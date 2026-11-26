ETV Bharat / offbeat

Assam Startup Eyes National And International Market For Six-Century Old Drink

Deepjyoti Duwori With His Product ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A six-century-old drink from Assam has become a major draw at the state’s pavilion at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. ‘Luk Lao’ is a traditional rice wine associated with the Tai-Ahom community of the region. Apart from its flavour, it is steeped in the history and tradition of the area. It has been an integral part of the social and cultural traditions.

Deepjyoti Duwori of Sivasagar is participating in the trade fair for the first time with the aim of bringing this traditional Assamese drink to the national and international markets. Dressed in traditional Assamese attire and a turban, Deepjyoti can be seen explaining the history of this beverage, its preparation process and its specialities to the keen visitors to the pavilion.

Luk Lao (ETV Bharat) Deepjyoti explained that Luk Lao dates back to the Tai-Ahom dynasty. “This dynasty ruled Assam for nearly 600 years from 1228 to 1826. Since then, the drink has been a part of traditional festivals, social gatherings and community celebrations. In Assam, it is associated with hospitality and cultural customs,” he said. Preparation sets it apart He disclosed that the process of preparing Luk Lao sets it apart from other beverages. He said that there are 112 varieties of sticky rice found in Assam, of which he primarily uses the 'Aguni Bora' variety. Several locally available herbs are mixed with the rice. Prominent among these are Asiatic Pennywort, also known as Brahmi or Mandukaparni. He disclosed, “The rice and herbal mixture is naturally fermented for around 15 days, resulting in this traditional beverage.” According to him, adopting a modern and controlled manufacturing process helps maintain consistent quality and flavour. Deepjyoti related that this drink contains approximately 10% to 12% alcohol and it is used in Assam during traditional rituals and community events. He claimed that due to the fermentation process, it also retains elements such as amino acids, organic acids, vitamins, and minerals. This is why he considers it a unique heritage drink linked to Assam's cultural identity. Not an easy journey