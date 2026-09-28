ETV Bharat / offbeat

At 14, Odisha's Swaraj Satpathy Turns Discarded Garage Parts Into An Electric Vehicle VOLT-X

Bhawanipatna/Bhubaneswar: Generation Alpha has grown up in a world that gives young people new ways to explore technology. Fourteen-year-old Swaraj Satpathy has put that opportunity to work. Using parts collected from garage scrap, he has built a two-seater, solar-powered electric vehicle, which he has named VOLT-X. The project took him three months.

Swaraj said VOLT-X has a 48-volt, 800-watt brushless DC motor, a 48-volt battery and a disc brake system. “It can reach a top speed of about 25 kmph, takes around three to four hours to charge and cost approximately Rs 1 lakh to build,” he added.

“It was my dream to sit in a vehicle I had designed and I followed my passion,” Swaraj said. He wanted the vehicle to run on electricity while also using solar power. Concerned about charging, he incorporated solar power into the design and provided battery backup for use at night.

Swaraj, a student at Vikash Residential School in Bhawanipatna, had long wanted to turn discarded materials into something useful. “Designing and building a vehicle was at the back of my mind. So I kept visiting garages and collecting scrap from four-wheelers,” he said. He then brought together the motor, battery, steering and braking systems needed to make it run.

Collecting garage scrap was only the beginning. Getting the steering system to work properly proved to be his biggest challenge. Swaraj tested it repeatedly before finally making it function.

Swaraj at the wheel (ETV Bharat)

The finished two-seater is a starting point for his next plans. Swaraj wants to expand VOLT-X to four seats and is working on fitting disc brakes to all four wheels. “I plan to bring such a vehicle to the market one day. If I get government support, I would like to build more electric vehicles and add facilities for passengers,” he said.

For Swaraj, the project also shows what can be done with materials others have thrown away. “We often discard things without thinking. But many of them can be put to use with a little ingenuity. I believe waste materials can lead to new inventions if we have the right idea,” he said.

Swaraj with his parents (ETV Bharat)

His parents watched the project take shape with different initial reactions. “I am proud of Swaraj and would be happy to see him become an entrepreneur,” his father said. His mother admitted that she had initially been concerned about the time he was spending on the vehicle. “I would often ask him to concentrate more on his studies than on this work. But today he has made me so proud. When I saw the vehicle taking shape, I started encouraging him,” she said.

School principal Arati Mishra said Swaraj had performed well in science and project work. “He built VOLT-X with guidance from our school teachers. The school management will also support him in developing the vehicle further,” she said. According to Mishra, the school plans to explore a patent application and use the vehicle within its campus.