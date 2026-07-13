ETV Bharat / offbeat

Assam Entrepreneur Turns Bamboo Into A Business Success, Employs 25 People

Golaghat: An entrepreneur from Assam's Golaghat district has converted a traditional Korean method of making bamboo salt into a thriving business. He has created a value-added product using locally available bamboo and has generated employment for dozens of people.

Bhairav Gogoi, a resident of Borhola Tiniali in Golaghat, produces medicinal bamboo salt using Assam's indigenous bamboo. The product, marketed under the brand 9X Bamboo Salt, is now being sold across India and exported to international markets.

Assam Entrepreneur Turns Bamboo Into A Business Success With Medicinal Bamboo Salt (ETV Bharat)

Bamboo salt is traditionally believed to have originated in Korea, where Buddhist monks prepared it for its medicinal properties.

The process involves filling bamboo tubes with sea salt, sealing them, and repeatedly heating them over high temperatures. After several rounds of firing, the salt melts into a liquid, which is later cooled and solidified to produce bamboo salt. The repeated heating process is believed to enrich the salt with minerals from the bamboo.