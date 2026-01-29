ETV Bharat / offbeat

Astro Tourism: Uttarakhand Reimagines Night Sky As Its Newest Tourist Frontier

Dehradun: The unpolluted environment in the hills of Uttarakhand provide the state with the potential to explore and promote stargazing or astro tourism. The state government is tapping this potential while offering the visitors to experience special celestial events in the crystal clear skies from the beautiful Himalayan locales.

Stargazing is a new form of tourism activity that involves observing celestial objects such as stars, planets, constellations and the Milky Way through a telescope under the open sky. In recent years, its popularity has grown rapidly among science enthusiasts, tourists and the younger generation.

Clear skies in mountainous and rural areas, away from city lights, offer excellent opportunities for stargazing in Uttarakhand. According to astronomy experts, many constellations and planets can be seen with the naked eye while binoculars and telescopes offer a more in-depth view of the sky. Stargazing not only provides a means of understanding the universe but also provides a sense of peace and connection with nature. Consequently, it is now being considered an educational and tourist activity.

Additional director of Uttarakhand Tourism Council, Poonam Chand, said, “Since the dawn of time, humans have been fascinated by the twinkling stars in the sky. The Uttarakhand Tourism Board has introduced a new activity to offer visitors the experience of the beautiful valleys and the stars shining in the clear night sky. This is unique in Uttarakhand because the clear skies here are something not easily seen in other metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai. The reason behind this is the clean environment.”

Poonam said that due to the lack of pollution in the mountains of Uttarakhand, the sky appears crystal clear providing Uttarakhand with immense potential in the field of astro tourism.

She further explained that given the immense potential of astro tourism in Uttarakhand, the government launched a pilot project last year and work is underway to bring it to fruition. She disclosed, “While Nakshatra Sabhas were held at specific locations across the state last year, more than 500 astro tour guides are being trained under a program to make the stargazing facilities available to those interested. Locals have been trained as astro tour guides in Dehradun, Rishikesh, Kausani, Nainital and Ramnagar among other places.”