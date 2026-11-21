ETV Bharat / offbeat

As Jharkhand Marks Foundation Day, Critically Endangered Birhor Tribe Struggles To Survive Near Dhanbad

Dhanbad: Jharkhand was founded 26 years ago as a separate state to protect indigenous tribal identity, land rights, forests, and ensure regional economic development. But this month, as the state celebrates its foundation with a fortnight-long festivities highlighting its achievements in development and transformation, there remain tribal communities whose lives are still a constant struggle for basic amenities.

In Chalkari village — located in the Topchanchi block, about 40 km from the Dhanbad district headquarters — resides the Birhor community, a critically vulnerable tribe. With a population of around 152 individuals, they face significant hurdles: Children struggle to access education, while families grapple with a lack of proper healthcare and employment opportunities.

Amid claims that government schemes are reaching the people, ETV Bharat takes a deep dive into the reality of the daily lives of the Birhor community.

A Glimpse Of Chalkari Village

The small hamlet of 152 members of the Birhor community makes up around 58 families. As one of the state's most critically endangered primitive tribes, their lives remain fraught with challenges. Some sustain their families by making ropes, while others are forced to migrate to other states in search of employment. Although there is talk of them receiving the benefits of government schemes, their struggles to meet basic needs persist.

A Birhor tribal woman making rope (ETV Bharat)

Traditionally, the Birhor community has been intrinsically linked to the forest and forest-based activities. Even today, the women of the community make ropes to sell, though the returns for this hard labour are meagre — earning only Rs 250-300 per length of rope. Often, instead of cash, they are forced to accept payment in the form of potatoes or other essential commodities.

The men frequently travel to states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, where they work as labourers for periods ranging from 4-6 months. With limited employment options, members of the community are urging the government to provide opportunities for goat and poultry farming, as well as other self-employment avenues.

Jethu Birhor and Chhota Mangar Birhor told ETV Bharat that in the absence of employment, it has become difficult to cover household expenses; while, accessing government assistance and welfare schemes continues to pose huge challenges.

Education & The Future Of Children

The foundation for the future of any society is laid through education. The Birhor children of Chalkari also harbour big dreams. Some aspire to become teachers, while others dream of a better life. However, a major obstacle standing in their way is the lack of basic infrastructure in their school.

While 54 children are reportedly enrolled in the government school, only 27 were present on the day of the inspection. Ensuring regular attendance, alongside academic instruction, remains a challenge for the teachers.

Jyoti Kumari, who hopes to become a teacher when she grows up, has a specific request: The school needs benches for students to sit on and an adequate number of teachers. Other female students also express a desire for better educational facilities.

According to teacher-in-charge Dhaneshwar Mahto, staff members personally visit Birhor Tola to engage with parents and encourage regular attendance. The recent death of a student has also impacted attendance. The school management is actively motivating children to continue their studies. Currently, there are only two teachers. The school requires at least two more.

Healthcare & Mortality