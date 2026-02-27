ETV Bharat / offbeat

Assam Designer Meghali Das Empowers Hundreds Of Rural Women Through Bamboo Fashion Jewellery

In 2023, she took the help of social media platforms to invite women to enroll in a bamboo jewellery training workshop that she would conduct. She received more than 40 applications and thus started her first training class. “By the time the training ended, some had dropped out, but a total of 40 women completed the course. Today, they run their own businesses and earn well,” says Meghali with a smile.

In 2020, when Covid-19 struck, Meghali underwent a training programme in jewellery designing. “When I started experimenting with bamboo, designing both contemporary and traditional jewellery, the results were very good, and I began marketing them in my own way. I used to take the products to various exhibitions,” says Meghali. But she was not content with becoming just a successful designer and entrepreneur. “I wanted women to learn the art and earn. Bamboo is readily available everywhere; people grow it in their backyards in rural areas. So I decided to teach those who were interested in the art and help them market their products,” she explains.

Guwahati: Meghali Das knew she was meant to pursue creative pursuits. She also knew she wanted to empower more women from rural Assam through capacity building and help them become independent. A certified jewellery designer, she chose bamboo as her medium, though she was trained to work with various other metals and materials. Easily available in all parts of the state, bamboo became her tool to bring hundreds of women into her fold, training them to earn by selling bamboo jewellery.

However, that was not the end of Meghali’s aspiration to empower more women from the lower echelons of society and rural communities. She began visiting villages in the periphery and spoke to women about the beauty and potential of bamboo jewellery. She garnered support from many, most of whom agreed to undergo training. “Once the training got going, women became upbeat about the prospects the art could offer them. They were worried about market access and linkages, but initially, I convinced them that I would buy their products at a fair price,” she narrates.

Bamboo Fashion Jewellery (ETV Bharat)

True to her word, Meghali has empowered hundreds of women who are now independently selling their products. “Some give their products to me, and I keep them in my showroom, which is the only exclusive bamboo jewellery outlet in the entire Northeast. They get value for their work, and I get good, classy products to sell,” she says.

Participants trying their hands at the workshop Meghali conducted to train women (ETV Bharat)

One entire piece of bamboo costs around Rs 120 in the local market and can fetch up to Rs 50,000 if utilised to create aesthetic products, she adds. Not only jewellery, several artisans are making curtains, floor mats, ornaments and decorative items from bamboo, also known as ‘Green Gold’. “Bamboo has immense possibilities. It is often labelled as Green Gold. Many products can be made from it. Assam and the Northeast have abundant bamboo resources. One can create many forms of ornaments from bamboo,” she states.

Recently, some government officials visited her showroom and appreciated her work. They assured support. “But I have not received any support from the government so far. Everything I am doing is from my own pocket. It gives me great satisfaction to see self-reliant women,” asserts Meghali.

Bamboo jewellery on display at Meghali's showroom (ETV Bharat)

She also provided training to inmates of Guwahati Central Jail in making bamboo ornaments.

Now 47, Meghali says that all parts of bamboo can be used for making ornaments. “Making bamboo ornaments does not require many instruments; it can be done with patience. Research is on at many places to create more attractive designs for bamboo jewellery,” she says.

Meghali displaying her works at an exhibition (ETV Bharat)

The price of bamboo ornaments at Meghali’s showroom ranges between Rs 50 and Rs 5,000, depending on the design and the effort involved. “For me, the smiles on the faces of the women bamboo jewellers are enough to carry forward the effort. Support or no support, my work will never stop. My empowerment journey must help other women become financially independent,” she concludes.