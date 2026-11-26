Assam Startup Eyes National And International Market For Six-Century Old Drink
‘Luk Lao’ is a traditional rice wine associated with the Tai-Ahom community of the region
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
New Delhi: A six-century-old drink from Assam has become a major draw at the state’s pavilion at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. ‘Luk Lao’ is a traditional rice wine associated with the Tai-Ahom community of the region. Apart from its flavour, it is steeped in the history and tradition of the area. It has been an integral part of the social and cultural traditions.
Deepjyoti Duwori of Sivasagar is participating in the trade fair for the first time with the aim of bringing this traditional Assamese drink to the national and international markets. Dressed in traditional Assamese attire and a turban, Deepjyoti can be seen explaining the history of this beverage, its preparation process and its specialities to the keen visitors to the pavilion.
Deepjyoti explained that Luk Lao dates back to the Tai-Ahom dynasty. “This dynasty ruled Assam for nearly 600 years from 1228 to 1826. Since then, the drink has been a part of traditional festivals, social gatherings and community celebrations. In Assam, it is associated with hospitality and cultural customs,” he said.
Preparation sets it apart
He disclosed that the process of preparing Luk Lao sets it apart from other beverages. He said that there are 112 varieties of sticky rice found in Assam, of which he primarily uses the 'Aguni Bora' variety. Several locally available herbs are mixed with the rice. Prominent among these are Asiatic Pennywort, also known as Brahmi or Mandukaparni.
He disclosed, “The rice and herbal mixture is naturally fermented for around 15 days, resulting in this traditional beverage.” According to him, adopting a modern and controlled manufacturing process helps maintain consistent quality and flavour.
Deepjyoti related that this drink contains approximately 10% to 12% alcohol and it is used in Assam during traditional rituals and community events. He claimed that due to the fermentation process, it also retains elements such as amino acids, organic acids, vitamins, and minerals. This is why he considers it a unique heritage drink linked to Assam's cultural identity.
Not an easy journey
He explained that his journey in commercialising this traditional beverage was not easy. After the formation of a new government in Assam in 2016, the then Finance Minister and present Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced a policy to grant licenses for the production of traditional beverages. Deepjyoti began working in this direction after this announcement.
In 2020, he received an official license to produce it and started his business with a bank loan. He also received a grant of Rs 15 lakh under the Assam government's startup initiative, My Assam Startup ID (MASI) which helped him grow his business.
“The state government has also amended its excise policy, allowing shopkeepers to obtain a license for Rs 500 to sell this traditional beverage. In 2022, I launched the modern-market brand ‘Luk Lao’ under Divine Grace Enterprises,” he shared.
Eyeing Delhi market
Deepjyoti disclosed that his brand was ranked 26th among the 100 startups in the country selected for export by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). Currently, the beverage is available in Assamese markets packaged in a premium 750 ml glass bottle.
Deepjyoti said that after receiving a positive response at the trade fair, he plans to start selling it in Delhi as well. He is in talks with distributors in the national capital in a bid to establish recognition for Luk Lao both nationally and internationally, bringing Assam's 600-year-old cultural heritage to the new generation and the world.
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