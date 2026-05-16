Four Historic Sites In Uttarakhand To Get A Facelift As ASI Launches Massive Restoration Effort
Conservation work in Katarmal Sun Temple, Lakhamandal Temple, Mahasu Devta Temple, Chandpur Garhi begins, after roof seepage is noticed in the historical and religious sites.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Dehradun: The Archaeological Survey of India has launched a major initiative to restore four historic temples and fort complexes — the Katarmal Sun Temple, Lakhamandal Temple, Mahasu Devta Temple and Chandpur Garhi — in Uttarakhand.
While extensive efforts are underway to arrest water seepage that have persisted for years, the work will be executed without compromising the original architectural style, ancient craftsmanship or historical identity of these protected monuments.
According to sources, the ASI will the repair their roofs and spires by ensuring that their original form remains unaltered. The process employs a technique that places greater reliance on traditional craftsmanship and original stone material over modern construction material.
"The roofs of many temples are constructed using traditional stone slabs. However, due to the weakening of the structural joints, rainwater is seeping directly into the garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum)," said Mohan Joshi, assistant archaeologist, Dehradun Circle.
The primary challenge is to arrest the water seepage without using cement, RCC or artificial materials. To achieve this, each stone will be individually removed, the internal structure repaired, and the stones subsequently reinstalled in their original sequence.
The Katarmal Sun Temple
The Katarmal temple, situated near Almora, is believed to have been constructed in the 9th century by King Katarmal of the Katyuri dynasty. This temple ranks among the rare Sun temples in north India. It is also known as the Baraditya Temple. Surrounding the main temple are over 40 smaller shrines, collectively forming an extensive temple complex. A unique feature of this temple is that the first rays of the sun reach the 'Garbhagriha' at a specific, precise moment.
Currently, water has started seeping from the temple's main shikhara (spire). This is increasing the humidity within the sanctum sanctorum and causing erosion of the walls. For the first time, the ASI will carefully dismantle the temple's spire. The damaged stones will be removed and replaced with similar local stones. Wherever necessary, the joints will be reinforced using traditional lime-based mortar and traditional mixtures.
Lakhamandal Temple
The Lakhamandal temple is situated in Jaunsar region of Dehradun district. According to local legend, this is the very site where the Kauravas constructed the lakshagriha (Palace of Lac) in an attempt to burn the Pandavas alive. The temple complex houses a massive Shivling and many ancient sculptures.
According to the ASI, the joints in the temple's stone-slab roof have loosened. Rainwater has started entering the sanctum sanctorum. Consequently, the stonework surrounding the Shivling is becoming damp and structurally weakened. To facilitate repairs, the entire roof structure will be systematically dismantled. The drainage system beneath the roof will be improved, after which the original slate-and-stone structure will be reassembled. As part of this process, every individual stone is being numbered to ensure that each piece can be restored to its exact original position.
Mahasu Devta Temple in Hanol
The temple is situated along the banks of the Tons River and is regarded as a defining cultural symbol of the Jaunsar-Bawar region. The temple is believed to date back to the 9th or 10th century and is constructed in the 'Kath-Kuni' style — a unique architectural blend of stone and timber. Here, Mahasu Devta is revered as the local deity of justice.
For a considerable time, water leakage has been occurring in the roofs of the temple's mandapa (pavilion) and sanctum sanctorum. Moisture has begun to accumulate in certain wooden components, a condition that could eventually compromise the structural integrity of the edifice. Consequently, the ASI is undertaking work to remove the roof stones and reinforce the underlying wooden and stone support structures. The team first conducted a comprehensive study of the structure, revealing that while the exterior surfaces appear sound, the internal joints have become loose. It is this deterioration of the joints that is causing water to seep into the interior.
Chandpur Garhi, Garhwal's first capital
Chandpur Garhi is historically recognised as the first capital of Garhwal kingdom. It is a historic fort complex associated with King Kanakpal. The site still retains its ancient fort walls, temples, and defensive fortifications. Situated on a steep hillside, the structures here are particularly vulnerable to damage caused by rainwater runoff.
According to the ASI, water is continuously seeping into the interior through the roof of one of the temples, while a section of the fort wall has also weakened and begun to tilt. Conservation work in this specific area is considered particularly complex due to the increasing lateral pressure exerted by the surrounding soil against the wall. The entire roof will be dismantled first. Subsequently, the original stones will be cleaned and reinstalled. To reinforce the base of the wall, the traditional technique of dry stone masonry is being employed to ensure that the new masonry blends seamlessly with the existing structure and does not appear as a distinct addition.
In instances where stones have completely disintegrated, natural stones of the exact same type are sourced locally to replace them. Frequently, traditional lime-based mortars — mixtures incorporating ingredients such as jaggery, bael (wood apple) gum, and lime — are utilised, as the structural integrity of these ancient temples was originally founded upon this very technique. The ASI's objective extends beyond simply arresting water seepage. it aims to significantly prolong the structural longevity of the original architecture.
Situated amid the mountainous terrain of Uttarakhand, these monuments are constantly subjected to the rigours of weather, rainfall, snow, and fluctuating temperatures. The most significant challenge lies in the fact that the majority of these temples are constructed on steep mountain slopes, where water pressure and ambient moisture exert a rapid and detrimental impact.
The ASI is making a concerted effort to safeguard and transmit Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage to future generations. It is an endeavour where modern technology and traditional craftsmanship work in tandem — with the ultimate objective being to ensure that the historical identity and authenticity of these sites remain preserved, unaltered and intact.
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