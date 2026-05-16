ETV Bharat / offbeat

Four Historic Sites In Uttarakhand To Get A Facelift As ASI Launches Massive Restoration Effort

Dehradun: The Archaeological Survey of India has launched a major initiative to restore four historic temples and fort complexes — the Katarmal Sun Temple, Lakhamandal Temple, Mahasu Devta Temple and Chandpur Garhi — in Uttarakhand.

While extensive efforts are underway to arrest water seepage that have persisted for years, the work will be executed without compromising the original architectural style, ancient craftsmanship or historical identity of these protected monuments.

According to sources, the ASI will the repair their roofs and spires by ensuring that their original form remains unaltered. The process employs a technique that places greater reliance on traditional craftsmanship and original stone material over modern construction material.

"The roofs of many temples are constructed using traditional stone slabs. However, due to the weakening of the structural joints, rainwater is seeping directly into the garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum)," said Mohan Joshi, assistant archaeologist, Dehradun Circle.

The primary challenge is to arrest the water seepage without using cement, RCC or artificial materials. To achieve this, each stone will be individually removed, the internal structure repaired, and the stones subsequently reinstalled in their original sequence.

The Katarmal Sun Temple

The Katarmal temple, situated near Almora, is believed to have been constructed in the 9th century by King Katarmal of the Katyuri dynasty. This temple ranks among the rare Sun temples in north India. It is also known as the Baraditya Temple. Surrounding the main temple are over 40 smaller shrines, collectively forming an extensive temple complex. A unique feature of this temple is that the first rays of the sun reach the 'Garbhagriha' at a specific, precise moment.

Currently, water has started seeping from the temple's main shikhara (spire). This is increasing the humidity within the sanctum sanctorum and causing erosion of the walls. For the first time, the ASI will carefully dismantle the temple's spire. The damaged stones will be removed and replaced with similar local stones. Wherever necessary, the joints will be reinforced using traditional lime-based mortar and traditional mixtures.

Lakhamandal Temple

The Lakhamandal temple is situated in Jaunsar region of Dehradun district. According to local legend, this is the very site where the Kauravas constructed the lakshagriha (Palace of Lac) in an attempt to burn the Pandavas alive. The temple complex houses a massive Shivling and many ancient sculptures.