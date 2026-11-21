As Jharkhand Marks Foundation Day, Critically Endangered Birhor Tribe Struggles To Survive Near Dhanbad
With few government schemes and benefits reaching their lone village, 58 families, 152 individuals, survive by making ropes, migrating for labour work, reports Narendra Nishad.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Dhanbad: Jharkhand was founded 26 years ago as a separate state to protect indigenous tribal identity, land rights, forests, and ensure regional economic development. But this month, as the state celebrates its foundation with a fortnight-long festivities highlighting its achievements in development and transformation, there remain tribal communities whose lives are still a constant struggle for basic amenities.
In Chalkari village — located in the Topchanchi block, about 40 km from the Dhanbad district headquarters — resides the Birhor community, a critically vulnerable tribe. With a population of around 152 individuals, they face significant hurdles: Children struggle to access education, while families grapple with a lack of proper healthcare and employment opportunities.
Amid claims that government schemes are reaching the people, ETV Bharat takes a deep dive into the reality of the daily lives of the Birhor community.
A Glimpse Of Chalkari Village
The small hamlet of 152 members of the Birhor community makes up around 58 families. As one of the state's most critically endangered primitive tribes, their lives remain fraught with challenges. Some sustain their families by making ropes, while others are forced to migrate to other states in search of employment. Although there is talk of them receiving the benefits of government schemes, their struggles to meet basic needs persist.
Traditionally, the Birhor community has been intrinsically linked to the forest and forest-based activities. Even today, the women of the community make ropes to sell, though the returns for this hard labour are meagre — earning only Rs 250-300 per length of rope. Often, instead of cash, they are forced to accept payment in the form of potatoes or other essential commodities.
The men frequently travel to states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, where they work as labourers for periods ranging from 4-6 months. With limited employment options, members of the community are urging the government to provide opportunities for goat and poultry farming, as well as other self-employment avenues.
Jethu Birhor and Chhota Mangar Birhor told ETV Bharat that in the absence of employment, it has become difficult to cover household expenses; while, accessing government assistance and welfare schemes continues to pose huge challenges.
Education & The Future Of Children
The foundation for the future of any society is laid through education. The Birhor children of Chalkari also harbour big dreams. Some aspire to become teachers, while others dream of a better life. However, a major obstacle standing in their way is the lack of basic infrastructure in their school.
While 54 children are reportedly enrolled in the government school, only 27 were present on the day of the inspection. Ensuring regular attendance, alongside academic instruction, remains a challenge for the teachers.
Jyoti Kumari, who hopes to become a teacher when she grows up, has a specific request: The school needs benches for students to sit on and an adequate number of teachers. Other female students also express a desire for better educational facilities.
According to teacher-in-charge Dhaneshwar Mahto, staff members personally visit Birhor Tola to engage with parents and encourage regular attendance. The recent death of a student has also impacted attendance. The school management is actively motivating children to continue their studies. Currently, there are only two teachers. The school requires at least two more.
Healthcare & Mortality
Although a primary health centre (PHC) exists for the Birhor community in Chalkari, villagers have raised concerns regarding the quality of medical care. They report that even when a doctor is present, the availability of medicines remains limited. Often, they are forced to purchase medication from outside, while transporting critically ill patients to hospitals in Dhanbad or elsewhere, which is a difficult and arduous task.
Following the death of a 12-year-old girl, her mother stated that an ambulance was requested from the health centre when the child’s condition deteriorated; however, according to the mother, the vehicle never arrived. The family was unable to take the child to the hospital, and she passed away at home.
However, Ajay Kumar Singh, a pharmacist at the health centre, said after the child was given first aid, she was referred for further treatment, and a '108' ambulance was called. He also noted that the health centre requires two doctors, but no appointments have been made. Currently, doctors visit only two days a week, as no doctor has been stationed there permanently for the past year and a half.
Given these circumstances, an investigation into the role of the ambulance service and the broader healthcare system in the child's death is essential.
Events Surrounding The Child's Death
After the child died, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aditya Ranjan terminated the contract for the 'Mamta Vahan' (ambulance/transport service) agency, and took disciplinary action against the ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) and the 'Sahiya' (community health volunteer).
But concerns regarding the state of medical care here don't end with this tragedy. Sitaram Birhor said while he was taken to a Dhanbad hospital for treatment in an ambulance, no transport was provided for his return home, forcing poor families to pay for hefty auto-rickshaw fares out of their own pockets.
A larger health centre is currently being constructed in Chalkari for the Birhor community, at a cost of around Rs 1.5 crore. According to Zila Parishad member Vikas Kumar Mahto, the facility is being built using funds from the 15th Finance Commission. However, he argues that alongside the construction of the building, equal attention must be paid to the appointment of doctors and healthcare staff.
There are also concerns regarding staff shortages at the health centre and the lack of consistent medical care. A local public representative has demanded an investigation into the death of the young girl and action against those responsible.
Government Schemes Vs Ground Reality
Under various government schemes, Birhor families receive benefits like rations, pensions, and housing. According to villagers, they receive up to 35 kg of rice and a monthly pension of Rs 1,000. But, there is a persistent demand for stable employment opportunities and other essential amenities.
Villagers also report that many families have yet to receive the benefit of a gas connection.
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