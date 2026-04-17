ETV Bharat / offbeat

As Iran Tensions Reshape West Asia, Kashmir Moves To Digitise 50,000 Persian Manuscripts

Srinagar: As tensions of the Iran war and energy crisis continue to reshape West Asia, a major cultural initiative in Jammu and Kashmir is turning focus toward preserving a shared intellectual legacy with the Persian world.

The University of Kashmir has begun cataloguing and digitising nearly 50,000 Persian manuscripts under a nationwide programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The effort aims to protect fragile historical records and expand access for researchers across the country and beyond.

Persian once served as the official language of administration and scholarship in the region. For centuries, Persian was not only used for governance but also in literature and education in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, many of these texts survive only as delicate handwritten documents vulnerable to decay.

File photo of Kashmir University's Iqbal Library (ETV Bharat)

Prof. Jehangir Iqbal, Head of the Department of Persian at the university, said the manuscripts cover a wide range of subjects. “These texts include poetry, religion, medicine and governance. Digitisation will help preserve them and make them accessible to scholars worldwide,” he said.