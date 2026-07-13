Assam Entrepreneur Turns Bamboo Into A Business Success, Employs 25 People
Bamboo salt is traditionally believed to have originated in Korea, where Buddhist monks prepared it for its medicinal properties, reports Chandan Karmakar.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
Golaghat: An entrepreneur from Assam's Golaghat district has converted a traditional Korean method of making bamboo salt into a thriving business. He has created a value-added product using locally available bamboo and has generated employment for dozens of people.
Bhairav Gogoi, a resident of Borhola Tiniali in Golaghat, produces medicinal bamboo salt using Assam's indigenous bamboo. The product, marketed under the brand 9X Bamboo Salt, is now being sold across India and exported to international markets.
Bamboo salt is traditionally believed to have originated in Korea, where Buddhist monks prepared it for its medicinal properties.
The process involves filling bamboo tubes with sea salt, sealing them, and repeatedly heating them over high temperatures. After several rounds of firing, the salt melts into a liquid, which is later cooled and solidified to produce bamboo salt. The repeated heating process is believed to enrich the salt with minerals from the bamboo.
A BTech graduate, Gogoi said the idea struck him during a visit to Hyderabad, where he first came across bamboo salt production.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "During a visit to Hyderabad, I saw bamboo salt being made. The process fascinated me, and after returning home, I decided to start producing it commercially using Assam's bamboo." He said Assam's large bamboo species make the state particularly suitable for bamboo salt production.
"This type of salt is produced in other places as well, but ours is different because we use bamboo native to Assam," he said.
According to Gogoi, bamboo salt has a market value internationally and is exported regularly, and is also being supplied to several Indian states.
The entrepreneur said the venture has become financially sustainable and currently provides direct and indirect employment to around 20–25 people and that the annual profit is around Rs 5 lakh.
Gogoi said bamboo salt is rich in minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and iron and is believed to offer several health benefits, including supporting overall wellness and disease prevention. While bamboo salt is marketed for its mineral content, many of its claimed medicinal benefits require further scientific validation.
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