At 60 and 67, This Lucknow Couple Is Running The World And Completing Marathons Together

Lucknow: Trust retired Army men and their best halves to step into their running shoes and they are already record makers. Particularly at an age when most people slow down, they continue with their commitment to stay fit and strong. Like Colonel Bajrang Singh (Retd.) and his wife Asha Singh, who chose to lace up their running shoes and make a mark on marathon treks. A post-retirement experiment for the couple has today made the Lucknow-based couple into global marathoners and symbols of companionship that can achieve the hardest of tasks.

Bajrang Singh retired from the Indian Army in 2014 at the age of 56. Two years later, he was back to running, not with the idea to chase records but to have some purpose in post-retirement life. That return eventually took him to the world’s biggest marathon stages. He became the first runner from Uttar Pradesh to qualify for and complete the Boston Marathon, and has since completed all six World Marathon Majors including the Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York, and Sydney ones. At 67, he is now set to represent India at the World Age Group Marathon Championships.

At 60 and 67, This Lucknow Couple Is Running The World And Conquering Marathons Together (ETV Bharat)

Asha Singh, his wife, joined him in 2016, when she was 50. A homemaker for decades, she had never been the part of competitive sports. But she ran alongside her husband. "Now it has grown into all-consuming passion," says Asha who is now 60 and an accomplished endurance runner in her own right. She has been competing in everything - from 5 km races to ultra-marathons - at national and international levels.

Together, the couple has covered nearly 50,000 kilometres in nine years, participated in hundreds of races, and won over 200 medals and awards. They have run side by side in six of the world’s seven most prestigious marathons, missing only the Tokyo run. At the Berlin Marathon, they finished as the top Indian couple, a moment that remains etched in their heart.