ETV Bharat / offbeat

At 18, Chhattisgarh's Nandani Nirmalkar Wins 14 Gold Medals And Dreams Of Representing India In Yogasana

Raipur : At an age when teenagers are glued to their seats grabbing their mobile phone and scrolling for hours, 18-year-old Nandani Nirmalkar sets a different example. Her day begins before dawn. By 4 a.m., the Raipur-based Yogasana champion is getting ready to train for a demanding schedule that has helped her win 14 gold medals and two silver medals. No wonder then, she has become Chhattisgarh’s most promising young sportswoman and a yoga icon who her peers look up to.

In the past five years, Nandani has built an impressive record participating in state-level and national events, competing on prestigious platforms such as Khelo India, Yogasana Bharat, the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), the Yoga Olympiad and the West Zone National Yogasana Competition. Her achievements have become a reason of joy and pride for her family, school and the entire state of Chhattisgarh.

At 18, Chhattisgarh's Nandani Nirmalkar Wins 14 Gold Medals And Dreams Of Representing India In Yogasana (ETV Bharat)

Surprisingly, her journey began when she saw her brother come back with medals from yoga competitions. "I was in Class 7 when I used to accompany my elder brother to yoga competitions. Watching him return home with medals sparked a desire that made me decide that I would also pursue Yoga with dedication," recalls the yoga expert.

For Nandani, her admiration for her brother's art evolved into commitment before she consciously decided to take a plunge into the ancient practice. At the age of 12, Nandani represented her state at the national level nine times and participated in numerous state championships. "Each competition," she says, "taught me valuable lessons and strengthened my resolve to improve."

Behind her success lies a level of discipline that few teenagers follow. Everyday, unfailingly, she wakes up at 4 a.m. , leaves for training at 5 a.m. and practices until 7:30 a.m. After returning home, she gets ready for school from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the evening, she spends another two hours on yoga practice before dedicating the rest of the night to academics and preparation for the next day.

At 18, Chhattisgarh's Nandani Nirmalkar Wins 14 Gold Medals And Dreams Of Representing India In Yogasana (ETV Bharat)

Nandani's commitment to yoga extends beyond the mat. For her, yoga has helped her balance studies, sports and screen time. "That is why I have a limited mobile time," she adds.

She believes mobile phones should be used for necessities and learning, not for wasting time. Her brother manages her social media accounts and uploads videos of her performances, allowing her to focus on training and studies instead of spending hours online.