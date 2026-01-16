At 60 and 67, This Lucknow Couple Is Running The World And Completing Marathons Together
Together, Bajrang and Asha Singh have run nearly 50,000 kilometres in nine years, proving that partnership and discipline can outlast age and societal expectations.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Lucknow: Trust retired Army men and their best halves to step into their running shoes and they are already record makers. Particularly at an age when most people slow down, they continue with their commitment to stay fit and strong. Like Colonel Bajrang Singh (Retd.) and his wife Asha Singh, who chose to lace up their running shoes and make a mark on marathon treks. A post-retirement experiment for the couple has today made the Lucknow-based couple into global marathoners and symbols of companionship that can achieve the hardest of tasks.
Bajrang Singh retired from the Indian Army in 2014 at the age of 56. Two years later, he was back to running, not with the idea to chase records but to have some purpose in post-retirement life. That return eventually took him to the world’s biggest marathon stages. He became the first runner from Uttar Pradesh to qualify for and complete the Boston Marathon, and has since completed all six World Marathon Majors including the Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York, and Sydney ones. At 67, he is now set to represent India at the World Age Group Marathon Championships.
Asha Singh, his wife, joined him in 2016, when she was 50. A homemaker for decades, she had never been the part of competitive sports. But she ran alongside her husband. "Now it has grown into all-consuming passion," says Asha who is now 60 and an accomplished endurance runner in her own right. She has been competing in everything - from 5 km races to ultra-marathons - at national and international levels.
Together, the couple has covered nearly 50,000 kilometres in nine years, participated in hundreds of races, and won over 200 medals and awards. They have run side by side in six of the world’s seven most prestigious marathons, missing only the Tokyo run. At the Berlin Marathon, they finished as the top Indian couple, a moment that remains etched in their heart.
Their achievements have already earned them a place in the Guinness Book of Records for completing the most World Marathon Majors as a married couple. Another milestone is likely to follow soon only if they complete Tokyo. Then they would have their names among the oldest couples globally to finish such an elite marathon circuit.
But the numbers speak of only one part of the story. The real strength of their journey lies in how they have stood by each other through grueling training schedules, injuries and social reactions. Asha has completed a 100-kilometre ultra-run and once set a world record by running over 50 kilometres daily for 50 consecutive days. Behind her was Bajrang who paced her through exhaustion and self-doubt, just as she stood beside him when he devoted life to the country.
“We run because we want to feel alive and kicking,” Bajrang Singh says.
Asha, now a mother of three and grandmother of three, believes her story will inspire women who think age means weakness. “That’s not true. It’s all about willpower and how much you want to stay agile and healthy,” she points out. Asha recently won a 12-hour endurance race in Lucknow with minimal rest.
Their Tokyo dream remains unfinished for now because the entry is through a lucky draw. This year, only Asha’s name was selected. Bajrang says, "No worries, next time, my name will be there.”
From a 10-kilometre run in Pune in 2016 to the world’s most demanding marathon courses, the Singhs’ journey is not about outrunning others but choosing to spend life in the best possible way. "We chose motion over stagnation, fitness over comfort. And we will reassert, it is never too late to begin," the couple says.
