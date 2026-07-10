Asia's Largest Trout Farm Boosts Kashmir's Blue Economy, Creates New Opportunities
Kokernag farm produces nearly 6.3 million eggs, 2 million seeds, 100 metric ton trout annually, boosting Kashmir’s blue economy and creating jobs, repors Mir Ishfaq
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 10, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Kokernag: Nestled in the scenic Breng Valley of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Asia’s largest trout fish farm stands as a symbol of growth and economic development. By producing nearly 6.3 million eggs, over 2 million fish seeds, and around 100 metric tons of trout annually, the farm is strengthening the region’s blue economy beyond expectations.
Established in 1984, the farm runs under the Kokernag Trout Fisheries Project and has also emerged as a main supplier of quality fish seed to government and private trout farms across J&K and Ladakh.
The project spans over 400 kanal and is situated approximately 76 km from Srinagar and 26 km from Anantnag town. Its location, along with water sourced from the cold, oxygen-rich natural springs of Kokernag, provides an ideal environment for breeding rainbow and brown trout using advanced scientific methods, per experts.
According to official data, trout egg production increased from 56.40 lakh in the 2024-25 financial year to 62.90 lakh in 2025-26. Fish seed production also witnessed a major growth from 18 lakh to over 20 lakh during the same period.
Farmers and officials said that the increased production also boosted revenue for the project, growing from Rs 2.40 crore to Rs 2.70 crore. “The figures reflect more than a 10 percent rise in seed production and demonstrate the farm’s steady growth and improved performance,” said Sajjad Ahmed, Chief Planning Officer (CPO) of the farm.
He said that besides expanding production, the project has introduced several upgrades, adding modern infrastructure like a floating trout feed manufacturing plant and scientifically designed breeding systems and raceways to improve fish rearing.
“The Kokernag Trout Fisheries Project has also become a major center for tourism, research, and education, attracting thousands of tourists, students, researchers, and fisheries professionals every year,” he said.
Ahmed said the farm plays a key role in promoting trout farming in both the public and private sectors. “The project is not only generating revenue for the government exchequer but also creating new employment opportunities,” he said.
He also claimed that production at the farm has increased by 10 to 15 percent this year, with annual trout production touching about 100 metric tons. “Under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), this project has gained new momentum. Trout culture is growing rapidly not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also in other states of the country,” Ahmed added.
Farm Manager Syed Manzoor said the project sets ambitious production goals every year as production targets are fixed annually, and the government aims for a 20 to 30 percent increase.
“We are working to achieve this through modern technology, experienced staff, and effective management strategies. The farm is prepared to deal with challenges such as drought, climate change, and water scarcity through alternative arrangements and modern techniques,” he said. “So far, there has been no reduction in water flow that could pose a threat to the farm's activities.”
The trout breeding season runs from November to the end of February, when eggs are collected despite freezing temperatures. Trout eggs complete their life cycle in about 40 days before being supplied to government and private fish farms.
“The farm also rears eyed eggs and five-to-six-gram fry until the end of April. Taking care of these eggs is a very sensitive and labor-intensive stage, but our trained staff successfully carries out this responsibility,” said Manzoor.
He said fries are supplied to districts including Doda, Kishtwar, and Reasi, while fresh trout eggs are sent to Jammu and Ladakh in December. In the past, the project has also exported trout eggs to Bhutan and Tamil Nadu.
Manzoor also highlighted future prospects of trout farming, saying that it offers significant opportunities for employment. “Through RAS technology, even people without natural water sources can now raise trout. We appeal to unemployed youth to take advantage of government schemes and enter this sector. The Fisheries Department is ready to provide all possible technical and financial support,” he added.
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