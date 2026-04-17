As Iran Tensions Reshape West Asia, Kashmir Moves To Digitise 50,000 Persian Manuscripts
University of Kashmir launches major project to digitise 50,000 Persian manuscripts, preserving centuries-old cultural ties amid ongoing Iran war and regional uncertainties.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 17, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Srinagar: As tensions of the Iran war and energy crisis continue to reshape West Asia, a major cultural initiative in Jammu and Kashmir is turning focus toward preserving a shared intellectual legacy with the Persian world.
The University of Kashmir has begun cataloguing and digitising nearly 50,000 Persian manuscripts under a nationwide programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The effort aims to protect fragile historical records and expand access for researchers across the country and beyond.
Persian once served as the official language of administration and scholarship in the region. For centuries, Persian was not only used for governance but also in literature and education in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, many of these texts survive only as delicate handwritten documents vulnerable to decay.
Prof. Jehangir Iqbal, Head of the Department of Persian at the university, said the manuscripts cover a wide range of subjects. “These texts include poetry, religion, medicine and governance. Digitisation will help preserve them and make them accessible to scholars worldwide,” he said.
Kashmir’s cultural ties with Persia (the historical name of modern-day Iran) date back several centuries. Several Iranian scholars, Sufi saints and craftsmen have travelled to the Valley, and long-lasting imprints are still visible on the region's traditions, architecture and crafts such as carpet weaving and papier-mâché. Historic trade routes linking Kashmir with Iran and Central Asia helped carry not just goods but also books, ideas and artistic influences.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei too had visited Kashmir and spoken publicly about the condition of Muslims in the region. As per the historical accounts, Iran's slain supreme leader Khamenei visited the Valley in 1980, soon after the Iranian Revolution. During that trip, he addressed a gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.
The researchers involved in the project claimed that experts in the Persian language, archival science and conservation will oversee the cataloguing process. "The digitisation is being done to prevent further deterioration of the manuscripts while improving accessibility through digital archives," they said.
Experts also believe the initiative could strengthen academic research and renew interest in Persian studies in India.
Dr Mehnaz Khan, a student of Indo-Persian culture, said the project has national significance. “Persian manuscripts are key to understanding India’s administrative, cultural and intellectual history. Making them available digitally will open new avenues for research and education,” she said.
Iqbal said the collection reflects Kashmir’s historical role as a centre of learning. “Preserving these manuscripts is essential for future generations to understand the region’s deep cultural and intellectual roots,” he added.
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