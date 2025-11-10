ETV Bharat / offbeat

How A Woman From Assam Made Water Hyacinth A Source Of Livelihood, Sustainability And Pride

Amguri: Once seen as a useless aquatic weed that clogged ponds and wetlands, Water Hyacinth which is locally known as Pani Meteka, is now weaving a new story of hope and empowerment in rural Assam.

At the heart of this transformation stands Purnima Borgohain of Dikhowmukh Bhorolua village of Sivasagar district who has turned this plant into a source of livelihood, sustainability and pride.

This plant is in abundance in Assam's rivers, ponds and marshes and is often seen as a nuisance. But Purnima saw potential in it as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic. She began crafting daily use products such as handbags, mats, dining table covers, hats and carpets from dried and treated Water Hyacinth.

Assam Woman Makes Water Hyacinth A Vehicle Of Livelihood, Sustainability And Pride (ETV Bharat)

"Nature has given us everything that we need. We just have to learn how to use it wisely," said Purnima with a conviction.

At a time when the world is battling plastic pollution, Purnima's work offers a sustainable solution. By transforming a locally available renewable resource into attractive, durable items, she has not only reduced human dependency on plastics but also created new avenues for rural income generation.