How A Woman From Assam Made Water Hyacinth A Source Of Livelihood, Sustainability And Pride
Purnima Borgohain has demonstrated the use of the aquatic weed as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic, creating new avenues for rural income generation.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST
Amguri: Once seen as a useless aquatic weed that clogged ponds and wetlands, Water Hyacinth which is locally known as Pani Meteka, is now weaving a new story of hope and empowerment in rural Assam.
At the heart of this transformation stands Purnima Borgohain of Dikhowmukh Bhorolua village of Sivasagar district who has turned this plant into a source of livelihood, sustainability and pride.
This plant is in abundance in Assam's rivers, ponds and marshes and is often seen as a nuisance. But Purnima saw potential in it as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic. She began crafting daily use products such as handbags, mats, dining table covers, hats and carpets from dried and treated Water Hyacinth.
"Nature has given us everything that we need. We just have to learn how to use it wisely," said Purnima with a conviction.
At a time when the world is battling plastic pollution, Purnima's work offers a sustainable solution. By transforming a locally available renewable resource into attractive, durable items, she has not only reduced human dependency on plastics but also created new avenues for rural income generation.
Her initiative reflects a broader vision of promoting eco-friendly industries as part of Assam's grassroots economy while safeguarding the state's environmental health.
Purnima's journey began in 2009 when she first received training in Water Hyacinth craft in Dibrugarh. In 2011, she went to Ahmedabad in Gujarat where she was skills were honed to make her eligible to be a master trainer. Since then, she has trained more than 10 women from her own village and hundred others across Assam, helping them gain self-reliance through small-scale craft entrepreneurship.
Her backyard has been turned into a small workshop where women weave, dry and shape the plants into market-ready products. When women take charge, families and societies become stronger, is the belief that drives Purnima.
While the demand for eco-friendly products remains low within Assam, the response from outside the state has been remarkable so far. Her products are in high demand in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Shimla, Haryana and even across the border in Kathmandu and Bhutan.
"A product worth Rs 500 in Assam can sell for Rs 1500 in Mumbai. People outside are far more aware of the value of natural and handcrafted goods," she disclosed.
Purnima's perseverance has made her a symbol of rural entrepreneurship and environmental consciousness. Local residents hail her as a source of pride while calling her efforts "an inspiration for Assam". Yet, she believes there is still much more to be done. She dreams of setting up a small-scale industry in her village to expand production and create employment for more women.
"Assam is blessed with several natural resources that can be harnessed wisely to develop a resilient rural economy," she said, while appealing to the government for support and financial aid and, at the same time, facilitate adequate training opportunities and market linkages to further boost her vision.
