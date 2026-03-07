ETV Bharat / offbeat

Assam Entrepreneur Nibedita Deka Turns Traditional Pitha-Ladu Business Into A Growing Venture

Deka, who prepares Assamese sweets made from rice and coconut-jaggery, now supplies her products not only to nearby districts but also to other states based on online orders. Her products are being shipped to places such as Kolkata and Haryana.

Mangaldoi: Pitha and ladu are among the most popular traditional Assamese snacks, commonly enjoyed with tea. They look like rice cakes and coconut-jaggery laddus and are loved as a homemade alternative to biscuits. Across Assam, many women have turned the preparation of these traditional delicacies into a small business, which helps them earn a steady income. Among them is Nibedita Deka of Mangaldoi, who has taken this trade a step further with her entrepreneurial approach.

She began her entrepreneurial journey with a stationery-cum-book shop before venturing into the food business. Today, she produces traditional Assamese sweets like pitha and ladu, while also running two canteens at different locations under her supervision. At the same time, she continues to manage her home-based food enterprise.

Despite expanding her food business, Deka continues to operate her stationery and book shop. She said her business started in 2019 at the All Women Mangaldoi Weekly Bazaar and has grown since then. Managing multiple ventures keeps her occupied throughout the day, but she says the hard work is rewarding.

“With my business, I am helping my husband and also supporting my daughter’s education,” she said. “The youth of Assam should come forward to start such businesses. People outside our state are interested in buying our traditional food products. Assamese cuisine is rich and diverse, and we should look at it from a commercial perspective while preserving our traditions,” she added.