirmed Balappa’s record yield and said farmers are being encouraged to visit his farm. He credited drip irrigation, balanced fertiliser use and organic practices for the success.
