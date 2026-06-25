At 18, Chhattisgarh's Nandani Nirmalkar Wins 14 Gold Medals And Dreams Of Representing India In Yogasana
Raipur’s Nandani Nirmalkar has become Yogasana champion by winning medals through discipline, hard work and consistent practice. She has become the new youth icon.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Raipur : At an age when teenagers are glued to their seats grabbing their mobile phone and scrolling for hours, 18-year-old Nandani Nirmalkar sets a different example. Her day begins before dawn. By 4 a.m., the Raipur-based Yogasana champion is getting ready to train for a demanding schedule that has helped her win 14 gold medals and two silver medals. No wonder then, she has become Chhattisgarh’s most promising young sportswoman and a yoga icon who her peers look up to.
In the past five years, Nandani has built an impressive record participating in state-level and national events, competing on prestigious platforms such as Khelo India, Yogasana Bharat, the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), the Yoga Olympiad and the West Zone National Yogasana Competition. Her achievements have become a reason of joy and pride for her family, school and the entire state of Chhattisgarh.
Surprisingly, her journey began when she saw her brother come back with medals from yoga competitions. "I was in Class 7 when I used to accompany my elder brother to yoga competitions. Watching him return home with medals sparked a desire that made me decide that I would also pursue Yoga with dedication," recalls the yoga expert.
For Nandani, her admiration for her brother's art evolved into commitment before she consciously decided to take a plunge into the ancient practice. At the age of 12, Nandani represented her state at the national level nine times and participated in numerous state championships. "Each competition," she says, "taught me valuable lessons and strengthened my resolve to improve."
Behind her success lies a level of discipline that few teenagers follow. Everyday, unfailingly, she wakes up at 4 a.m. , leaves for training at 5 a.m. and practices until 7:30 a.m. After returning home, she gets ready for school from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the evening, she spends another two hours on yoga practice before dedicating the rest of the night to academics and preparation for the next day.
Nandani's commitment to yoga extends beyond the mat. For her, yoga has helped her balance studies, sports and screen time. "That is why I have a limited mobile time," she adds.
She believes mobile phones should be used for necessities and learning, not for wasting time. Her brother manages her social media accounts and uploads videos of her performances, allowing her to focus on training and studies instead of spending hours online.
She follows a disciplined diet, mostly home-cooked. Foods made from refined flour is out of her plate, and she stays away from excessive sugar. "Maintaining a healthy body is essential for athletic performance," she states assertively.
She credits Yoga for improving her concentration, mental strength and academic performance. "Practices like Tratak and Pranayama help me stay focused, calm and productive. Yoga is not just about keeping the body fit; it also makes us mentally stronger. When the mind is calm, it becomes easier to concentrate on studies and remember what we learn,” she explains.
At school, she mentors younger students who show flexibility and potential in the discipline. Nandani is equally enthusiastic about promoting yoga among the wider public. For the past two years, she has participated in International Yoga Day programmes at the airport, conducting sessions and speaking to staff about the importance of yoga and healthy living.
“Everyone should dedicate at least one hour a day to their body,” she says.
Apart from competitive Yogasana, Nandani enjoys yoga dance, a discipline that combines artistic expression with yogic movements. She has performed at major events linked to Khelo India and in programmes in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. Recently, she participated in a yoga-dance performance during a Sickle Cell Day event at a medical college.
Ask her how her school has supported her and the youngster says, "It has a significant role in my journey," she says adding that her school - Government Dani Girls’ School - has been very supportive of her. The school’s principal, teachers and management have helped arrange travel for competitions and consistently motivated her to pursue sporting excellence.
As Indian sports continue to expand opportunities for young athletes through initiatives like Khelo India, Nandani believes children must take sports as seriously as academics. "Today we have access to scholarships, recognition and career opportunities that were not available to previous generations. So everyone must adopt a healthy life and then chase their dreams with passion," she suggests.
Despite her growing success, Nandani’s biggest dream is to represent India in international Yogasana competitions and bring home medals for the country. "I will bring laurels for the country," she says.
Her aspirations are not limited to yoga. Going forward, she also aspires to prepare for the National Defence Academy and join the Indian Navy or even try getting into the civil services. "Both will help me serve the country," adds the yoga expert.
Between 2021 and 2026, Nandani has scripted a story of passion and perseverance. Her priorities are discipline, sacrifice and determination. "More than talent, consistency, focus and a willingness to learn are the basic requirements to achieve something exceptional. Then no one can stop you from achieving success," Nandani says with a smile.
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