At 72, Belagavi Farmer Earns Rs 11 Lakh Profit By Harvesting 391 Tonnes Of Sugarcane From Three Acres Of Farmland

Belagavi: Careful soil management and farming based on scientific principles can deliver extraordinary results, and 72-year-old Balappa Basappa Belakud from Karnataka's Belagavi district has proved exactly that.

Balappa, a progressive farmer from Kalloli village in Mudalagi taluk, has garnered significant attention after harvesting an astonishing 391 tonnes of sugarcane from just three acres of land, averaging 130 tonnes per acre. The record yield has earned him widespread appreciation from farmers, agricultural experts and officials.

Belagavi farmer turns three acres into model sugarcane farm with record yield, earns over Rs 10.9 lakh (ETV Bharat)

From this harvest, Balappa earned a total sugarcane bill of Rs 12,90,300. After accounting for cultivation expenses of about Rs 1.95 lakh, he recorded a net profit of Rs 10,95,300. At an age when many step away from active farming, Balappa has not only stayed in the field but rewritten benchmarks for productivity.

Record Yield Through Scientific Planning

Balappa said that the key to his success was improving soil fertility and following scientific practices consistently. Usually, sugarcane yields range around 40-50 tonnes per acre. While some farmers manage to touch 100 tonnes with great effort, Balappa had already crossed 125 tonnes per acre last year. This season, he surpassed his own record.

Belagavi farmer turns three acres into model sugarcane farm with record yield, earns over Rs 10.9 lakh (ETV Bharat)

The sugarcane crop grew over 25 feet tall, with each stalk weighing between 3.5 and four kilograms and carrying 48-50 nodes. The variety used was CO 86032, sourced from the Samerwadi Sugar Factory in Mudhol. Planting was done in the first week of September 2024, maintaining five feet between rows and two and a half feet between plants.

The crop was nurtured for 14 months using soil test based nutrient management, a mix of organic and chemical fertilisers, and a fully drip based irrigation system.

Balanced Fertiliser Use And Soil Care

Balappa follows what he calls a 50:50 formula, using organic and chemical fertilisers in equal proportion. He said his 55 acre holding maintains organic carbon levels of about one percent, which he believes is rare in the state.

Belagavi farmer turns three acres into model sugarcane farm with record yield, earns over Rs 10.9 lakh (ETV Bharat)

Before planting sugarcane, green manure was applied. Intercrops such as groundnut, black gram, tomato and onion were grown between the rows. These provided some income and also contributed to green manure. Before closing the rows, he applied ten tonnes of farmyard manure, six tonnes of cattle manure, two tonnes of poultry manure and two tonnes of sheep manure per acre.

Chemical fertilisers and micronutrients were applied at different growth stages. Urea, ammonium sulphate and micronutrients were added as per schedule, along with periodic sprays of pesticides, fungicides and growth promoters. Drenching was done early to support healthy root development and disease resistance.

Through the drip system, Balappa applied bio digester liquid, cow based formulations like Gokrupamruta and Jeevamruta, vermicompost tea and microbial cultures such as Trichoderma, Pseudomonas and PSB. He ensured a plant population of 35,000 to 40,000 per acre.