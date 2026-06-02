ETV Bharat / offbeat

Rajasthan: The Asian Openbill Stork Is Abandoning Its Traditional Habitat In Bharatpur

Bharatpur: The Asian Openbill Stork, considered the messenger of the monsoon season, has started distancing itself from its habitat in Keoladeo Ghana National Park. Once known for nesting in the dense forest of the park, this migratory bird is now more visible in the forests and water bodies of Malah village to the south of Bharatpur, rather than within the park.

Experts do not see this as a normal shift, but as a sign of Keoladeo Ghana’s changing habitat and weakening ecology.

Naturalist Randhir Singh said Openbill Storks reuse old nests built in the same location every year, just by adding new nesting material. However, many of the acacia trees in Ghana have either dried up, or lost their canopy. “Years of bird droppings and changing environmental conditions have destroyed the canopy of many old trees, making it difficult for the birds to build safe nests,” he said.

Randhir explained that this is why Openbill Storks are now moving away from their traditional nesting areas inside Keoladeo Ghana, and developing new heronries (mass breeding grounds) in the forests of Malah.

The Malah region currently has relatively better water availability, lush green trees and mixed bird colonies. Spoonbills, Ibises and other waterbirds are already being observed there. Openbill Storks are also finding safe breeding grounds there. Previously, these storks did not nest extensively in the Malah region, but now their numbers are steadily increasing. This change indicates that the birds are seeking more favourable habitats.

Another naturalist, Naveen Karola said that this year, Openbill Storks have arrived in Bharatpur about two weeks in advance. “While initial numbers are low, they are expected to increase rapidly as monsoon activity increases in June,” he said. This early arrival could also be a sign of weather and environmental changes. The monsoon is expected to arrive early this year.