ETV Bharat / offbeat

At 7 PM, A Siren Also Rings In This Maharashtra Village And Children Start Studying

Beed: If Halaga village of Belagavi taluk in Karnataka decides to reduce screen time exposure of kids, can Beed in Maharashtra stay behind? Here too, a siren has started playing as the reminder at 7 PM every day and children of Nagapur village in Parali taluka pick up their study books away from the television sets and cellphones. The initiative that started a fortnight back ensures children study and complete their homework by 9 PM and the entire village adheres.

In fact, this experiment first began in Vadgaon in Sangli district Maharashtra three years ago when the residents decided to initiate digital detox. So when Nagapur village panchayat wanted to follow the detox routine, they took the locals into confidence and made clear the rules of the mission.

"This is the age of social media and we are seeing it is tough to get off the phones and television. We had heard of the Sangli experiment and we wanted to implement it. When we decided to start this measure, we spoke to the villagers and received an overwhelming response to this experiment," said Santosh Solanki, the deputy sarpanch of Nagapur.

After getting the residents' nod, the village heads roped in educated youth and teachers of the village to be a part of the patrolling squad. The members of this squad go door-to-door to check and speak to the students.

"We called on the educated youth from our village and teachers. They go and check if students are really studying. They also ask questions to ascertain whether the students have really understood what they have studied," Solanki told ETV Bharat.

The effort, Solanki said, has helped parents who return from their work places or are busy with household chores. "Parents do not have to chase children to pick up books or complete homework as they see the children study and keep a tab on how serious the kids are," he adds.