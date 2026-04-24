ETV Bharat / offbeat

Passion In Silence, Away From The Race: Story Of A Housekeeping Staffer At Ramoji Film City

Bethe Sowjanya is one such individual who continues to follow her passion in silence. A self-trained drawing artist, she dedicates her free time to art while balancing her daily responsibilities. She works as housekeeping staff and is currently deployed at Ramoji Film City.

In this fast-paced, competitive world, people constantly strive to prove their worth. Yet, not everyone chooses to run the same race. Some quietly pursue their passion, finding personal satisfaction beyond recognition.

Hyderabad: Life today often feels like a relentless race, where society pushes individuals to follow a predefined path of success.

Her job demands constant attention to detail - managing kitchen inventory, serving food, and maintaining cleanliness. Despite this, she makes the most of her brief moments of rest to sketch and paint. A self-trained artist, Sowjanya always carries her drawing materials wherever she goes, ensuring that she never misses an opportunity to express her creativity.

Whether at work or at home, she uses every spare moment to translate her thoughts into drawings. For her, art is not about recognition or validation, but a source of personal satisfaction and peace.

Bethe Sowjanya continues to nurture her love for art and reading amid the demands of daily life (ETV Bharat)

Beyond art, Sowjanya is also passionate about reading. At a time when smartphones dominate leisure, she prefers books and drawing over digital distractions.

Bethe Sowjanya's art work (ETV Bharat)

Hailing from Abdullahpurmet in Hayathnagar in Ranga Reddy district, Sowjanya completed her education up to Class 10 before entering the workforce due to financial constraints. While life's struggles continue, she remains committed to nurturing her passion.

Bethe Sowjanya's art work (ETV Bharat)

Sowjanya does not seek recognition for her talent. Instead, she finds joy in simply doing what she loves. Her story is a quiet reminder that passion need not always be showcased - it can also be lived, silently and meaningfully.

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