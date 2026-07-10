ETV Bharat / offbeat

Asia's Largest Trout Farm Boosts Kashmir's Blue Economy, Creates New Opportunities

Kokernag: Nestled in the scenic Breng Valley of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Asia’s largest trout fish farm stands as a symbol of growth and economic development. By producing nearly 6.3 million eggs, over 2 million fish seeds, and around 100 metric tons of trout annually, the farm is strengthening the region’s blue economy beyond expectations.

Established in 1984, the farm runs under the Kokernag Trout Fisheries Project and has also emerged as a main supplier of quality fish seed to government and private trout farms across J&K and Ladakh.

The project spans over 400 kanal and is situated approximately 76 km from Srinagar and 26 km from Anantnag town. Its location, along with water sourced from the cold, oxygen-rich natural springs of Kokernag, provides an ideal environment for breeding rainbow and brown trout using advanced scientific methods, per experts.

Asia's Largest Trout Farm Boosts Kashmir's Blue Economy, Creates New Opportunities (ETV Bharat)

According to official data, trout egg production increased from 56.40 lakh in the 2024-25 financial year to 62.90 lakh in 2025-26. Fish seed production also witnessed a major growth from 18 lakh to over 20 lakh during the same period.

Farmers and officials said that the increased production also boosted revenue for the project, growing from Rs 2.40 crore to Rs 2.70 crore. “The figures reflect more than a 10 percent rise in seed production and demonstrate the farm’s steady growth and improved performance,” said Sajjad Ahmed, Chief Planning Officer (CPO) of the farm.

He said that besides expanding production, the project has introduced several upgrades, adding modern infrastructure like a floating trout feed manufacturing plant and scientifically designed breeding systems and raceways to improve fish rearing.