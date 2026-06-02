Rajasthan: The Asian Openbill Stork Is Abandoning Its Traditional Habitat In Bharatpur
The migratory bird is taking to the neighbouring Malah region, a move experts see as environmental changes taking place in its traditional breeding ground.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Bharatpur: The Asian Openbill Stork, considered the messenger of the monsoon season, has started distancing itself from its habitat in Keoladeo Ghana National Park. Once known for nesting in the dense forest of the park, this migratory bird is now more visible in the forests and water bodies of Malah village to the south of Bharatpur, rather than within the park.
Experts do not see this as a normal shift, but as a sign of Keoladeo Ghana’s changing habitat and weakening ecology.
Naturalist Randhir Singh said Openbill Storks reuse old nests built in the same location every year, just by adding new nesting material. However, many of the acacia trees in Ghana have either dried up, or lost their canopy. “Years of bird droppings and changing environmental conditions have destroyed the canopy of many old trees, making it difficult for the birds to build safe nests,” he said.
Randhir explained that this is why Openbill Storks are now moving away from their traditional nesting areas inside Keoladeo Ghana, and developing new heronries (mass breeding grounds) in the forests of Malah.
The Malah region currently has relatively better water availability, lush green trees and mixed bird colonies. Spoonbills, Ibises and other waterbirds are already being observed there. Openbill Storks are also finding safe breeding grounds there. Previously, these storks did not nest extensively in the Malah region, but now their numbers are steadily increasing. This change indicates that the birds are seeking more favourable habitats.
Another naturalist, Naveen Karola said that this year, Openbill Storks have arrived in Bharatpur about two weeks in advance. “While initial numbers are low, they are expected to increase rapidly as monsoon activity increases in June,” he said. This early arrival could also be a sign of weather and environmental changes. The monsoon is expected to arrive early this year.
Randhir explained that the Openbill Stork is considered to be an indicator of approaching monsoon. Its body is typically white or grey with glossy black feathers. Adults develop a distinct gap in their beaks. They start arriving in June and occupying their old nesting and breeding grounds. As soon as they sense favourable monsoon conditions, they start breeding. The female lays eggs, followed by several months of brooding. He explained that birds require safe, lush trees for nesting but many of the traditional nesting areas in the dense forests are no longer the same.
Randhir further said Openbill Storks are very attractive during their breeding season. During this time, their feathers display a distinctive sheen. The combination of white, black and grey on their bodies becomes more pronounced and vibrant. This is called breeding plumage.
However, after the breeding season ends, their colouration becomes relatively dull again. These birds are at their most beautiful when they arrive ahead of the monsoon.
Experts believe that Openbill Storks moving away from its traditional nesting sites in Ghana is not just a simple behavioural change. It points to changes in the National Park. If birds are not rehabilitated in the old nesting, new acacia plantations are not developed and the availability of suitable green trees for birds is not ensured, many more species may abandon their traditional breeding grounds in the coming days.
Randhir suggested developing artificial mounds in Ghana and planting acacia saplings on a large scale before the monsoon. This will create new nesting trees in the coming years and provide safe habitat for the birds.
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