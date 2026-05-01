ETV Bharat / offbeat

Assam: Silapathar Science College, Where Students Learn Farming & Entrepreneurship While Studying

Jonai (Dhemaji, Assam): In ancient times, education in India involved textual learning inside "schools", along with practical education in the fields, which brought students in touch with nature and the outside world. That connect with nature is completely lost in the modern education system, which is entirely conducted inside classrooms. However, a college in Assam is making a difference.

Silapathar Science College, located in Assam's Dhemaji district that borders Arunachal Pradesh, has been in the news for a unique reason. Established in 1996, the college has been involved in imparting farming training to students along with the regular curricula. The college's initiative, called the 'Seuji Pam (green farm)' project, encourages students to engage in agricultural activities, and learning about organic farming under the guidance of teachers.

This initiative has been producing a variety of vegetables like cucumbers, ladies fingers, gourds, chillies, bitter gourds, etc. in the land designated by the college for agriculture. For the students engaged in the farming activities, the project offers hands-on entrepreneurial training. Of late, they have also started mushroom cultivation.

College principal Ranjit Saikia said, "The produce of the farm are being sold at the local market, and have high demand due to their quality because of organic techniques used." He added, "For a student, the education in a classroom is not enough. A job-oriented education often spoils certain students. So we have started this initiative for imparting quality and practical education to students, so that instead of only trying to look for jobs, they are learning how to be an entrepreneur."