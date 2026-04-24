Passion In Silence, Away From The Race: Story Of A Housekeeping Staffer At Ramoji Film City
Hailing from Abdullahpurmet in Ranga Reddy district, Sowjanya completed Class 10 before stepping into the workforce due to financial constraints, reports Sonit Kumar Goswami
Published : April 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Life today often feels like a relentless race, where society pushes individuals to follow a predefined path of success.
In this fast-paced, competitive world, people constantly strive to prove their worth. Yet, not everyone chooses to run the same race. Some quietly pursue their passion, finding personal satisfaction beyond recognition.
Bethe Sowjanya is one such individual who continues to follow her passion in silence. A self-trained drawing artist, she dedicates her free time to art while balancing her daily responsibilities. She works as housekeeping staff and is currently deployed at Ramoji Film City.
Her job demands constant attention to detail - managing kitchen inventory, serving food, and maintaining cleanliness. Despite this, she makes the most of her brief moments of rest to sketch and paint. A self-trained artist, Sowjanya always carries her drawing materials wherever she goes, ensuring that she never misses an opportunity to express her creativity.
Whether at work or at home, she uses every spare moment to translate her thoughts into drawings. For her, art is not about recognition or validation, but a source of personal satisfaction and peace.
Beyond art, Sowjanya is also passionate about reading. At a time when smartphones dominate leisure, she prefers books and drawing over digital distractions.
Hailing from Abdullahpurmet in Hayathnagar in Ranga Reddy district, Sowjanya completed her education up to Class 10 before entering the workforce due to financial constraints. While life's struggles continue, she remains committed to nurturing her passion.
Sowjanya does not seek recognition for her talent. Instead, she finds joy in simply doing what she loves. Her story is a quiet reminder that passion need not always be showcased - it can also be lived, silently and meaningfully.
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